LONDON, Oct 24 European shares are set to extend the previous session's rally on Monday on optimism the euro zone policymakers are closer to agreeing on bank recapitalisation and leveraging the rescue fund, while encouraging China data is seen boosting miners.

At a summit on Sunday, European leaders endorsed a broad framework drafted by their finance ministers for recapitalising European banks, which regulators say need between 100 and 110 billion euros to cope with likely losses on Greek and other euro zone sovereign bonds.

But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

Bankers have offered to stretch the voluntary haircut on Greek debt to 40 percent, while politicians demand the private sector agree to writedowns of at least 50 percent, senior German banking source said on Sunday.

"Obviously it's still a few days until we've been promised the final details of any proposals out of the euro zone with a deadline of Wednesday and the risk has to be that once the plans are tabled then the potential flaws will be laid bare, but for now at least optimism seems to be very much in the driving seat," Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

The emerging solution would combine using the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to provide partial guarantees to buyers of new Italian and Spanish bonds, while also creating a special purpose vehicle to attract funds from major emerging countries that could guarantee bonds in the secondary market.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up rose up 0.7 to 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.1 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 2.5 percent higher at 978.13 points on Friday, while U.S. shares rose 1.5 to 2.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei average was up 1.9 percent on Monday.

Miners will be in focus as the vast manufacturing sector in China, the world's top metals consumer, picked up moderately in October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the world's second-largest economy backed by robust domestic demand. Key base metals prices jumped, with copper up 3.8 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,238.25 1.88 % 22.86

NIKKEI 8,843.98 1.9 % 165.09

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 3.63 % 16.66

EUR/USD 1.3948 0.61 % 0.0085

USD/JPY 76.28 0.16 % 0.1200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 2.122 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,650.50 0.61 % $10.08

US CRUDE CLc1 $88.51 1.27 % 1.11

COMPANY NEWS

RENAULT

The carmaker expects to sell as many as 8 percent more cars this year after selling 2.6 million vehicles in 2010, Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said, according to Automotive News Europe.

FAURECIA

The French car parts maker reported a 15.9 percent rise in consolidated third-quarter sales, saying it had outperformed the global car market on the back of across-the-board growth in exteriors, interior systems and seating and that it was keeping its 2011 targets.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said its experimental multiple sclerosis drug, Lemtrada, worked better than an older drug sold by competitor Merck KGaA in keeping patients free from relapses.

NOVARTIS

Novartis said phase II data show AIN457 provided rapid and significant relief of symptoms in up to 81% of patients with psoriasis. For more, click on

LLOYDS

Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said on Sunday that a flotation of some 630 bank branches which it has been ordered to dispose of by regulators remained an option, along with a sale of the branches.

G4S

The company said it had received positive feedback from shareholders over its proposed 5.2 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) bid for ISS and Chief Executive Nick Buckles expressed surprise over the fall in the company's share price.

ACTELION

Actelion said the court has granted Actelion's motion for a new trial on compensatory damages unless Asahi consents, by 10 November 2011, to a reduction of the jury award. For more, click on

UBS

UBS will cut its return on equity target by 5 percentage points to 10-15 percent at an investor day next month when the Swiss bank is expected to announce shrinking its investment bank, a newspaper reported on Sunday. For more, click on

SANTANDER

Private equity firms, including Warburg Pincus and KKR & Co , are buying a 25 percent stake in Banco Santander SA's U.S. consumer finance business for $1 billion, in a bid that the market for Americans with limited access to banking services will grow.

SWATCH

Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker is on track to post record sales this year and growth shows no signs of slowing, the group's CEO was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

MERCK

Merck may double its sales, which make up for 2 percent of the company's overall sales, in Africa within five years, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Related news (Reporting by Atul Prakash)