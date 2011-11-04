(Adds details, futures, companies; updates snapshot table)
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Nov 4 European shares were set to rise on Friday,
tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, after sources said the Greek Prime
Minister agreed to stand down, diminishing the prospects of a referendum and
fears of a disorderly default.
Investors were also hoping U.S. nonfarm payroll data at 1230 GMT will show
some underlying strength in October, but analysts were suggesting it might be
too weak to pull down the nation's lofty jobless rate.
Government sources told Reuters Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had
agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his
Socialists back him in a confidence vote on Friday, giving stocks in both the
U.S and Asia a boost.
If the opposition agreed to back the deal in parliament, no referendum would
have to be held. The referendum was seen as a first step towards leaving the
euro zone which would likely entail a disorderly default on its debt.
"Traders will be focusing on the confidence vote in Greece, and it is
looking more and more likely that Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou may
step down with signs that the different parties are working towards the creation
of a unity government," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets, said.
But there are some concerns the confidence vote might not be passed and any
market gains could be limited.
"This could, in principle, take the reins on an interim basis if Friday's
confidence vote fails," Shamu said.
European banking stocks, which were one of the main focuses in the previous
session due to their exposure to sovereign debt will likely again be in the
spotlight.
German bank Commerzbank will be eyed after it was forced to
abandon its full-year targets following taking a 798 million euro ($1.10
billion) impairment on Greek assets, while Royal Bank of Scotland also
said it had taken more writedowns on its Greek exposure.
At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1
and the France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.5 to 1.1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index gain 1.9 percent on Thursday after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates and hopes Greek will scrap plans for a
referendum, but is on track to end the week down 2.7 percent.
The benchmark index broke above a key resistance level the 50 percent
Fibonnacci Retracement from its sell-off, which started in July to its September
low at 983.38 points, which could now act as a support.
The next resistance level was seen at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement
level at 1,014.14 points.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 726 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,261.15 1.88 % 23.25
NIKKEI 8,801.40 1.86 % 160.98
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 3.1 % 14.96
EX-JP US>
EUR/USD 1.3819 0.06 % 0.0008
USD/JPY 78.05 -0 % 0.0000
10-YR US TSY 2.089 -- 0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 1.924 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,760.5 -0.12 % -$2.15
0
US CRUDE CLc1 $94.36 0.31 % 0.28
COMPANIES
COMMERZBANK
A 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek assets pushed
Commerzbank to a third-quarter operating loss and forced it to abandon full-year
targets, as Germany's second-largest bank struggles to repay state aid amid euro
zone market jitters.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The part-nationalised British lender expects difficult market conditions in
the fourth-quarter, with banks around the world hit by Europe's debt crisis, and
the part-nationalised lender added it had taken more writedowns on its Greek
exposure.
UNICREDIT
Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch are advising
Italy's UniCredit on a capital increase seen in a range of between 4 billion and
7 billion euros, but no formal mandate has been given yet, sources close to the
matter said on Thursday.
BANKS
The government of Switzerland has proposed a multibillion-dollar settlement
with U.S. authorities over allegations that it helped wealthy Americans avoid
billions of dollars in U.S. taxes, according to sources briefed on the matter.
Banks must accept responsibility for past mistakes and show how they can
contribute to society and economic growth or they could face more public unrest,
Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays said at a BBC Business lecture
on Thursday.
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis said that China's economic growth is
visibly slowing, but it would remain fairly resilient to even quite a sharp
correction in developed economies, in a presentation to business leaders in
Sydney.
HERMES
The French luxury group raised its full-year sales goal on Friday after
posting an 18.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.
LAFARGE
The world's largest cement maker, unveiled a plan to save 500 million euros
($687 million) next year as it reported a decline in third-quarter profits on
Friday.
EADS , ROLLS-ROYCE
An engine fault forced a Qantas Airways A380 plane bound for London to
divert to Dubai, exactly a year since a mid-air engine blowout prompted the
Australian airline to ground its entire fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos for
nearly a month.
Rolls Royce is aware of the engine fault in a Qantas QAN.AX A380 aircraft
and is working closely with the airline to provide it support, a spokesman for
the British company said on Friday.
ABB
The Swiss engineering group set out new sales and margins targets on Friday,
aiming to outpace the market and global economic growth.
SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)
Siemens has to write down more than 200 million euros ($276 million) for
Solel Solar because business at the solar energy unit has developed more slowly
than expected, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing industry
sources.
VINCI
The French construction and concessions group maintained its 2011 revenue
target after third-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent.
ALSTOM
The French power and transport engineering company kept its outlook for
2011-12 after it saw a rebound in orders in the first half, driven by emerging
markets.
TOTAL
Major Australian offshore gas project Ichthys will cost more than the $30
billion anticipated, the head of French oil major Total said.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)