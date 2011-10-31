(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Oct 31 European shares are set to fall on Monday, with a sharp drop in metals prices on a firmer dollar following Japan's intervention in the currency market seen hurting miners, and as investors are still waiting to see finer details of a euro zone rescue deal.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was cited as saying in a magazine that Europe still has a long way to go to solve its crisis, noting it was key Italy did its homework and implemented promised reforms.

"As the European bailout plan is dissected, we are likely to get further updates on how flawed or iron-clad the plan actually is," Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets, said.

"Many feel that the mild interest in the Italian debt auction on Friday showed that bond investors are still sceptical that the EU debt deal will actually calm the crisis."

Italy's sale of 7.94 billion euros of government bonds met lower demand than at previous auctions and the country paid the highest premium since joining the single currency to sell 10-year debt.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 fell 0.8 to 1 percent, pointing to a weaker start for equities. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.8 percent lower.

Investors' focus will be on a summit of the Group of 20 leaders, which will take place in Cannes, France, on Nov. 3-4. Spain and Portugal called for the United States and other G20 powers to take action at the meeting to help contain the fallout from the European debt crisis.

Mining shares are expected to come under pressure after copper prices fell 2.8 percent, gold dropped 2 percent and zinc declined 2.1 percent following a rise in the dollar after Japan's intervention in the currency markets. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals costlier for the holders of other currencies and lowers demand.

Focus will also be on banks, which have suffered heavily this year on the euro zone debt crisis and a slow pace of global economic recovery. Accountants Ernst & Young said a sluggish economy will take its toll on Britain's key financial services sector next year, forcing banks to write off more loans and restricting the supply of credit to consumers and businesses

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,018.14 points on Friday, but finished the week up 4.1 percent -- its biggest weekly gain since early October. The index, up 10 percent this month, is on course to record its best monthly gains since April 2009, but is still down 9 percent in 2011.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0726 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,285.09 0.04 % 0.5

NIKKEI 8,988.39 -0.69 % -62.08

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.23 % -6.21

EUR/USD 1.4008 -0.98 % -0.0139

USD/JPY 78.94 4.24 % 3.2100

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.288 -- -0.04

10-YR BUND YLD 2.149 -- -0.05

SPOT GOLD $1,712.70 -1.54 % -$26.74

US CRUDE CLc1 $92.53 -0.85 % -0.79

COMPANY NEWS

BARCLAYS

Barclays reported a 5 percent rise in underlying quarterly profit as lower charges for bad debt at the British bank offset a third consecutive sharp fall in investment banking revenues as the euro zone financial crisis deepened.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is expected to launch a 5-billion euro rights issue to meet tougher European capital rules early next year if market conditions stabilise, according to bankers circling the lender for mandates.

TNT EXPRESS

Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express reported higher-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Monday, in the wake of a profit warning issued earlier this month, and said it was looking for further cost cuts.

GLENCORE

The commodity trader is no longer in talks to provide financing to Indonesian conglomerate Bakrie Group, which is close to a deal on Monday with Indonesian investors to help avert a default on a $1.345 billion loan, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday reported.

EDISON , A2A

Shareholders of Italian utility Edison have agreed to take more time to iron out the details of a deal hammered out on Thursday that will give French electricity giant EDF majority control of Italy's No.2 power generator, sources said.

BT GROUP

Britain's BT Group has brought forward by one year its target to roll out a fibre network, meaning two thirds of premises will have access to the superfast broadband by the end of 2014.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Markets have over-interpreted comments by incoming European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on the bank's readiness to go on buying the bonds of troubled euro zone states, outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said in an interview.

CLARIANT

Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Monday it expected a further slowdown in economic activity after the strong Swiss franc weighed on profits.

G4S

Two large shareholders in G4S -- Artemis and Schroders -- are set to vote against the security firm's 5.2 billion pound ($8.4 billion) deal for Danish outsourcing firm ISS ISSHOI.UL, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

GERMAN BANKS ( DBKGn.DE )

Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance, told Welt am Sonntag he is very optimistic that more than 90 percent of banks will accept a 50 percent discount on their Greek debt holdings.

ALLIANZ

The German insurer will accept a 50 percent discount on its Greek debt holdings, its finance chief told an Austrian newspaper.

Separately, Tagesspiegel reported that Allianz and reinsurer Munich Re ( MUVGn.DE ) have not yet decided whether to buy more Greek government bonds.

VOLKSWAGEN ( VOWG_p.DE ), PORSCHE ( PSHG_p.DE )

Sportscar maker Porsche AG plans to introduce one new model line a year to expand its lineup to seven lines from currently four, German magazine Focus cited Porsche AG Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as saying. He also said there were no plans for an electric version of the Porsche 911 model. Related news [VOWG_p.DE-E] [PSHG_p.DE-E] (Reporting by Atul Prakash)