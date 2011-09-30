(Adds detail, quotes, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 30 European shares are expected to fall on Friday, with miners seen coming under pressure on concerns about global demand for industrial metals and as investors take profits from this week's sharp gains, the biggest jump in more than two years.

However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index, which gained 0.6 percent on Thursday on better-than-expected U.S. data, is down about 16 percent this quarter and headed for its worst quarterly loss since late 2008 on lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the pace of global economic recovery.

Mining stocks might fall, tracking key base metals prices, with copper prices set to register their worst month in three years on worries about global metals demand.

Figures showed China, the world's biggest metals consumer, saw its manufacturing sector contracting for a third consecutive month in September, indicating that the world's second-largest economy was not immune to global headwinds. The U.S. economy, the world's biggest, is also struggling.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.6 to 0.7 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent lower.

However, charts suggested the outlook for Euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which rose 1.6 percent to 2,212.44 points on Thursday, had improved as a minor double-bottom at around 1,995 had acted as a springboard.

"It is also encouraging that the rally off the lows has lifted the index through its short-term downtrend and it does look like further positive news from EU leaders could drive it back up to its recent intermediate top at around 2,300," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro zone bailout fund on Thursday.

"If no resistance is encountered there, then the next area of possible resistance is at around 2,355 -- the peak on August 17 and a 50 percent retracement of the decline that began in late July," McNamara said.

August U.S. personal income and consumption numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, together with September's New York ISM index, while September's Chicago PMI report is due at 1345 GMT, with the final reading of September's Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT.

COMPANY NEWS

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The Singapore Exchange Ltd is tying up with London's main bourse to make a joint bid for the London Metal Exchange, a source told Reuters on Friday, as the world's largest metal market seeks a suitor in a deal that could be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).

BAYER ( BAYGn.DE )

The German drugmaker said its potential blockbuster drug Xarelto was shown to reduce the rate in heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular death in patients who have suffered from acute coronary syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term for heart attack and a range of similar symptoms. Related news [BAYGn.DE-E]

HSBC

Axa , Allianz and QBE are among a handful of insurers to have been sent information memorandums on the planned $1 billion sale of HSBC's remaining non-life insurance businesses, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the situation.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

Deutsche Telekom on Thursday disavowed comments made by Chief Technology Officer Olivier Baujard in an interview with Reuters a day earlier, in which he said the company was reconsidering its German investment plan and weighing possible backup plans if its proposed sale of U.S. unit T-Mobile to AT&T was blocked.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS AG said on Thursday it had hired a search firm to find a permanent chief executive, but the board had not contacted any outside candidates.

SANOFI

Sanofi's prostate cancer drug Jevtana is not worth using on Britain's state health service, given its limited ability to extend life, its side effects and its cost, the healthcare watchdog NICE said on Friday.

ITALIAN STATE-OWNED ASSETS

Italy could raise 35-40 billion euros from sales of real estate and other state-owned assets to cut its public debt, the Treasury said on Thursday.

REPSOL , SACYR

Spanish energy sector regulator CNE will not investigate a pact formed between oil group Repsol's core shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex, it said on Thursday. For a full story, see

NOVO NORDISK ( NOVOb.CO )

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has filed for U.S. regulatory approval of its ultra long-acting insulins Degludec and DegludecPlus, the company said late on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssen plans to call the stainless steel business that it is carving out Inoxum, the newspapers Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung and Rheinische Post reported. Related news

BILFINGER BERGER

Bilfinger said it signed a letter of intent to sell the engineering and services activities of Bilfinger Berger Nigeria to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. The business has an output volume of around 350 million euros ($477 million), Bilfinger said in a statement. Related news (Reporting by Atul Prakash)