(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 10 European shares are set to gain for a fourth
straight session on Monday, with a promise by the German and French leaders to
announce fresh measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the month-end
improving investors' appetite for riskier assets.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said
after talks in Berlin on Sunday that their goal was to come up with a
sustainable answer for Greece's debt problems and agree how to recapitalise
European banks.
But they declined to reveal any details of their plan.
"The refusal to release any details has left traders once more suspicious
that this is just more political rhetoric from leaders and any upside is likely
to be muted until something of any substance is released," said Jonathan
Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.
"For traders, the European debt crisis remains far from over and any upwards
movement is highly speculative."
Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch to
A+ and Spain's by two notches to AA-, citing a worsening of the currency bloc's
debt crisis and a risk of fiscal slippage in the euro zone's third and fourth
largest economies.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 1 to 1.3 percent, pointing to a higher open for equities.
Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as
much as 0.8 percent stronger on hopes of a solution for the euro zone's debt
crisis that has potential to derail the global economic recovery.
Howard Wheeldon, senior strategist at BGC Partners, said the equity market
would move up and down like "bungee jumping".
"It's another very small inch forward. Nevertheless, it's a step forward.
But the devil is always in the detail," he said, referring to the promise of
Merkel and Sarkozy.
European banks , which are down more than 30 percent this year on
concerns about their exposure to debt-stricken countries such as Greece, will be
in focus after Dexia agreed to the nationalisation of its Belgian
banking division and secured state guarantees.
Dexia has global credit risk exposure of $700 billion - more than twice
Greece's GDP - and its rescue has stoked investors' anxieties about the strength
of European banks in general.
There were fresh reports over the weekend that big French banks BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale might agree to capital injections as part of a Europe-wide
plan to boost their financial strength. However, both banks denied such plans.
The Financial Times said global banking regulators will press ahead with the
first worldwide effort to force banks to hold more liquid assets and cut back
the industry's reliance on short-term funding, despite complaints that the rule
changes could damage the broader economy.
However, investors have started to become more positive on the stock
market's outlook in the near term. The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's
FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 fell to three-week
lows on Friday, suggesting an improvement in sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.7 percent
in the previous session to a five-week high on better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm
payroll data. On Monday, Japan's Nikkei rose 1 percent.
U.S. government offices and bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day
holiday on Monday, although U.S. stock markets will be open.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,155.46 -0.82 % -9.51
NIKKEI 8,605.62 0.98 % 83.6
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.34 % 1.49
EUR/USD 1.3476 0.6 % 0.0080
USD/JPY 76.68 -0.1 % -0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.076 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.988 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,650.96 0.82 % $13.44
US CRUDE CLc1 $83.37 0.47 % 0.39
* Euro up on debt deal hopes, China drags on stocks
* Nikkei ends up on Europe hopes, posts mild weekly loss
* Wall St fends off bear to end higher for week
* Euro rises on EU pledge, markets cautious
* Better jobs report pushes 10-yr yield above 2 pct
* Brent up near $106 on euro debt steps, U.S. data
* Gold up 1 pct as hopes rise on Europe debt
* Shanghai copper up after week-long holiday
COMPANY NEWS
DEXIA
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of
its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees in a rescue that could
pressure other euro zone governments to strengthen their banking sectors.
Belgium will pay 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to buy Dexia Bank Belgium,
the largely retail Belgian division, which has 6,000 staff and deposits totaling
80 billion euros from 4 million customers.
KBC
The Belgian bank has agreed the sale of its KBL private banking unit for
1.050 billion euros ($1.42 billion) to Qatari-backed Luxembourg firm Precision
Capital, a key disposal it had to make under restructuring plans agreed with the
European Commission.
BNP , SOCIETE GENERALE
Top French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale denied a report that they
could seek to raise a combined 11 billion euros ($14.8 billion) as part of a
broader European bank recapitalisation plan.
BHP BILLITON
The global miner moved a step closer on Monday toward an estimated $20
billion to $30 billion expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine,
securing environmental approvals for the project in the deserts of southern
Australia.
BMW
Capacity utilisation at the company's plants will be more than 110 percent,
measured by the Harbour definition of full capacity as being two shifts, five
days per week, BMW production boss Frank-Peter Arndt told Automotive News
Europe. BMW will produce "significantly more" than 1.6 million vehicles in 2011,
he said. Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Telekom is confident of selling its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T despite
an antitrust lawsuit by the Obama administration to block the deal, Deutsche
Telekom's chief executive told a German newspaper.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), POSTBANK DPBGn.DE
Postbank CFO Marc Hess said he expected the 21 percent haircut on Greek
bonds that international banks agreed to take as part of a debt relief deal in
July would not be enough. "Therefore we would expect renewed writedowns in the
third quarter," Hess told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper.
SWISS BANKS
The Swiss authorities have convened a crisis committee set up after the 2008
government bailout of UBS to discuss the possible impact on the big
banks of the euro zone debt crisis, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reports.
UNICREDIT , INTESA SANPAOLO
Italian banks risk being caught in a vicious cycle and face a further loss
of confidence if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, Fitch warned on Friday, as
data showed Italian lenders increasing their reliance on the European Central
Bank for funding.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Hugh Osmond's Sun Capital Partners remains in talks over buying some 630
Lloyds retail bank branches, although Sun Capital has concerns over the costs of
a bid, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
FERROVIAL SA
The Spanish construction and services conglomerate will cut its stake in UK
airports operator BAA to just below 50 percent but has no