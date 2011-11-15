(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Nov 15 European equities are likely to fall for a second straight day on Tuesday on growing concerns that higher bond yields in some euro zone countries will hamper their borrowing abilities and further deepen the region's two-year old debt crisis.

Benchmark Italian 10-year yields rose to 6.7 percent in late trading on Monday after the country paid a euro-era record price to sell five-year bonds. Spanish 10-year yields also broke above 6 percent for the first time since August.

"With bond yields in beleaguered euro zone states creeping higher once again, equity markets across the globe are continuing to give back their recent gains," Stan Shamu strategist at IG Markets, said.

"Jittery investors are all too aware of the contagion risk and with the bigger economies in Europe now very much in focus, the risk is now that another change in tactic is required on the basis that the likes of Italy and Spain are too big to bail."

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6 to 1.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.3 percent.

Investors are worried that new leaders in highly-indebted Italy and Greece may not be able to take the tough steps needed to implement painful reforms. A report saying the situation in triple-A rated euro zone power France should be "ringing euro zone alarm bells" also added to investors' jitters.

Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti will meet the leaders of the two biggest parties on Tuesday to discuss the "many sacrifices" needed to improve market confidence. But conservatives on whom he must rely for support demanded pro-growth policies and reject talk of further austerity measures.

Authorities trained their sights on credit rating agencies with a view to regulating them. They say a ratings downgrade of Greek debt last year made it more expensive and harder to mount the country's first bailout package.

On the macroeconomic front, the focus will be on the euro zone GDP flash estimate for July-September, due at 1000 GMT, while in the United States, producer price and retail sales figures will be announced at 1330 GMT.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.9 percent to close at 975.47 points on Monday, surrendering earlier gains and in low volume -- 77.5 percent of the index's 90-day trading average.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,251.78 -0.96 % -12.07

NIKKEI 8,541.93 -0.72 % -61.77

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.89 % -4.34

EUR/USD 1.3608 -0.16 % -0.0022

USD/JPY 77.00 -0.1 % -0.0800

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.042 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.790 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,768.75 -0.63 % -$11.14

US CRUDE $97.77 -0.38 % -0.37

COMPANIES

SAP

German business software maker SAP plans to invest more than $2 billion up to 2015 to expand its business in China.

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

Swedish fashion group Hennes & Mauritz posted a 2 percent drop in sales at established stores in September, better than forecast by analysts.

UBS

UBS on Tuesday sealed the permanent appointment of Sergio Ermotti as chief executive and named former Bundesbank president Axel Weber as its chairman from next May, one year earlier than planned. For more, click on

DEUTSCHE BANK, ALLIANZ

Deutsche Bank on Monday said Chief Executive Josef Ackermann will not join the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, a move that leaves investment banking chief Anshu Jain a freer hand to shape the strategy of Germany's largest lender.

The company also said it proposed that Paul Achleitner, currently finance chief of Allianz, be elected as supervisory board chairman.

E.ON

Germany's leading utility has taken steps to sue the government in the constitutional court over compensation for the country's plans to phase out nuclear power generation, it said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse's board of directors endorsed plans to offer European regulators concessions as a way to smooth the $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, two sources familiar with the meeting said on Monday.

BILFINGER BERGER

Bilfinger Berger posted a flat quarterly operating profit that was largely in line with expectations and said it was prepared to meet the challenges of a deteriorating economy.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse announced on Tuesday it plans to fully integrate private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation, achieving 200 million Swiss francs ($220 million) in annual cost savings. For more, click on

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is unlikely to walk away from a bidding war for uranium developer Hathor Exploration, investors said on Tuesday, after rival bidder Cameco Corp trumped the global miner's bid with a C$625 million ($615 million) offer.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life reported a 18 percent fall in premium income for the first nine months of the year, due in part to lower sales of tax-efficient policies to wealthy clients. For more, click on

ACS

The Spanish construction firm posted a 39 pct percent rise in nine-month core profit on Monday, boosted by the consolidation of earnings from its German affiliate Hochtief for the first time. For a full story, click on

EADS

Qatar Airways looks set to double its order for the world's largest airliner with a purchase of five Airbus A380 superjumbos on Tuesday.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor builder should achieve a double-digit operating margin by 2015 -- at the latest -- French finance minister Francois Baroin wrote in a letter in August to the state-controlled group. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)