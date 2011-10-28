(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Oct 28 European shares are set to extend the previous
session's sharp rally on Friday and head for their best monthly performance in
30 months on persistent hopes that this week's bold agreements by policymakers
will help in resolving the region's debt crisis.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 0.6 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to gains about 0.3 percent.
"There's no sign of a let up in the abundant confidence of traders following
the outcome of the European summit earlier in the week," said Stan Shamu,
analyst at IG Markets.
"However there's still the debate as to just how comprehensive this current
plan is and certainly any further stumbles along the path to economic recovery
would reignite worries over the future of the single currency."
Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to contain the
currency bloc's two-year-old debt crisis but are now under pressure to finalise
the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their
rescue fund.
On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose
3.7 percent to 1,020.10 points, the highest close since Aug. 3. Trading volume
was high, at 137.7 percent of the 90-day average for the index, breaking a
recent pattern of weak volumes.
U.S. stocks climbed 2.9 to 3.4 percent in the previous session following the
European debt deal, while Japan's Nikkei average was up 1.4 percent on
Friday.
On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on September U.S. personal income
and consumption numbers, due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for the
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT.
Investors will look for more positive signs after data showed on Thursday
the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as
consumers and businesses stepped up spending, creating momentum that could
carry into the final three months of the year. The expansion was a welcome
relief for an economy that looked on the brink of recession just weeks ago.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,284.59 3.43 % 42.59
NIKKEI 9,050.47 1.39 % 123.93
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.94 % 9.58
EUR/USD 1.4176 -0.02 % -0.0003
USD/JPY 75.86 -0.16 % -0.1200
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.362 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 2.234 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,735.79 -0.47 % -$8.16
US CRUDE CLc1 $93.44 -0.55 % -0.52
* Asian stocks rally, EU deal boosts risk appetite
* Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers
* Nikkei at 2-mth high, some results better than expected
* Euro eases after rally, more short-term gains eyed
* Brent slips but EU optimism keeps price above $111
* Gold steady after EU deal spurs risk rally
* Shanghai copper gains, headed for best week
* US 10-year notes get respite after selloff
COMPANY NEWS
WACKER CHEMIE
German chemicals group Wacker Chemie slashed its full-year outlook, as
greater competition in the semiconductor industry and tighter inventories at its
polysilicon clients will hit business in the fourth quarter.
ELECTROLUX (ELUXb.ST)
The world's number two home appliances maker said it was now expecting a
decline in demand in key, mature markets this year rather than growth and
reported third quarter results that were close to forecast.
LONZA
Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza is set to grow underlying sales and
operating profit this year despite the strong Swiss franc as it benefits from
robust demand from pharmaceutical groups, particularly at a plant in China.
LINDE
The German industrial gases group posted better-than-expected quarterly
underlying core profit and confirmed its outlook, adding to signs that
industrial gases makers are so far unfazed by a weakening global economy.
RENAULT
The French car maker on Thursday reconfirmed its 2011 sales and cash flow
targets after reporting an 11.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by
growth in markets outside Europe, especially Brazil and Russia.
USG PEOPLE
Dutch staffing firm USG People said on Friday it would reorganise its
operations and focus on costs to cope with lower growth due to the euro zone
debt crisis and government spending cuts.
AIR FRANCE
Air France expects a strike by cabin staff, who say their job and work
conditions are being undermined, to hit about one in five flights on Saturday.
FIAT
Fiat-Chrysler's third quarter trading profit came in at 851 million euros,
well above analyst forecasts, with the U.S. automaker contributing two thirds of
the total
Fiat said late on Thursday it would propose the conversion of all preference
and saving shares into ordinary shares to streamline the capital structure and
simplify governance of the group.
AREVA
The French nuclear group posted a 3.5 percent decline in nine-month sales on
Thursday, squeezed by weakness in its uranium mining and waste-processing
businesses. For the third-quarter alone, revenues fell 2.9 percent to 1.95
billion euros.
BNP PARIBAS , SOCIETE GENERALE , CREDIT AGRICOLE
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he did not think highly of
the idea of separating banks' retail and investment activities in response to
the financial and economic crisis in Europe and the developed world.
EDF
Talks between France's EDF and Italian shareholders at Italy's Edison
over the reorganisation of the Italian utility continued on Thursday
without an agreement being reached. EDF said in a statement that "constructive
proposals were made."
RWE , E.ON (EONGn.DE)
German utilities E.ON and RWE made a strong financial commitment on Thursday
to build new nuclear plants in the UK, spending 200 million-250 million pounds
($321.2 million-$401.5 million) on land in Wales, an industry source close to
the transaction said.
ARM HOLDINGS
The British chip designer has unveiled details of its first 64-bit
architecture, which it said would expand its reach into enterprise applications
such as servers currently dominated by Intel .
