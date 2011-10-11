(Recasts with futures, adds details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Oct 11 European stock index futures pointed to a steady open on Tuesday as investors awaited Alcoa's results to kick start the earnings season and Slovak lawmakers to approve the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund before making bolder bets on the recovery of risky assets.

Slovakia is the last of the 17-member bloc yet to vote on the deal agreed by the region's leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility. All 17 euro zone states must ratify the EFSF expansion for it to go active.

"All other members have approved the measures. But doubts remain about the outcome of the vote, with coalition partners unable to agree a compromise deal. Without a deal, the government will have to rely on opposition support," Alpari UK market analyst James Hughes said in a note.

At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down around 0.1 percent.

Greece was also in the spotlight on Tuesday after the European Union postponed a summit by a week to allow time for a broader solution to the country's debt troubles, after Athens said it had concluded talks with international lenders on an aid payment needed to avert default.

Investors will comb through the quarterly results of U.S. aluminium major Alcoa, due later on Tuesday, seeking insight on the extend of the damage from a global slowdown in economic growth.

Analysts expect a profit of 22 U.S. cents per share, up from 9 cents per share in the same period one year ago. The focus will be on the impact from a recent drop in metal prices.

U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 moving above its 50-day moving average for the first time since late July, sending a positive signal.

European stocks climbed to 5-1/2 week highs on Monday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rising 1.7 percent, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said they would work out a plan to recapitalise European banks, come up with a sustainable answer to Greece and accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

The FTSEurofirst 300's next resistance levels are at 978.57 points, which represents a high reached on Sept. 1, and 983.41 points, the 50 percent retracement of the July 22-Sept. 23 fall.

The 30-day implied volatility for France's CAC 40 and Italy's FTSE MIB fell on Monday to hit their lowest in five weeks, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream, while that for Germany's DAX , Britain's FTSE 100 and Spain's IBEX 35 hit a three-week low for the second straight session.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,194.89 3.41 % 39.43

NIKKEI 8,773.68 1.95 % 168.06

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.52 % 11.26

EUR/USD 1.3632 -0.05 % -0.0007

USD/JPY 76.66 -0 % 0.0000

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.139 -- 0.06

10-YR BUND YLD 2.050 -- -0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,673.79 -0.07 % -$1.15

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.24 -0.2 % -0.17

GLOBAL MARKETS Asia shares jump after China move, euro firm

Wall St extends rally on euro-zone hopes

Nikkei jumps to 3-wk high, resistance looms

Euro holds onto Monday's huge gains on EU optimism

Brent crude steady, copper falls on euro zone

Shanghai copper up as Beijing supports bank shares

Gold extends gains on EU debt hopes

COMPANY NEWS:

BBVA

The Spanish bank is interested in acquiring CatalunyaCaixa, one of the three troubled savings banks that was recently nationalised, El Mundo reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

The European Commission will exclude the over-the-counter derivatives market from its antitrust review of Deutsche Boerse's takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, undermining a key rationale to gain approval for the deal, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA , FRAPORT , AIR BERLIN

The German government stepped in on Monday to demand the air traffic controllers' union and air traffic authority return to talks in order to avoid a threatened strike in a row over pay and conditions.

NOVO NORDISK ( NOVOb.CO )

The Danish insulin maker has been charged in the US for manipulating prices, together with 12 other pharmaceuticals companies, business daily Borsen said. The companies have been accused for manipulating price data in order to avoid giving large rebates to patients under the Medicaid subsidy scheme, Borsen said. For more on the company, double click on [NOVOb.CO-E]

AREVA , EDF

France still plans to build a 60th nuclear reactor at home despite delays and is eyeing a raft of possible deals for atomic power plants in Europe and emerging countries, French Energy Minister Eric Besson told Reuters.

EADS

The European aerospace and defence group has not been impacted by the difficulties French banks are having in securing dollar financing, Chief Executive Louis Gallois said. EAD.PA

BANCO POPULAR , BANCO PASTOR

Moody's said on Monday it is reviewing Banco Popular's debt ratings for downgrade and the debt ratings of Banco Pastor for upgrade.

ROCHE

An experimental drug being developed by Roche Holding AG removed amyloid plaques from the brains of Alzheimer's disease patients in a small early-stage study, according to data published in the Archives of Neurology, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. For more, click on:

GIVAUDAN

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it had been able to push through price hikes to offset higher raw material costs and that it was sticking to its mid-term goals despite posting slightly weaker-than-expected nine-month sales. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Dominic Lau in London; Editing by Mike Nesbit)