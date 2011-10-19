(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 19 European shares are set to jump on Wednesday, with a report saying France and Germany had agreed to boost the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion), outweighing the impact of Spain's credit rating downgrade.

However, the positive sentiment could be short-lived as a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal as reported by Britain's Guardian newspaper late on Tuesday.

"It's worth bearing in mind that the expansion of the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) is only part of the problem facing both Europe and the wider global economy," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

"And with protests in Greece over planned austerity measures intensifying, this ongoing failure to win over the population means the future of its membership in the Euro club must still have a significant question mark hanging over it."

Greek unions began a 48-hour general strike on Wednesday, the biggest protest in years, as parliament prepares to vote on sweeping new austerity measures designed to stave off a default that could trigger a crisis in the wider euro zone.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 1 to 1.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise as much as 1.1 percent.

Moody's Investors Service cut Spain's debt rating by two notches to A1, a day after it warned France its triple-A rating could be at risk.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 2,306.81 points on Tuesday. The index attempted to break out through its trading range of the last two months in the past sessions, but failed.

"It is testing resistance in the form of a 50-percent retracement of the decline that began in late July and this level -- at 2,355 -- is proving to be a tough nut to crack," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

"Following the low at 1,935 on Sept. 23, a short-term uptrend has developed and this line is currently implying the possibility of support at around 2,240. We would need to see the index drop through that potential support level before we would be prepared to call the top."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.4 percent lower at 962.13 points on Tuesday and is down more than 13 percent since late July as worries have risen about the pace of global economic recovery and the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. stocks rose 1.6 to 2 percent on Tuesday, while Japan's Nikkei average was up 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

Focus will be on more company results such as Morgan Stanley , American Express , and eBay , after disappointing earnings from the world's largest technology company Apple Inc in the previous session.

Yahoo shares dropped more than 3 percent after the internet search company reported its net revenue and profit slipped in the third quarter. However, Intel Corp forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,225.38 2.04 % 24.52

NIKKEI 8,772.54 0.35 % 30.63

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.42 % 6.58

EUR/USD 1.3819 0.59 % 0.0081

USD/JPY 76.74 -0.08 % -0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.200 -- 0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 2.061 -- 0.05

SPOT GOLD $1,657.99 -0.04 % -$0.65

US CRUDE CLc1 $88.65 0.35 % 0.31

COMPANY NEWS

BHP BILLITON

The global miner reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly iron ore production on Wednesday, its foot stuck firmly to the accelerator even as prices for the steel-making commodity slide and Chinese steel mills wind back output.

TELE2 ( TEL2b.ST )

Nordic telecoms firm Tele2 ( TEL2b.ST ) on Wednesday posted third-quarter core profit just above expectations and said its key Russian operations posted a record result.

BSKYB

British media group BSkyB posted strong growth in first-quarter profits on Wednesday as strong sales of broadband to existing customers made up for the expected slowdown in new subscriber additions.

NESTLE

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is looking globally for bolt-on acquisitions and is stepping up investment in Russia in its hunt for growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday. For related news, click on

FIAT

Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on the Italian automaker, citing short-term risks from the Italian carmaker's takeover of U.S. peer Chrysler and its reliance on its home market and Brazil.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets has not yet decided how much money it needs to shore up its capital position as required by European leaders fighting to contain a spreading debt crisis, a board member said on Tuesday.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by value missed forecasts for third-quarter operating profits by a wide margin as rocky markets hit business, and set an ambitious target that would make it one of Europe's most profitable banks.

BP

The oil company's 50 percent-owned Russian affiliate TNK-BP is being asked to join one of its shareholders in a court battle seeking billions of dollars in compensation from its British parent.

HOME RETAIL

Home Retail, Britain's No. 1 household goods retailer, posted a 70 percent slump in first-half profit, with profitability at its Argos business collapsing as its cash-strapped shoppers felt the pain of the economic downturn.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic region's biggest telecom firm posted third-quarter core profit in line with expectations and stuck by its outlook for the year.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND , LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Companies are cutting their business with the taxpayer-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds amid fears the cost of borrowing will rise after the recent ratings downgrade by Moody's, The Times said.

AVIVA

Insurer Aviva is expected to announce it is cutting 850 out of 2,000 jobs at its Irish operations on Wednesday and outsourcing a further 300 roles, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported on Tuesday without citing any sources.

SYNTHES

Synthes, which is being bought by U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson posted an 11 percent jump in third-quarter sales to $1 billion thanks to strong demand in the Asia-Pacific region. For related news, click on

ACCOR

Accor , Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it had yet to see demand for hotel rooms reflect signs of an economic slowdown and expected steady growth to continue in the fourth quarter.