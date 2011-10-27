(Adds futures, quotes, companies; updates snapshot table)
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 27 European shares were set to open sharply higher
on Thursday after policymakers agreed to boost the region's rescue fund
firepower and reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders
of Greek debt.
Under the deal, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be
leveraged four or five times to around 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), while
the private sector agreed to a 50 percent cut in its bond investments to reduce
Greece's debt burdens.
Banking stocks, which have been at the forefront of the region's crisis due
to their exposure to sovereign debt, will be in focus on Thursday.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index has gained 17.5 percent since a
low in September on hopes policymakers were putting together a plan to resolve
the region's debt crisis, but is still down 30.3 percent for the year.
Gains could be capped, however, with details still needed on how the rescue
plan will be delivered.
"Policy makers are finally making some progress, if a little thin on
details. Whilst this deal is unlikely to be the promised 'comprehensive' plan to
put an end to the European debt crisis once, this is a firm step in the right
direction," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.
"Agreements to force Europe's banks to raise capital ratios to 9 percent, 50
percent haircuts for private bondholders and the leveraging of the EFSF 'four or
five' times should bolster Europe's financial system for the time being."
At 0630 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1
and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 3.2 to 3.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has gained 15.3 percent since hitting a
low in September on hopes of a plan, but is down 12.3 percent for the year as
worries about global growth and that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to
other countries have knocked share prices.
Third-quarter U.S. GDP figures will be the latest piece of data to give
evidence on how the United States is growing, with a Reuters survey expecting an
improvement from the second quarter.
Corprate results will give evidence on how corporate earnings are holding up
in the background of a sluggish growth outlook and firms reporting include Banco
Santander , AstraZeneca and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,242.00 1.05 % 12.95
NIKKEI 8,926.54 2.04 % 178.07
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.21 % 10.64
EUR/USD 1.3996 0.82 % 0.0114
USD/JPY 75.90 -0.43 % -0.3300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.259 -- 0.05
10-YR BUND YLD 2.153 -- 0.12
SPOT GOLD $1,722.90 0.2 % $3.45
US CRUDE CLc1 $92.10 2.11 % 1.90
COMPANIES
SANTANDER , BBVA , CAIXABANK , BANKIA ,
POPULAR
Spain's top five banks will have to find 26 billion euros to meet the
requirements of the new plan to recapitalise Europe's banks.
Santander's 9-month net profit came in at 5.3 billion euros compared to a
Reuters forecast of 5.5 billion euros.
FRENCH BANKS
France's top banks need a total of 8.8 billion euros in capital, the Bank of
France said on Thursday, as part of a euro zone effort to recapitalise banks so
that they meet a new minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by end-June
2012.
COMMERZBANK
The bank will write at least 750 million euros ($1.04 billion) off the value
of its Greek government bond holdings in the third quarter, several persons
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
AXA
The French insurer is on track to meet its 2015 targets despite a 4.8
percent fall in nine-month sales, highlighting its focus on profit rather than
volumes, the group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
BASF (BASFn.DE)
The world's largest chemical maker by sales, reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings but warned that growth was slowing as customers run down
inventories.
ABB
The Swiss engineering group said a murky economic outlook made near-term
forecasting challenging as it posted weaker-than expected third-quarter results,
due to a slowdown in its early-cycle business.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
The oil company reported a doubling of net profits in the third quarter
compared to the same period last year, thanks to higher oil prices.
ASTRAZENECA
Generic competition and pricing pressures weighed on AstraZeneca's sales in
the third quarter, ahead of a key challenge to its top-selling cholesterol drug
Crestor in the U.S. marketplace
Also, U.S. drug regulators said they need three more months to decide
whether to approve a new type of diabetes pill from AstraZeneca and
Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N.
ANGLO AMERICAN
The global miner is considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its
coal operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's chief executive
said on Thursday.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
The carmaker reported weaker than expected third-quarter operating profit as
sales of its luxury cars in western Europe were hit by the economic downturn.
PPR
The French luxury and retail group said it saw no sign of a slowdown as it
posted third-quarter sales that comfortably beat expectations, pulled by strong
growth at brands Gucci, Bottega Veneta and in big markets such as China.
MICHELIN
The French tyre maker reaffirmed its full-year sales and operating profit
targets, despite an uncertain truck tyre market expected in the fourth quarter,
after it reported a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales.
UEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
The French water and waste utility cut its financial forecast for the year
due to a troubled desalination project in Australia and said it planned to keep
its dividend intact, toning down a previous promise of an increased payout to
shareholders.
SOLVAY
The Belgian chemicals and plastics maker reported a 13 percent rise in
third-quarter core profit as price hikes offset a spike in energy costs, and
stuck to its outlook for improved full-year profit.