By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Oct 12 European stock index futures dipped on Wednesday, with investors set to use the rejection by Slovak lawmakers of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund as an excuse to book a portion of recent lofty gains, while shares of metal groups could feel the pinch of Alcoa's disappointing results.

The top U.S. aluminum maker blamed the economic slowdown that hurt demand and pushed metal prices lower for its forecast-missing net profit, and the firm's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the global recovery faded."

At 0622 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.1-0.3 percent.

The parliament of Slovakia stalled the expansion of the euro zone bailout fund, but international lenders said they were likely to grant a loan to debt-stricken Greece in November, buying time for a broader response.

Slovakia is the only country in the 17-member currency zone that has yet to approve the plan. The government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova fell after a small party in her ruling coalition refused to back the plans. The outgoing government still expects to be able to enact the measure as a caretaker administration by the end of this week with support from an opposition party.

European Commission President Jose Manual Barroso is due to unveil a bank recapitalisation plan on Wednesday to help cope with the euro zone's debt crisis.

"It's not fundamental value we are talking about here, not even 'event risk', it's 'announcement risk'. We're more dependent on what's happening in Slovakia's politics than on companies' next targets for margins and expansion in China," said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank.

"Make sure you're in dividend plays, because it's a waiting game, and in a waiting game, you want to be paid to wait. You can buy Nestle at 4-5 percent yield for example."

In a context of sluggish economic growth and poor returns on cash, Societe Generale strategists recommend going long on shares of European telecoms and short on shares of European utilities.

"Investors are hungry for high yielding safe assets. Telecom companies have spent around a decade strengthening balance sheets damaged by a frenzy of merger and acquisition activity during the Dotcom bubble," the strategists wrote in a note.

"Societe Generale analysts' qualitative scoring highlights that today the telecom sector has one of the safest dividends of the market, well ahead of utilities."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has surged 20 percent since hitting a floor on Sept. 23, dipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday following a sharp four-session rally.

The index will face support at 2,285.63 points, which represents Tuesday's low, while on the upside, the index faces resistance at 2,326.78 points, a high hit on Sept. 1, and at 2,355.67 points, a high on Aug. 17.

The ratio of put/call open interest on the Euro STOXX 50 rose to 1.1158, hitting a two-week high, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed, indicating some improvement in investors' mood after recent sell-off.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,195.54 0.05 % 0.65

NIKKEI 8,738.90 -0.4 % -34.78

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.01 % 4.60

EUR/USD 1.3641 -0.04 % -0.0006

USD/JPY 76.68 0.03 % 0.0200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.153 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.087 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,666.70 0.08 % $1.27

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.56 -0.29 % -0.25

COMPANY NEWS:

ASML

The Dutch chip-equipment maker said on Wednesday it expects fourth-quarter orders to exceed those booked in the third quarter but warned that customers are still holding back from placing new orders.

SPANISH BANKS

Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded a key measure of risk for Spain's banking sector, warning that the economic crisis will continue to have a negative impact on Spanish banks in the next 15-18 months. The U.S. ratings agency cut the credit ratings of Santander and BBVA by one notch to "AA-"

ITALIAN BANKS

Fitch downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to 'A' from 'AA-', Unione di Banche Italiane to 'A-' from 'A', Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 'BBB+' from 'A-' following its downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating last week. It put UniCredit and Banco Popolare on rating watch negative.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Merger partners Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have until Nov. 8 to formally address the European Commission's specific concerns over their $9 billion deal, according to a source.

GENERALI

Police have raided the French offices of the Italian insurer and arrested one employee suspected of being part of an alleged fraud ring, according to a company official.

JULIUS BAER

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday indicted two former private bankers with Julius Baer on charges of selling tax evasion services to wealthy Americans, drawing yet another Swiss bank into the crosshairs of the U.S. Justice Department amid a widening crackdown on offshore tax evasion.

TOTAL

The oil company is expecting to keep a lid on cost pressures next year as it looks to increase investment in exploration and production, an executive said.

AREVA

Areva faces new provisions to reflect extra costs linked to the Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) reactor that the French state-owned group is building in Finland, according to a French parliamentary report.