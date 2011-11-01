(Adds futures, more company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Nov 1 European shares were set to fall sharply on Tuesday, on renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis after Greece's prime minister called a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

The fall for European shares would add to losses in the previous session.

At 0736 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were 3.1 percent lower, those for Germany's DAX FDXc1 were 3.4 percent lower and those for France's CAC-40 FCEc1 were 2.5 percent lower.

Greek premier George Papandreou threatened the euro zone with a new crisis with his shock announcement that he will hold a referendum on the last-minute bailout deal struck only last week to try to contain the bloc's debt mountain.

Miners are likely to be under pressure, after metals prices fell, following weak data from the world's top metals user. China's big factories ran at their slowest pace in almost three years in October as new orders and exports slowed. Most Asian markets fell on Tuesday.

"China is evidently cooling on the scale of its involvement in the bail-out whilst the Greek PM has shocked markets with the announcement of a referendum to allow the electorate to have its own say in the plan and with more elements adding to the uncertainty like this, it seems likely that the turbulent market conditions will prevail for some time yet," said Peter Stanhope, institutional trader at IG Markets.

Wall Street closed its best month in 20 years on a down note on Monday as the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings Ltd and new worries about Europe's debt crisis hammered financial shares.

The FTSEurofirst of leading shares index fell 2.2 percent to close at 996.01 points on Monday, on renewed worries about Italy's debt levels. However, the index rose 7.9 percent in October, driven by signs of progress in policymakers' efforts to tackle the euro zone crisis.

The index is down 11.2 percent in 2011. As well as the euro zone crisis, investors have worried about slowing growth in major economies.

British third-quarter GDP data, due at 0930 GMT, may provide further evidence of what is worrying investors. Although the data is likely to show a pick-up in growth, rising to 0.4 percent, from 0.1 percent in the second quarter, this may not be enough to alter some economists' view that Britain is teetering on the brink of recession again.

In the United States, manufacturing and construction data is scheduled for release at 1400 GMT, giving clues on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0728 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,253.30 -2.47 % -31.79 NIKKEI 8,835.52 -1.7 % -152.87 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.67 % -8.31 EUR/USD 1.376 -0.69 % -0.0096 USD/JPY 78.09 -0.06 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.097 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 2.000 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,713.40 -0.03 % -$0.55 US CRUDE CLc1 $91.88 -1.41 % -1.31 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece stokes debt fears,riskier assets hit * US STOCKS-Wall St down as MF Global falls victim to Europe * FOREX-Yen wary of more intervention; euro slumps * TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes nudge lower after surge * Oil prices slip; FOMC, G20 meetings eyed * PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on dollar, Europe uncertainty * METALS-Copper off on China factory slowdown,euro zone woes

COMPANIES

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced another 1,500 job cuts and said it was slashing risk-weighted assets in fixed income as it reported poor third-quarter earnings at its investment bank.

G4S

The British security firm has pulled the plug on its planned 5.2 billion pounds ($8.4 billion) acquisition of Denmark's ISS after failing to secure shareholder support for the deal.

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank reported a steep drop in third-quarter pretax earnings, hit by a plunge in trading income, and said it would launch a programme to cut group costs by 10 percent over three years.

KVAERNER

Norwegian offshore engineering company reported core quarterly profit ahead of expectations and said it expected lower profit ahead until it won more contracts to fill its order book.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO

The world's fourth biggest cigarette group was cautiously upbeat on Tuesday after the ending of a price war in Spain as it matched forecasts with a 5.1 percent rise in annual earnings.

SANDVIK

The Swedish specialty steel and tool maker posted a slightly bigger third-quarter core operating profit than expected and said uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions had increased.

DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals group said government budget cuts and lower business confidence had led to weaker demand from the electronics, electrical and construction markets, as it posted a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit.

SIEMENS ( SIEGn.DE )

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The group plans to grow turnover at its environment-related activities to 40 billion euros ($56 billion) by 2014 from around 28 billion in 2010, board member Roland Busch told WAZ group newspapers. He said Siemens was sticking to plans to float Osram at "a later date". Related news [SIEGn.DE-E]

LEGAL & GENERAL

The British life insurer said it was set to generate close to 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in cash this year as it reported flat nine-month sales.

AEGIS

The British media buyer outperformed peers to thump third-quarter forecasts with organic revenue growth of 11.2 percent, enabling it to raise its 2011 outlook and tout its confidence for the future. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)