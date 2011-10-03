(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON Oct 3 European shares are set to fall sharply on Monday
following their worst quarterly performance since late 2008, with investors seen
shunning riskier assets after the Greek government's draft budget figures showed
the country would miss a deficit target set just months ago.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 fell were down 2.5 to 2.9 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 2.2 percent.
"Following an already weak U.S. close on Friday, news over the weekend that
Greece will fail to reach their required deficit goals is set to keep sentiment
negative," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.
"Traders will be concerned that the bailout packages and strict austerity
measures imposed on Greece are still failing to get the debt situation under
control or spark any growth."
The 2012 draft budget approved by Greece's cabinet on Sunday predicted a
deficit of 8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2011, well short of
the 7.6 percent target.
Euro zone officials said the region's finance ministers will discuss ways to
leverage their EFSF bailout fund on Monday and put pressure on Greece to
implement agreed structural reforms to try to get its economy growing again.
Concerns have grown that debt-stricken Greece could default, which would
severely hurt balance sheets of European banks and push the world into a new
global financial crisis. Analysts said that a lack of agreement among European
policymakers to solve the euro zone debt crisis is expected to keep European
shares under pressure.
Investors' jitters grew after Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
was quoted on Saturday ruling out a higher German contribution to the euro
zone's rescue fund beyond the 211 billion euros approved by parliament last
week.
The euro fell to an eight-month low and copper slipped more
than 5 percent. On the other hand, safe-haven gold rose further on
Monday.
Focus will continue to be on European banks , which have fallen 32
percent this year mainly on the euro zone debt crisis. Belgian and French
finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance
sheet of troubled financial services group Dexia , which has one of the
largest exposures to Greece among non-Greek banks.
Credit Suisse was reviewing its cost base and investments in the light of a
challenging business environment for the next two years, its chief executive for
private banking in Asia said on Monday.
Resource-related stocks are expected to come under renewed pressure as crude
oil prices CLc1 fell more than 2 percent, copper dropped 5.2 percent and
aluminium dropped 1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.1
percent lower at 923.41 points on Friday. It declined nearly 17 percent in the
third quarter, its worst quarterly drop since the end of 2008. U.S. shares fell
2.2 to 2.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.8 percent.
On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on September's U.S. ISM survey and
August construction spending numbers, both due at 1400 GMT.
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), COMMERZBANK
Germany's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank, and larger rival Deutsche Bank
are on a list of big lenders slated to face extra regulatory scrutiny, a
financial source familiar with the situation said. Both banks are on a list of
28 Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs) considered "too big to
fail" by the Basel Committee of international banking regulators, the source
said.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline is eyeing acquisitions worth as much as $2 billion in India,
as the pharmaceutical firm attempts to cement its position in one of the world's
fastest growing drug markets, the Times said.
Also, British scientists conducting early-stage research have found that a
potential new drug from GlaxoSmithKline could treat mixed-lineage leukaemia(MLL)
-- the most common form of leukaemia in babies.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
Two thirds of French voters believe President Nicolas Sarkozy will lose next
year's elections if he runs -- including more than half of his own party's
supporters, a survey showed on Sunday.
ROCHE
Health insurer Blue Shield of California has decided not to pay for Roche
Holding's drug Avastin to treat breast cancer after U.S. health advisers said it
was not safe or clinically beneficial. For related news click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is reviewing its cost base and investments in the light of a
challenging business environment for the next two years, its chief executive for
private banking in Asia said on Monday. For related news click on
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
AT&T Inc has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Sprint Nextel case
against AT&T's proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA.
RWE
Several cities and local communities are interested in buying stakes in
local energy supplier Suewag, which RWE is considering selling, German paper
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing spokespeople for the
communities. Related news
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
Shell resumed tanker berthing operations at its Singapore refinery more than
48 hours after putting out a fire at the plant, a shipping source said on
Sunday.
BMW
BMW dealerships in Germany will be asked to better segregate sales space
between BMW and Mini cars, BMW Germany sales chief Karsten Engel told weekly
auto industry publication Automobilwoche.
AIR FRANCE
The chief of staff of former French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde has
been chosen to become head of the main French airline unit of Air France-KLM
as part of a management reshuffle at the carrier, newspaper La Tribune
reported on Sunday.
HERMES
French luxury goods maker Hermes sees no sign yet of affluent
buyers tightening their purse strings in spite of a sombre global economic
outlook, the head of the brand said on Sunday at Paris Fashion Week.
ACCOR
Accor SA, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Friday it signed a franchise
deal in the United Kingdom with Jupiter Hotels, the new owners of the former
debt-ridden Jarvis hotels chain, to step up its presence there.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)