LONDON, Oct 14 European shares were set to open higher on Friday
and remain on track for a third straight week of gains, with strong results from
Google seen helping technology stocks, while miners were likely to
track firmer metals prices after tamer Chinese inflation.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's
CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.9 to 1 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.3 percent stronger.
A vote by Slovakia to finally ratify new powers for the euro zone's rescue
fund was seen as a positive step in resolving the region's debt crisis that
threatens global financial stability, although Standard and Poor's move to cut
Spain's rating highlighted the challenges for European leaders as they prepare
to meet G20 counterparts later on Friday.
Several big economies have asked European policymakers to take bold and
decisive steps to solve the currency block's debt crisis. Japan joined the
chorus on Friday to urge its European partners at the G20 summit to support the
continent's banks with a big-scale scheme, including the European Financial
Stability Facility.
Fitch Ratings downgraded UBS on Thursday and placed seven other
U.S. and European banks on credit watch negative, citing challenges in the
economy and financial markets, as well as the impact of new regulations.
Concerns about the damage a default by Greece could inflict on the financial
system have kept markets volatile since July, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares down 14 percent this year.
Mining shares will be in focus after copper prices jumped 2.4
percent on short covering and as data showed China's consumer inflation
retreated further from three-year highs, raising hopes that the country's
central bank might loosen its policy reins going forward.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.7 percent
to 2,332.52 points in choppy trade on Thursday. Analysts said the index faced
resistance at around 2,355, an intermediate high reached in mid-August.
"Despite the confluence of indicators suggesting that there could be
resistance at current levels, the broader technical picture is improving," said
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
"If the index holds above 2,285 over the next few sessions, it could yet
push up to around 2,450 in the near term, which would equate to a 61.8 percent
retracement of the decline that began in late July."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index finished 1.1 percent lower at 966.37 on Thursday
after hitting a nine-week closing high in the previous session, while U.S.
stocks ended mixed. On Friday, Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent
Investors awaited a series of U.S. economic data for hints about the health
of the world's biggest economy. September retail sales Data is due at 1230 GMT,
with a 0.7 percent monthly rise forecast after being flat in August. October's
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, due at 1355 GMT, is
expected to show a reading of 60.2, up from 59.4 in September.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,203.66 -0.3 % -3.59
NIKKEI 8,747.96 -0.85 % -75.29
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.32 % -1.48
EUR/USD 1.3802 0.22 % 0.0030
USD/JPY 76.94 0.1 % 0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.194 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 2.142 -- 0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,671.19 0.3 % $4.99
US CRUDE CLc1 $84.85 0.74 % 0.62
* Asia shares edge lower on caution over global growth
* Nikkei drops, pressured by JPMorgan, Olympus
* JPMorgan drags blue chips down; Google up late
* Euro edges lower on Spain downgrade
* Brent crude firms above $111; trade eyes U.S. data
* Copper rises but Spain fears may limit gains
* Gold flat; Spain downgrade may weigh
COMPANY NEWS
SYNGENTA
Swiss group Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, is eyeing
further sales growth for the full-year after third-quarter sales jumped 21
percent, beating expectations thanks to strong demand in Latin America.
REPSOL
Spanish oil firm Repsol expects to invest about $1 billion in refinery and
exploration projects in Peru, company President Antonio Brufau said on Thursday
after meeting with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala. For a full story, click
on:
UBS
Fitch Ratings downgraded UBS on Thursday and placed seven other U.S. and
European banks on credit watch negative, citing challenges in the economy and
financial markets, as well as the impact of new regulations.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is closing its commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
loan-origination unit, but will continue its secondary trading operation,
according to a source close to the matter.
ABERTIS
The motorway company is seeking 3 billion euros of brownfield highway
concessions on the east coast of the United States, Cinco Dias reported without
citing a source.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility has launched a formal protest against the French
government's decision to freeze gas prices for retail customers.
ACCOR
The hotel operator said it was selling 7 Suite Novotel hotels in France for
77 million euros to a French property investment fund. The sale is part of the
company's effort to focus on hotel management and cut down on ownership as it
seeks to cut its adjusted net debt to 2.2 billion euros by 2015.
VEOLIA
France's Veolia Environnement plans to sell its urban lighting unit Citelum
as part of a wider plan to sell 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in assets between
now and 2013, Les Echos reported on Friday.
FERROVIAL , FCC , ABERTIS , ACCIONA
Spain shelved the multi-billion euro privatisation of its two biggest
airports on Thursday after bidders struggled to raise financing. Local
infrastructure firms Ferrovial, FCC, Abertis and Acciona were all involved in
the sale process. For a full story, click on:
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday it had served Volkswagen
with a notice of a breach of contract for not allowing it access to technologies
promised as part of their partnership agreement.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Private equity investor RHJ is in talks with General Atlantic
Partners about reviving its bid to buy Deutsche Bank unit BHF, German daily
Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Friday edition.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)