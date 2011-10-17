(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Oct 17 European shares are likely to extend gains to hit
10-week highs on Monday on growing expectations that policymakers will soon come
up with a concrete plan to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis that threatens a
fragile global economic recovery.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 0.7 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1 percent higher.
"It's amazing how a bit of unison from European leaders can inspire a market
bereft of confidence that anything was ever going to get done to solve the
European debt crisis," Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.
"Should a solution be hatched over the next few weeks, we're sure to be
asking why it took European leaders so long to come to party. Could a whole lot
of pain have been averted if they'd realised the gravity of the situation a lot
sooner?"
The Group of 20 major economies said on Saturday they expected an Oct. 23
European Union summit to decisively address the current challenges through a
comprehensive plan.
Germany and France are trying to put flesh on the bones of a crisis
resolution strategy in time for the EU summit that will involve plans to
recapitalise banks, make Greek's debt mountain more sustainable and ramp up the
firepower of the bloc's rescue fund.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Greece's debt
crisis cannot be solved without larger write downs on Greek debt and governments
are trying to persuade banks to accept this.
Banks will be in focus as Standard & Poor's cut on Friday its rating on
French bank BNP Paribas as part of a downward revision of the
country's banking sector, which it sees as being hit by tougher economic and
funding conditions.
On the macroeconomic front, U.S. September industrial output figures are due
at 1315 GMT, while the Empire State index for October will be released at 1230
GMT.
European shares rose on Friday to register three straight weeks of gains,
buoyed by earnings news and strong U.S. retail sales data. The FTSEurofirst 300
top European shares rose 1 percent to 975.52 points, reversing
Thursday's fall to resume the October rally that has added 5.6 percent so far.
U.S. equities rose 1.5 to 1.8 percent on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei
average advanced 1.5 percent on Monday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,224.58 1.74 % 20.92
NIKKEI 8,879.60 1.5 % 131.64
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.62 % 7.57
EUR/USD 1.3862 -0.16 % -0.0022
USD/JPY 77.15 0.06 % 0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.266 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 2.211 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,677.29 -0.07 % -$1.24
US CRUDE CLc1 $87.34 0.62 % 0.54
COMPANY NEWS
PHILIPS ELECTRONICS
The Dutch electronics company on Monday reported lower-than-expected
third-quarter EBIT of 273 million euros ($378 million) and said it is cutting
4,500 jobs.
BNP PARIBAS
Standard & Poor's cut its rating on French bank BNP Paribas as
part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it sees as
being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.
RIO TINTO
Global miner Rio Tinto signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business
on Monday, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale across
six countries, only four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan for $38
billion.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB
Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz reported a 7 percent drop in
sales at established stores in September, in line with forecasts as weak
consumer sentiment dents shoppers' demand for new autumn wear.
GAS NATURAl , EDP
Spanish power company Gas Natural is studying joining forces with Algerian
state energy group Sonatrach to bid for a stake in Portugal's EDP, Expansion
reported without citing sources.
UBS
UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger should stand down at the bank's next annual
general meeting in May and hand over then to designated successor Axel Weber,
UBS Honorary Chairman Nikolaus Senn was quoted as saying in an interview on
Sunday. For related news, click on
ROCHE
The Swiss pharmaceuticals company signed a definitive agreement to acquire
Anadys Pharmaceuticals in an all-cash transaction worth around $230 mln,
boosting its position in the treatment of hepatitis C. For related news, click
on
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is on track to meet its full-year
sales growth target and sees a higher pace of growth in the second half than the
first six months, the group's chief was quoted as saying on Saturday. For
related news, click on
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), COMMERZBANK
Germany's private-sector banks called for euro zone policymakers to finally
accept that Greece is insolvent and also pressed for rules that would force
lenders to set aside capital on their balance sheets for government bonds,
German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.
ALLIANZ , UNICREDIT
The German insurer has an exposure of around 8 billion euros ($11.1 bln) to
Italian bank UniCredit , Allianz board member Enrico Cucchiani told
Italian weekly MilanoFinanza on Saturday.
BMW , VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), SGL CARBON
BMW and Volkswagen are both considering buying shares in carbon fibre
producer SGL Carbon as the two wrestle for control of the company, Der
Spiegel reported, citing top officials at both carmakers.
Separately the finance chief of BMW said the carmaker could still achieve
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounting to 8 to 10 percent of
revenue at its core automotive business next year.
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
Chief executive Johannes Teyssen confirmed the utility would sue the German
government for billions of euro over the nuclear phase-out and said the group
would remain firm in a row with unions over job cuts, he told Sueddeutsche in an
interview on Saturday. When asked about whether he was eying Portugal's EDP
, he said the market was "interesting". Related news [EONGn.DE-E]
HOCHTIEF
Germany's largest construction group rejected speculation that controlling
shareholder ACS of Spain would strengthen the integration of the German
construction group into its own operations and said it was eyeing two large
acquisitions.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)