LONDON, Oct 27 European shares were set to open sharply higher on Thursday after policymakers agreed to boost the region's rescue fund firepower and reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders of Greek debt.

Under the deal, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be leveraged four or five times to around 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), while the private sector agreed to a 50 percent cut in its bond investments to reduce Greece's debt burdens.

Banking stocks, which have been at the forefront of the region's crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt, will be in focus on Thursday.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index has gained 17.5 percent since a low in September on hopes policymakers were putting together a plan to resolve the region's debt crisis, but is still down 30.3 percent for the year.

Gains could be capped, however, with details still needed on how the rescue plan will be delivered.

"Policy makers are finally making some progress, if a little thin on details. Whilst this deal is unlikely to be the promised 'comprehensive' plan to put an end to the European debt crisis once, this is a firm step in the right direction," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"Agreements to force Europe's banks to raise capital ratios to 9 percent, 50 percent haircuts for private bondholders and the leveraging of the EFSF 'four or five' times should bolster Europe's financial system for the time being."

At 0630 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 3.2 to 3.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index has gained 15.3 percent since hitting a low in September on hopes of a plan, but is down 12.3 percent for the year as worries about global growth and that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to other countries have knocked share prices.

Third-quarter U.S. GDP figures will be the latest piece of data to give evidence on how the United States is growing, with a Reuters survey expecting an improvement from the second quarter.

Corprate results will give evidence on how corporate earnings are holding up in the background of a sluggish growth outlook and firms reporting include Banco Santander , AstraZeneca and Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ).

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,242.00 1.05 % 12.95

NIKKEI 8,926.54 2.04 % 178.07

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.21 % 10.64

EUR/USD 1.3996 0.82 % 0.0114

USD/JPY 75.90 -0.43 % -0.3300

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.259 -- 0.05

10-YR BUND YLD 2.153 -- 0.12

SPOT GOLD $1,722.90 0.2 % $3.45

US CRUDE CLc1 $92.10 2.11 % 1.90

COMPANIES

SANTANDER , BBVA , CAIXABANK , BANKIA , POPULAR

Spain's top five banks will have to find 26 billion euros to meet the requirements of the new plan to recapitalise Europe's banks.

Santander's 9-month net profit came in at 5.3 billion euros compared to a Reuters forecast of 5.5 billion euros.

FRENCH BANKS

France's top banks need a total of 8.8 billion euros in capital, the Bank of France said on Thursday, as part of a euro zone effort to recapitalise banks so that they meet a new minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by end-June 2012.

COMMERZBANK

The bank will write at least 750 million euros ($1.04 billion) off the value of its Greek government bond holdings in the third quarter, several persons familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

AXA

The French insurer is on track to meet its 2015 targets despite a 4.8 percent fall in nine-month sales, highlighting its focus on profit rather than volumes, the group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

BASF ( BASFn.DE )

The world's largest chemical maker by sales, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings but warned that growth was slowing as customers run down inventories.

ABB

The Swiss engineering group said a murky economic outlook made near-term forecasting challenging as it posted weaker-than expected third-quarter results, due to a slowdown in its early-cycle business.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

The oil company reported a doubling of net profits in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, thanks to higher oil prices.

ASTRAZENECA

Generic competition and pricing pressures weighed on AstraZeneca's sales in the third quarter, ahead of a key challenge to its top-selling cholesterol drug Crestor in the U.S. marketplace

Also, U.S. drug regulators said they need three more months to decide whether to approve a new type of diabetes pill from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The global miner is considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its coal operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE )

The carmaker reported weaker than expected third-quarter operating profit as sales of its luxury cars in western Europe were hit by the economic downturn.

PPR

The French luxury and retail group said it saw no sign of a slowdown as it posted third-quarter sales that comfortably beat expectations, pulled by strong growth at brands Gucci, Bottega Veneta and in big markets such as China.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker reaffirmed its full-year sales and operating profit targets, despite an uncertain truck tyre market expected in the fourth quarter, after it reported a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales.

UEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French water and waste utility cut its financial forecast for the year due to a troubled desalination project in Australia and said it planned to keep its dividend intact, toning down a previous promise of an increased payout to shareholders.

SOLVAY

The Belgian chemicals and plastics maker reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter core profit as price hikes offset a spike in energy costs, and stuck to its outlook for improved full-year profit.