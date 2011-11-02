(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Nov 2 European shares are expected to rise on Wednesday, after steep falls in the previous two sessions, on some hopes that a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee may signal more measures to bring the fragile U.S. economic recovery back on track.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC-40 FCEc1 rose 1.4 to 1.7 percent, pointing to a rebound in European shares , which fell 3.4 percent in the previous session and 2.2 percent on Monday.

Analysts said the U.S. central bank could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing at the end of a two-day meeting that started on Tuesday, but gains in equities were expected to be capped following Greece's unanticipated call for a referendum on a rescue plan that raised concerns the region's two-year-old debt crisis will drag on.

"European markets are seen edging up on speculative hopes of a dovish FOMC. Hopes are for some sign of further easing in the wings to ensure that the U.S. economic recovery doesn't falter," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

"Although U.S. economic data has been in keeping with a 'fragile' recovery, the volatile events in Europe look set to derail it," he said in a note.

Investors will keep a close eye on the developments in Europe that has been keeping markets volatile. The 30-day implied volatility for Italy's FTSE MIB rose sharply on Tuesday, hitting a near four-week high, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed, while that for Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose to their two-week highs.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, who fought off criticism to win the backing of his cabinet on the referendum, will meet the leaders of France and Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes, before a G20 summit of major world economies, to push for quick implementation of the bailout deal.

A rebound in metals prices on bargain hunting was expected to provide some support to mining shares. Copper prices were up 2.4 percent after slipping 3.3 percent on Tuesday.

Focus will continue to be on banks, with many large lenders highly exposed to peripheral euro zone economies. The European banking index which fell more than 6 percent on Tuesday, is down about 32 percent this year on concerns the euro zone debt crisis would severely hurt their balance sheets.

Finnish lender and insurer Pohjola Bank posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profits as the debt crisis hit its investment operations.

The volatile nature of the market in the past weeks paved the way for sector rotations. UBS said that despite a rally in European equities since the September low, hedge funds had turned net buyers in three of the past four weeks, but long-only investors appeared to be selling into the rally.

After the biggest net switching out of cyclicals and into defensives for five years, investors had turned small net buyers of cyclicals, but they become net sellers of the healthcare sector after the biggest net buying for over five years in the summer, it said.

On the macroeconomic front, investors awaited October U.S. Challenger Layoffs survey, due at 1200 GMT, and the October ADP National Employment report, due at 1230 GMT, for clues to Friday's key October non-farm payrolls.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0743 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,218.28 -2.79 % -35.02

NIKKEI 8,640.42 -2.21 % -195.1

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.53 % 2.60

EUR/USD 1.3754 0.43 % 0.0059

USD/JPY 78.10 -0.29 % -0.2300

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.042 -- 0.05

10-YR BUND YLD 1.815 -- 0.07

SPOT GOLD $1,724.09 0.3 % $5.14

US CRUDE CLc1 $92.59 0.43 % 0.39

COMPANY NEWS

FRENCH BANKS

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the country's banks in a follow-up to the plan European leaders agreed last week to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank said operating profit before tax in the first nine months grew at a double-digit rate, helped by a strong showing in markets including Hong Kong and putting it in line for a ninth straight year of record earnings.

FRESENIUS SE

German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE toned up its 2011 profit outlook but cut its sales forecast as it charged lower prices for drugs given to dialysis patients.

MAN

The German truck and bus maker posted weaker than expected third-quarter operating profit and warned that slower economic growth in Europe had left a mark on its business.

ALSTOM , TECHNIP

French engineering group Alstom has been awarded an electrical power-plant contract in Iraq worth $550 million, France's ministry of trade said. Oil services group Technip will also sign two agreements relating to Iraqi oil fields on Wednesday.

METRO

The German retailer has drawn a bid for its Kaufhof department-store chain from Greek shipping investor George Economou, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing sources.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES

West Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources posted a jump in third-quarter profit from the year earlier on an 80 percent surge in gold production and higher metal prices.

SACYR , REPSOL

Sacyr would consider selling off up to 5 percent of Repsol if it could not refinance its debt, company sources told agency Europa Press.

STANDARD LIFE

British life insurer Standard Life on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected 10 percent rise in nine-month sales and said its capital strength had been largely unaffected by financial market turmoil triggered by the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

SUBSEA 7

Norwegian offshore oilfield engineer Subsea 7 posted lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with results still hit by margin pressure on projects awarded last year.

SANTANDER

The bank is negotiating the sale of part of its insurance portfolio to Spanish insurance provider Santa Lucia, Expansion newspaper reported without citing sources. The deal includes around 350 million euros of premiums, around 16 percent of the bank's total insurance business, the paper said.

IAG

German airline Lufthansa is set to enter exclusive talks to sell loss-making carrier bmi by the end of the month, with arch rival IAG, the owner of British Airways, seen as the front-runner, sources said on Tuesday.

RECKITT BENCKISER

Rumours swirled around the market on Tuesday suggesting that the British consumer goods group was the subject of a potential 32.8 billion pounds or 4,500 pence a share joint bid from American multi-national conglomorate Colgate-Palmolive and a private equity friend, said to be Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, according to the Daily Mail's Market Report. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)