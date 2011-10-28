(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Oct 28 European shares are set to extend the previous session's sharp rally on Friday and head for their best monthly performance in 30 months on persistent hopes that this week's bold agreements by policymakers will help in resolving the region's debt crisis.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 0.6 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gains about 0.3 percent.

"There's no sign of a let up in the abundant confidence of traders following the outcome of the European summit earlier in the week," said Stan Shamu, analyst at IG Markets.

"However there's still the debate as to just how comprehensive this current plan is and certainly any further stumbles along the path to economic recovery would reignite worries over the future of the single currency."

Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to contain the currency bloc's two-year-old debt crisis but are now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.

On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 3.7 percent to 1,020.10 points, the highest close since Aug. 3. Trading volume was high, at 137.7 percent of the 90-day average for the index, breaking a recent pattern of weak volumes.

U.S. stocks climbed 2.9 to 3.4 percent in the previous session following the European debt deal, while Japan's Nikkei average was up 1.4 percent on Friday.

On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on September U.S. personal income and consumption numbers, due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT.

Investors will look for more positive signs after data showed on Thursday the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending, creating momentum that could carry into the final three months of the year. The expansion was a welcome relief for an economy that looked on the brink of recession just weeks ago.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,284.59 3.43 % 42.59

NIKKEI 9,050.47 1.39 % 123.93

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.94 % 9.58

EUR/USD 1.4176 -0.02 % -0.0003

USD/JPY 75.86 -0.16 % -0.1200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.362 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 2.234 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,735.79 -0.47 % -$8.16

US CRUDE CLc1 $93.44 -0.55 % -0.52

* Asian stocks rally, EU deal boosts risk appetite

* Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers

* Nikkei at 2-mth high, some results better than expected

* Euro eases after rally, more short-term gains eyed

* Brent slips but EU optimism keeps price above $111

* Gold steady after EU deal spurs risk rally

* Shanghai copper gains, headed for best week

* US 10-year notes get respite after selloff

COMPANY NEWS

WACKER CHEMIE

German chemicals group Wacker Chemie slashed its full-year outlook, as greater competition in the semiconductor industry and tighter inventories at its polysilicon clients will hit business in the fourth quarter.

ELECTROLUX ( ELUXb.ST )

The world's number two home appliances maker said it was now expecting a decline in demand in key, mature markets this year rather than growth and reported third quarter results that were close to forecast.

LONZA

Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza is set to grow underlying sales and operating profit this year despite the strong Swiss franc as it benefits from robust demand from pharmaceutical groups, particularly at a plant in China.

LINDE

The German industrial gases group posted better-than-expected quarterly underlying core profit and confirmed its outlook, adding to signs that industrial gases makers are so far unfazed by a weakening global economy.

RENAULT

The French car maker on Thursday reconfirmed its 2011 sales and cash flow targets after reporting an 11.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by growth in markets outside Europe, especially Brazil and Russia.

USG PEOPLE

Dutch staffing firm USG People said on Friday it would reorganise its operations and focus on costs to cope with lower growth due to the euro zone debt crisis and government spending cuts.

AIR FRANCE

Air France expects a strike by cabin staff, who say their job and work conditions are being undermined, to hit about one in five flights on Saturday.

FIAT

Fiat-Chrysler's third quarter trading profit came in at 851 million euros, well above analyst forecasts, with the U.S. automaker contributing two thirds of the total

Fiat said late on Thursday it would propose the conversion of all preference and saving shares into ordinary shares to streamline the capital structure and simplify governance of the group.

AREVA

The French nuclear group posted a 3.5 percent decline in nine-month sales on Thursday, squeezed by weakness in its uranium mining and waste-processing businesses. For the third-quarter alone, revenues fell 2.9 percent to 1.95 billion euros.

BNP PARIBAS , SOCIETE GENERALE , CREDIT AGRICOLE

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he did not think highly of the idea of separating banks' retail and investment activities in response to the financial and economic crisis in Europe and the developed world.

EDF

Talks between France's EDF and Italian shareholders at Italy's Edison over the reorganisation of the Italian utility continued on Thursday without an agreement being reached. EDF said in a statement that "constructive proposals were made."

RWE , E.ON ( EONGn.DE )

German utilities E.ON and RWE made a strong financial commitment on Thursday to build new nuclear plants in the UK, spending 200 million-250 million pounds ($321.2 million-$401.5 million) on land in Wales, an industry source close to the transaction said.

ARM HOLDINGS

The British chip designer has unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated by Intel . (Reporting by Atul Prakash)