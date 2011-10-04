PARIS, Oct 4 European stock index futures pointed to a sharp drop on Tuesday, as equities were poised to extend losses recorded in the past two sessions on mounting fears that a Greek debt default would spark a major banking crisis in Europe.

In a meeting in Luxembourg, euro zone finance ministers said they were reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second bailout package for Greece, a move that could hasten the threat of a debt default.

Ministers also agreed that Greece could wait until mid-November for the next loan installment from the existing emergency aid programme, putting further pressure on Athens to resolve its debt problems. Greece admitted on Sunday that it would miss its deficit targets this year and next.

By 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.6-1.9 percent.

Banking stocks will be in focus again, particularly Dexia after the Franco-Belgian financial group vowed to fix its balance sheet after worries over its exposure to Greece and a Moody's warning about its liquidity sent its shares tumbling 10 percent on Monday.

According to a Belgian newspaper report published on Tuesday, Dexia could be split up and its 'good' assets could be sold by the end of 2011.

U.S. stocks sank to a 13-month low in heavy volume on Monday, as investors dropped banking shares on worries that a Greek default may spark a major banking crisis in Europe.

"With the DAX and CAC down some 30 percent on the year and officially in bear market territory, traders may feel it's only a matter of time before the FTSE and U.S. indices follow suit," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said in a note.

Over the past two sessions, the Euro STOXX 50 has retraced a third of its 15 percent recovery rally that started on Sept. 23, and the next support level is at 2,084 points, which represents the 50 percent retracement of the rally.

A break below the 50 percent retracement could send the index revisit its 2-1/2 year low hit last month, while a bounce above the key support level could turn the retreat of the past two sessions into a 'bear trap' and revive the recovery rally, sending the index towards 2,560-2,570 points, the target of a potential third wave of the Elliott wave chart pattern started with the Sept. 23 low.

The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100 and Spain's IBEX 35 rose to three-week highs on Monday, while that for Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 , Italy's FTSE MIB and Sweden's OMX S30 climbed to one-week highs, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,099.23 -2.85 % -32.19

NIKKEI 8,456.12 -1.05 % -89.36

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.58 % -6.79

EUR/USD 1.3208 0.2 % 0.0027

USD/JPY 76.63 0.09 % 0.0700

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.785 -- 0.04

10-YR BUND YLD 1.757 -- -0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,674.09 1.07 % $17.69

US CRUDE CLc1 $77.14 -0.61 % -0.47 World stocks at 15-month low on Greek default fears Banks pull Wall St to 13-month low on Europe fears Nikkei hits 6-1/2 mth low as risk assets sold off FOREX-Dollar near 9-mth high as bank fears grip market Copper falls a fifth day on Greece default fears Gold rises 1 pct on fears of Greek default Brent falls below $101 on persisting Greek crisis

COMPANY NEWS:

DEXIA

Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia vowed on Tuesday to clean up its balance sheet, with France and Belgium poised to act, after concerns about its exposure to Greece and a Moody's warning about its liquidity pummelled its shares.

According to a Belgian newspaper report published on Tuesday, Dexia could be split up and its 'good' assets could be sold by the end of 2011.

UBS Embattled Swiss bank UBS said on Tuesday it expects to report a modest net profit for the third quarter after a rogue trading scandal.

It also said it expected net new money in its wealth management business should be broadly similar to the second quarter.

"UBS expects to report a modest net profit attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of 2011," it said in a statement.

EUROPEAN AUTOMAKERS:

U.S. auto sales rose almost 10 percent in September, allaying concerns of a double-dip recession as major automakers forecast stronger sales through the remainder of the year.

INFINEON ( IFXGn.DE )

CEO Peter Bauer still expects the company to reach its mid-term goals of at least 10 percent sales growth and an average operating margin of 15 percent over the next five years, he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Private equity fund Investindustrial has built a 2.7 percent stake in Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano, which last week moved to change governance rules to attract new investors.

ENI

Libya will start pumping crude at two major oilfields, including Elephant were Eni operates, in about two weeks, doubling production to 700,000 barrels a day by year-end, the country's top oil industry official told Reuters.

RENAULT

Nissan will invest about $1.5 billion in a new Brazilian plant as it seeks to expand its market coverage in the Latin American giant with the launch of new compact models, the Renault-Nissan chairman and chief executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)