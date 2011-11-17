(Recasts with futures; adds details, company news, updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Nov 17 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street after ratings agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the euro zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.

At 0734 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.7 percent.

On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings warned it may lower its "stable" rating outlook for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses due to contagion from the turmoil in European markets.

"Unless the Eurozone debt crisis is resolved in a timely and orderly manner, the broad outlook for U.S. banks will darken ... The risks of a negative shock are rising," Fitch said.

The warning sent Morgan Stanley shares down 8 percent and Goldman Sachs shares down 4.2 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.7 percent.

"Fitch did its bit to unsettle investors just before yesterday's U.S. close ... It's clear that there's no escaping the gravity of the European debt story as central bankers continue their struggle to find an appropriate resolution, so bond yields can expect to remain very much in focus not least as the fundamentals dry up heading into the weekend break," IG Markets head of sales trading Harley Salt wrote in a note.

The euro dropped to five-week lows versus both the dollar and the yen on Thursday on mounting tension in the European bond market, triggering calls for the European Central Bank to intervene more forcefully in markets.

Germany and France have stepped up their war of words over whether the ECB should intervene more decisively to halt the euro zone's debt crisis after modest bond purchases by the central bank failed to calm jittery investors.

Investors' mood were also rattled by Moody's downgrade of 12 German public-sector banks, seen as likely to receive less federal government support if needed.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up about 17 percent since tumbling to a 2-1/2 year low in late September, but the recovery rally has been stalled by brewing concerns over the finances of Italy and Greece and fears of contagion to France and Spain.

Investors will closely watch bond auctions in Spain and France on Thursday, to get an idea of the extent of the damage from the rising yields on the secondary market.

Spain is likely to face higher borrowing costs at its 3-4 billion euros auction of 10-year debt, while France plans to sell 6-7 billion euros of debt in an auction which will test investors' appetite as Germany is increasingly seen as the only safe haven in the euro zone.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,236.91 -1.66 % -20.9

NIKKEI 8,479.63 0.19 % 16.47

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.11 % -0.53

EUR/USD 1.3487 0.22 % 0.0029

USD/JPY 76.95 -0.12 % -0.0900

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.007 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.812 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,764.20 0.11 % $1.91

US CRUDE $102.71 0.12 % 0.12

* Asian shares, euro fall on jitters over France

* Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion

* Nikkei edges down, may break 8,400 on Europe woes

* Euro zone fears, stock losses boost bonds

* Euro hits 5-week low as contagion fears intensify

* Gold edges down on euro zone contagion fear

* London copper down on euro zone spat over ECB's role

* Brent heads to below $111 on Europe's debt worries

COMPANY NEWS:

UBS

Sergio Ermotti, the new boss of UBS, could signal the Swiss bank's return to shareholder payouts on Thursday as he details plans to slash risky investment banking and shift focus back to the core business of managing the assets of the world's wealthy.

GLENCORE

The commodities giant said trading within in its marketing arm remained "solid" over the third quarter despite economic uncertainty, as it posted a jump in copper and gold output and announced it had produced first oil ahead of plan.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has handed deputy chief executive Marco Morelli the powers of CEO after Corrado Passera left the position after his appointment as economic development minister in Italy's new government.

REPSOL

Repsol is studying a possible rise in its dividend of at least 10 percent, Expansion reported without citing specific sources.

SACYR, REPSOL

The builder is offering to sell half of its 20 percent stake in Repsol as one alternative to refinance debt taken on to to buy the stake in the first place, Cinco Dias reported citing business sources.

AHOLD

The Dutch grocer beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise in third-quarter profit as higher food prices and market share gains drove a better-than-expected sales performance in both of its main markets.

KPN, TELEFONICA

The Dutch telecoms firm's CEO said it would make sense to merge in Germany with Telefonica's O2, in what could signal the start of a long-awaited wave of consolidation in mature markets.

VOESTALPINE

Austrian steel group warned on Thursday that it expected weaker full-year earnings than a year ago, saying that the debt crisis and troubled financial sector had hit demand.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising agency will return cash to shareholders by other means if its largest shareholder, Japan's Dentsu, does not sell its 11 percent stake back to Publicis, its chief executive said.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The Franco-American telecom equipment maker has more than enough cash to run its operations, its chief financial officer said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has pressed U.S. regulators to change a proposal to double auto fuel efficiency, arguing the plan puts it at a competitive disadvantage and unfairly de-emphasizes clean diesel engines. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Cowell)