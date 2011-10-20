(adds futures, details, companies; updates snapshot table)

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 20 European shares are seen dropping on Thursday as talks that between France and Germany remained stalled over how to expand the region's bailout fund may raise concerns that a comprehensive plan to the region's debt crisis may not be found at Sunday's EU summit.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talk in Frankfurt on Wednesday in a bid to break a deadlock between the European leaders over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

Investors were hoping European leaders will agree steps to ease Greece's debt, strengthen the capital of banks exposed to euro zone sovereign debt and leverage the currency bloc's EFSF rescue fund.

Banking stocks, which were the best performers on Wednesday on hopes the EU summit would present a decisive plan, are likely to be the main focus again.

"Anxiety over the European debt crisis is likely to dominate direction today as reports of a deadlock highlights the fact that very little progress is being made," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at London Capital Group, said.

"Although expectations for this weekend's summit were summarily quashed on Monday by German officials, there was some lingering optimism that at least there could be some agreement on direction but even that seems a stretch too far."

At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 1.2 to 1.4 percent.

The expected move down is to track falls on Wall Street and in Asia, which also lost ground on worries that Europe was far from ready to present a comprehensive debt plan on Sunday and after the Federal Reserve's Beige Book suggested the outlook for the U.S. economy became dimmer in September.

Slowing global growth and concerns that the sovereign debt crisis is spreading to larger euro zone economies has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 index lose 13.7 percent this year.

Bond auctions in Spain and France will test investor appetite for debt on Thursday after Moody's downgraded Spain's credit rating by two notches and warned about France's credit rating earlier in the week.

Earnings news will be the latest piece of evidence to see how demand is holding up for companies following slowing global growth.

Nokia , the world's largest cellphone maker by volume, is expected to report a third-quarter loss when it unveils its results at 1000 GMT.

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,209.88 -1.26 % -15.5 NIKKEI 8,682.15 -1.03 % -90.39 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -2.69 % -12.58 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.3702 -0.37 % -0.0051 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.08 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY 2.146 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 2.016 -- -0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,620.6 -1.26 % -$20.70

0 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.75 -0.42 % -0.36

FRENCH BANKS

French banks are strong enough to survive a sovereign default in the euro zone, although they will soon be asked to strengthen their capital reserves to reassure markets, France's central bank head said in a TV interview.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS AG's caretaker chief executive Sergio Ermotti has ruled out a sale or spinoff of the investment bank and is planning to shrink the investment-banking unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

CREDIT SUISSE

A U.S. federal judge in Florida postponed the arraignment hearing on Wednesday of a Credit Suisse banker accused of helping wealthy Americans hide their money from U.S. tax authorities.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

EU regulators are expected to hold an oral hearing on Oct. 27 on Deutsche Boerse's plan to acquire NYSE Euronext , a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Separately, the exchange operator said third-quarter operating profit rose by about a third as sales rose 20 percent.

ERICSSON ( ERICb.ST )

The world's biggest mobile network gear maker reported core profit well above expectations on Thursday.

Ericsson's earnings before interest and tax excluding joint ventures were 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($955 million) versus an average forecast of 5.75 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

NOKIA

The world's largest cellphone maker by volume is expected to swing to an underlying third-quarter loss per share of 0.01 euro, as its ageing smartphone lineup continues to lose market share, a Reuters poll found.

The company is due to report its third-quarter earnings at 1000 GMT.

Investors will focus on Nokia's comments on its financial outlook as the company is set to introduce its first new smartphones using Microsoft's MSFT.O Windows Phone platform next week in London.

ARM HOLDINGS

Britain's ARM has unveiled a chip design that offers the same computing power as the silicon in high-end smartphones, but uses five times less energy, and which it says will enable sub-$100 devices to be on the market by 2013.

NESTLE

The world's biggest food group upped its sales growth outlook for the year after price hikes and strong demand in emerging markets helped its underlying sales rise more than expected in the first nine months of 2011.

AKZONOBEL

Dutch chemical group AkzoNobel launched a 500 million euros cost savings scheme as part of a shake-up to boost flagging profits as it abandoned its full-year guidance, hit by higher raw materials costs and softening demand.

ACTELION

Europe's largest pure-play biotech company warned its 2012 sales were likely to decline as pricing pressures bites and the group faces more competition from rival drugs in the United States.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group posted an 11 percent rise in first-half sales, lifted by robust demand for its cognac, especially in Asia, and said it was confident in its ability to improve earnings.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod, the world's second biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo , said it was targeting a rise of close to 6 percent in underlying profit from recurring operations in the year ending June 30 and that it expected slow growth in its mature markets.

GETINGE ( GETIb.ST )

Swedish medical technology firm posted roughly flat third-quarter pretax profit on Thursday, a slightly worse result than expected, and stuck by its outlook for the year.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by David Cowell)