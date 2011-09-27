(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Sept 27 European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally on rising expectation of fresh euro zone measures to contain Greece's debt crisis.

By 0611 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 2.8-3.2 percent.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained nearly 8 percent since hitting a 2-1/2 year low on Friday, in a sharp rally seen by a number of traders and analysts as a short-term technical rebound.

Despite Monday's rally, the 30-day implied volatility for many European indexes rose, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed, indicating investors' wariness of the situation.

"Bear market rallies are the most violent. The rebound won't last if investors don't get a clear road map on how the crisis will be resolved," said Frederic Buzare, global head of equity management at Dexia Asset Management, which has 85 billion euros ($115 billion) in assets under management.

"In this kind of market driven by politics, it's all about the risk premium. Valuation ratios become irrelevant. We spend more time reading headlines on leaders making comments about the crisis than on reading companies' balance sheets."

Dexia AM is 'underweight' equities, and Buzare favours playing short-term moves using equity futures at the moment.

On Monday, European stocks rallied, helped by hopes of further measures by governments and the European Central Bank to tackle the region's debt crisis following comments from European policymakers that they are working on ways to shore up the region's financial system.

Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, however, denied late on Monday reports the size of the European Financial Stability Facility could be boosted.

ECB officials said on Monday they were keeping their options for a rate cut open, while there were also further signals the ECB was set to start offering 12-month, limit-free loans to banks again to help financial institutions struggling with their fund-raising.

ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said late on Monday he thought risks to euro zone growth were now "substantially" to the downside, when asked whether the central bank should cut interest rates next month.

U.S. stocks gained ground overnight, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising 2.53 percent, and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index up 2.3 percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei average climbed nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, and the MSCI'S broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan soared 4.6 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0609 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,162.95 2.33 % 26.52

NIKKEI 8,609.95 2.82 % 235.82

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 4.29 % 18.25

EUR/USD 1.3555 0.21 % 0.0028

USD/JPY 76.33 -0 % 0.0000

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.928 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.815 -- -0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,653.09 1.61 % $26.24

US CRUDE CLc1 $82.38 2.67 % 2.14

COMPANY NEWS:

UBS

UBS AG's top two executives reassured the company's U.S. brokers and advisers on Monday that the embattled Swiss banking giant has no plans to sell UBS Wealth Management Americas. For related news, click on

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it has applied to start selling its experimental drug to treat smoker's cough -- which afflicts 80 million people worldwide -- after tests showed that it helped patients breathe more easily. For related news, click on

VOLKSWAGEN ( VOWG_p.DE ), MAN SE

German carmaker Volkswagen secured EU approval on Monday to buy truckmaker MAN SE, allowing it to build up its European truck empire and compete with rivals Volvo ( VOLVb.ST ) and Daimler ( DAIGn.DE ).

THALES

The French aerospace and defence company is looking to sell part of its information technologies operations, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said on Monday it did not plan to take part in the reorganisation of utility Edison by buying an equity stake.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

T-Mobile USA will not be selling the next version of Apple Inc's iPhone, an executive for the No. 4 U.S. mobile operator said on Monday.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker announced a deal with Norway's Photocure under which Ipsen will help commercialise Photocure's flagship bladder cancer diagnosis product worldwide except in the United States and Nordic region. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)