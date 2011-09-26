(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 26 European shares are set to fall sharply in cautious trade on Monday, with investors seen sceptical about the latest move by European policymakers to focus on ways to beef up their existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund to support debt-stricken countries.

Deep differences remained over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its massive resources to shoring up Europe's banks and help struggling euro zone member countries.

"The key demand from investors is for action as opposed to words, but given the sheer scale of the challenge that is on the table, it's becoming increasingly difficult to give credibility to suggestions that a solution can be found that won't see many getting their fingers burnt as a result," Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 fell 1.3 to 2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.9 percent lower.

Markets fear banks could be dragged down by their exposure to Greece and other debt-strapped euro zone nations, and some analysts say a bailout fund of around 2 trillion euros would be needed if the crisis spread to Italy and Spain. The worry is a Greek default would trigger widespread selling of euro-zone debt causing a much broader financial crisis.

Christian Noyer, head of the Bank of France, told a newspaper that France could use a support mechanism set up at the height of the banking crisis in 2008 to shore up the capital bases of French banks in case of an "extraordinary event".

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index has slumped 37 percent this year to feature among the worst performing sector. The index, down nearly 14 percent in September so far, is on track to fall for a fifth straight month.

"With the mood still overwhelmingly negative and uncertainty still high surrounding the European debt crisis, markets are still susceptible to sharp moves lower," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

A top Standard & Poor's official warned that Europe's efforts to ramp up its fight against the euro zone debt crisis could potentially trigger credit rating downgrades in the region.

Mining shares are likely to be under severe pressure as key base metals prices fell 1.6 to 3.4 percent on concerns about a global recession. The European basic resources index , down 38 percent this year, is the worst performer in 2011.

On the macroeconomic front, investors awaited the Chicago Fed index for August, due at 1230 GMT, and August U.S. new home sales figures at 1400 GMT.

On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.8 percent higher at 882.18 points in a choppy session during which it hit a 26-month low. The index is down 21 percent so far this year.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,136.43 0.61 % 6.87

NIKKEI 8,374.13 -2.17 % -186.13

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -3.74 % -16.40

EUR/USD 1.3393 -0.84 % -0.0114

USD/JPY 76.28 -0.26 % -0.2000

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.803 -- -0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 1.729 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,576.09 -4.88 % -$80.94

US CRUDE CLc1 $77.82 -2.54 % -2.06

COMPANY NEWS

FRENCH BANKS

France could use a support mechanism set up at the height of the banking crisis in 2008 to shore up the capital bases of French banks in case of an "extraordinary event", Christian Noyer, head of the Bank of France, told a French newspaper.

Noyer told Le Journal du Dimanche that French banks did not need to be recapitalised but could seek support from a public entity if they deemed it necessary.

UBS

Markets will give their verdict on Monday on whether they think Swiss bank UBS's new caretaker chief executive has the mettle to overhaul its investment bank after Oswald Gruebel quit following the $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal.

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is ready for the "rapid" sale of 20 billion euros in assets deemed too costly to fund in the current market environment, French newspaper Les Echos said on Monday.

The bank may also seek to free up capital in the "externalization" of 80 billion euros' worth of loans to local government, though the exact method has yet to be determined, Les Echos added in a short item released late on Sunday.

BAE SYSTEMS

The British defence giant is set to announce up to 3,000 job losses as it struggles to secure orders for the Eurofighter Typhoon in the wake of cuts to defence budgets by partner nations, British media reported on Sunday.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is considering spinning off part of its Australian aluminium assets as a planned carbon tax would raise costs and lower margins, a local newspaper reported Monday.

ANGLO AMERICAN

Anglo American is being urged by shareholders to take control of diamond firm De Beers, in which it holds a 45 percent stake, by acquiring the 40 percent stake owned by the Oppenheimer family, The Observer said.

BAYER ( BAYGn.DE )

An experimental drug from Bayer and Norwegian biotech Algeta that prolongs the lives of patients with advanced prostate cancer is a major step forward in treatment of the disease, cancer experts said on Saturday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Germany's biggest steelmaker is aware the sovereign debt crisis will soon impact its business, which is currently still strong, its chief executive told a German paper.

Separately, ThyssenKrupp is in exclusive talks with British investor Star Capital Partners to sell its shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources. It added a binding agreement was expected for November. Related news

TOTAL

The French oil company said on Friday production at its Al-Jurf offshore field in Libya had restarted, earlier than expected.

LVMH

The world's biggest luxury group said on Friday it controls 98.09 percent of Italy's Bulgari after minority shareholders tendered their shares as part of its 3.7 billion euro ($5 billion) offer for the high-end jeweler. [ID: nL5E7KN3Y5]

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The world's No.3 construction materials group is maintaining its outlook for this year after sales volumes marginally beat expectations in the third quarter, its chief executive told a German TV channel.

MAN SE

Ferrostaal, in which MAN SE holds 30 percent, is close to an agreement with courts in Munich to pay a 149 million euros ($201 million) fine in connection with a bribery scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing no sources. Related news

METRO

Erich Kellerhals, who jointly owns a blocking veto in MediaMarkt-Saturn with Leopold Stiefel, is not willing to sell his stake. "Media Saturn is an outstanding company," he told Donaukurier in an interview published on Saturday. Metro owns 75 percent in MediaMarkt-Saturn. Related news