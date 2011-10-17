(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Oct 17 European shares are likely to extend gains to hit 10-week highs on Monday on growing expectations that policymakers will soon come up with a concrete plan to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis that threatens a fragile global economic recovery.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 0.7 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1 percent higher.

"It's amazing how a bit of unison from European leaders can inspire a market bereft of confidence that anything was ever going to get done to solve the European debt crisis," Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.

"Should a solution be hatched over the next few weeks, we're sure to be asking why it took European leaders so long to come to party. Could a whole lot of pain have been averted if they'd realised the gravity of the situation a lot sooner?"

The Group of 20 major economies said on Saturday they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan.

Germany and France are trying to put flesh on the bones of a crisis resolution strategy in time for the EU summit that will involve plans to recapitalise banks, make Greek's debt mountain more sustainable and ramp up the firepower of the bloc's rescue fund.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Greece's debt crisis cannot be solved without larger write downs on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks to accept this.

Banks will be in focus as Standard & Poor's cut on Friday its rating on French bank BNP Paribas as part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it sees as being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.

On the macroeconomic front, U.S. September industrial output figures are due at 1315 GMT, while the Empire State index for October will be released at 1230 GMT.

European shares rose on Friday to register three straight weeks of gains, buoyed by earnings news and strong U.S. retail sales data. The FTSEurofirst 300 top European shares rose 1 percent to 975.52 points, reversing Thursday's fall to resume the October rally that has added 5.6 percent so far.

U.S. equities rose 1.5 to 1.8 percent on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei average advanced 1.5 percent on Monday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,224.58 1.74 % 20.92

NIKKEI 8,879.60 1.5 % 131.64

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.62 % 7.57

EUR/USD 1.3862 -0.16 % -0.0022

USD/JPY 77.15 0.06 % 0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.266 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.211 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,677.29 -0.07 % -$1.24

US CRUDE CLc1 $87.34 0.62 % 0.54

COMPANY NEWS

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

The Dutch electronics company on Monday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter EBIT of 273 million euros ($378 million) and said it is cutting 4,500 jobs.

BNP PARIBAS

Standard & Poor's cut its rating on French bank BNP Paribas as part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it sees as being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.

RIO TINTO

Global miner Rio Tinto signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business on Monday, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale across six countries, only four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan for $38 billion.

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz reported a 7 percent drop in sales at established stores in September, in line with forecasts as weak consumer sentiment dents shoppers' demand for new autumn wear.

GAS NATURAl , EDP

Spanish power company Gas Natural is studying joining forces with Algerian state energy group Sonatrach to bid for a stake in Portugal's EDP, Expansion reported without citing sources.

UBS

UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger should stand down at the bank's next annual general meeting in May and hand over then to designated successor Axel Weber, UBS Honorary Chairman Nikolaus Senn was quoted as saying in an interview on Sunday. For related news, click on

ROCHE

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Anadys Pharmaceuticals in an all-cash transaction worth around $230 mln, boosting its position in the treatment of hepatitis C. For related news, click on

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is on track to meet its full-year sales growth target and sees a higher pace of growth in the second half than the first six months, the group's chief was quoted as saying on Saturday. For related news, click on

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE ), COMMERZBANK

Germany's private-sector banks called for euro zone policymakers to finally accept that Greece is insolvent and also pressed for rules that would force lenders to set aside capital on their balance sheets for government bonds, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

ALLIANZ , UNICREDIT

The German insurer has an exposure of around 8 billion euros ($11.1 bln) to Italian bank UniCredit , Allianz board member Enrico Cucchiani told Italian weekly MilanoFinanza on Saturday.

BMW , VOLKSWAGEN ( VOWG_p.DE ), SGL CARBON

BMW and Volkswagen are both considering buying shares in carbon fibre producer SGL Carbon as the two wrestle for control of the company, Der Spiegel reported, citing top officials at both carmakers.

Separately the finance chief of BMW said the carmaker could still achieve earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounting to 8 to 10 percent of revenue at its core automotive business next year.

E.ON ( EONGn.DE )

Chief executive Johannes Teyssen confirmed the utility would sue the German government for billions of euro over the nuclear phase-out and said the group would remain firm in a row with unions over job cuts, he told Sueddeutsche in an interview on Saturday. When asked about whether he was eying Portugal's EDP , he said the market was "interesting". Related news [EONGn.DE-E]

HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF

Germany's largest construction group rejected speculation that controlling shareholder ACS of Spain would strengthen the integration of the German construction group into its own operations and said it was eyeing two large acquisitions.