LONDON, Oct 6 European shares were set to rise on Thursday, building on strong gains in the previous session on optimism that policymakers would do enough to shore up the struggling banking sector, but with caution prevailing ahead of central bank decisions on rates and policy.

At 0635 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 1.1 percent higher, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were 1.1 percent higher and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 were 1.1 percent higher.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged a quick decision on bank capitalisation in Europe on Wednesday, saying "time is of the essence" and that her government was ready to capitalise its banks if needed.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that the European Banking Authority, mid-way through a two-day crisis board meeting designed to assess the potential hit of mass sovereign restructurings, has started to re-examine the strength of the region's banks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 3.3 percent to close at 916.62 points on Wednesday. However, the index is down more than 18 percent in 2011.

U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down tech names after days of selling.

Most economists expect the European Central Bank to keep rates on hold at 1.5 percent at President Jean-Claude Trichet's last rate-setting meeting. The decision will be announced at 1145 GMT. The ECB may cut rates in November to support a stagnant economy.

Likewise, the Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged, at 0.5 percent, when it announces its decision at 1100 GMT. The BoE is likely to resist calls for it to pump more money into the UK economy until next month.

"Expectations for the ECB today are to keep rates on hold but the distress in the euro zone means pressure from the markets to move either today or in November is also high," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

"With the European debt crisis appearing to gather downward momentum, pressure is on to at least undo this year's two 0.25 percent hikes. However, to start reversing monetary policy so soon may be thought of as undermining credibility and so some sort of liquidity measure or bond purchase scheme may be the more likely option."

Spain is expected to pay a higher price to sell three short-term bonds in an auction on Thursday, though at yields below the summer's auctions of the same maturities with investors soothed by the ECB's support in the market.

Shares in Apple fell in early trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange , down more than 3 percent, after co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, considered the heart and soul of the company, died after a long battle with cancer and other health issues. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,144.03 1.79 % 20.08 NIKKEI 8,522.02 1.66 % 139.04 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 3.42 % 14.22 EUR/USD 1.3353 0.01 % 0.0001 USD/JPY 76.71 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.893 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.854 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,649.09 0.53 % $8.69 US CRUDE CLc1 $80.15 0.59 % 0.47

COMPANIES

DEXIA

Talks to break up Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will not lead to a collapse of the bank's Belgian retail arm and depositors are not at risk, Belgium's caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told RTL radio on Thursday.

Separately, Dexia's board is due to meet in Paris on Saturday to vote on a break-up plan for the lender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

UBS

An internal investigation into the UBS "rogue trading" scandal showed risk systems detected unauthorised activity but no proper action was taken, the bank's new interim boss said as two heads of the division stepped down.

MICHELIN

Michelin expects a slowdown in tyre demand in the second half of the year, mainly in the truck segment, though the French tyre maker reiterated its financial objectives for the year.

HAYS

British recruitment company Hays posted a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as strong growth overseas helped offset a continued slowdown in its UK business.

GREGGS

The British high street baker Greggs posted a slight acceleration in sales growth in its third-quarter, showing resilience in the face of severe macro economic headwinds.

HLAFORDS

The British bicycles to car parts retailer expects first-half profits to fall by up to 23 percent as cash-strapped motorists cut spending.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext received a document of more than 130 pages on Wednesday outlining the European Union's specific concerns over the German exchange's $9 billion deal to buy its U.S.-based counterpart.

AIRBUS

European aircraft maker Airbus said it may help customers with aircraft financing if the euro debt crisis makes it necessary as concerns grow about European banks' ability to fund increasing plane orders. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)