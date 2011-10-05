(Adds detail, company news, quotes; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Oct 5 European shares are set to rebound on Wednesday
after falling about 5 percent in the past three sessions, with investors
expected to buy beaten-down stocks and take some comfort from an agreement by
the region's governments to safeguard their banks.
The agreement on Tuesday came hours after French-Belgian lender Dexia
became the first European bank to be bailed out due to the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis. Dexia shares fell as much as 38 percent to a record low
in the previous session.
But gains in equities were expected to be limited by the growing prospect of
a debt default by Greece. Investors' misery was compounded by Moody's move late
on Tuesday to lower its rating on Italy's bonds by three notches saying it saw a
"material increase" in funding risks for euro zone countries with high levels of
debt.
Investors' wariness was also reflected by the 30-day implied volatility for
Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 ,
which rose further on Tuesday to new three-week highs, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.
At 0640 GMT, Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1
and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose were 2 to 2.1 percent. Financial
spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as
1.4 percent higher.
"Traders on both sides of the Atlantic seem set to look for the positives
here at least in the short term and with stocks once again trading down at
discount levels, there may well be a temptation to start cherry picking some
bargains," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.
Resource-related stocks are expected to gain as crude oil prices CLc1 rose
more than 3 percent and key base metals prices advanced 1 to 2.6 percent after
the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged of more action to aid a struggling U.S.
economy.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the Fed was prepared to take
further steps to help an economy that was "close to faltering".
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,123.95 2.25 % 24.72
NIKKEI 8,382.98 -0.86 % -73.14
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.21 % -0.89
EUR/USD 1.3317 -0.22 % -0.0030
USD/JPY 76.68 -0.23 % -0.1800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.840 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.781 -- 0.06
SPOT GOLD $1,628.20 0.51 % $8.28
US CRUDE CLc1 $78.10 3.21 % 2.43
CONMPANY NEWS
AXA
The French insurer said it was fully committed to delivering its mid-term
earnings targets and said its balance sheet was "robust" as of the end of
September despite the current market environment.
Separately, La Tribune newspaper reported that Axa had recieved three bids
for its private equity unit, which it is weighing selling to help it comply with
new stricter rules on capital requirements.
DEXIA
The struggling lender may resurrect 2008's abandoned break-up plan,
isolating toxic assets in a bad bank and selling or nationalising the rest, four
sources working on the current rescue plan said.
The European Banking Authority will discuss the Franco-Belgian bank's
funding problems on Wednesday in a bid to stop them spreading to other lenders,
the watchdog's chairman, Andrea Enria said.
TESCO
The world's No.3 retailer posted a 3.7 percent rise in first-half profit as
overseas growth helped it to overcome one of its worst ever falls in underlying
sales in its main British market.
J SAINSBURY
Britain's No.3 grocer posted an expected rise in second-quarter underlying
sales as store extensions and growth in convenience stores, online and non-food
ranges helped it to overcome tough trading conditions.
SCOR
The French reinsurer confirmed its financial targets and said it expected to
reach gross written premiums of 10 billion euros in 2013, according to a
presentation its chief executive will give at an investment conference on
Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE
The head of Deutsche Boerse AG, which is working on sealing its $9 billion
takeover of NYSE Euronext , said exchange operators must go global to
survive and cannot focus only on local markets.
IMPREGILO
Salini Costruttori has bought 8.13 percent of top builder Impregilo, it said
on Tuesday, adding the investment was strategic and aimed at creating an
industrial alliance to better compete in international markets.
PREMIER OIL
The British oil producer is to buy North Sea-focused Encore Oil for
around 221 million pounds ($340 million), continuing its strategy of expanding
by incremental acquisitions, rather than concentrating on high-risk, high-impact
exploration.
MAN
The International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), one of Abu Dhabi's
sovereign wealth funds, called on Germany's MAN SE to help ensure
their jointly-held Ferrostaal unit can fund itself.
