(Adds details, quotes, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Nov 24 European stock index futures pointed to gains on Thursday as investors start to look for bargains while short sellers book profits following a near two-week drop, but the bounce could be limited by ongoing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0718 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.9 percent.

Rising hopes of a joint euro bond to tackle the debt crisis was also helping sentiment on Thursday after German daily Bild reported German backing for the issuance of joint euro zone bonds was no longer being categorically ruled out in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, although the report was quickly rejected as wrong by several officials in her centre-right coalition.

"U.S. markets may have lurched into the Thanksgiving break in something of a sour mood although selective buying across Asia is tipped to leave Europe flat to a shade higher at the open," IG Markets dealer Terry Pratt said.

"Volumes can however expect to be somewhat depressed with Wall Street closed for the day and the sheer weight of selling we've seen of late may have pushed the bears to the point of exhaustion -- at least for now."

The euro currency inched higher on Thursday, moving away from a seven-week low against the dollar hit after a "disastrous" German bond sale sparked concerns the region's debt crisis was spreading to its strongest economy.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 11 percent over the past eight sessions, dragged by fears the Greek and Italian debt crises were spreading to other euro zone countries such as Spain and France.

The Euro STOXX 50, as well as UK's FTSE 100 index, Germany's DAX index and France's CAC 40 have slipped into "oversold" territory, with their nine-day relative strength indexes (RSI) hitting 30 and with wide gaps between the nine-day and 14-day RSIs, signalling a potential rebound in the short term.

The RSI is a widely-used technical momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent rises with recent falls to determine "oversold" or "overbought" conditions. Thirty and below is considered "oversold" while 70 and above is considered "overbought".

The gap between the nine-day and the 14 day RSIs is also used to spot exaggeration of a movement in prices, which is usually followed by a reversal.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VSTOXX index, remains above 40, signalling high investor risk aversion.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0721 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,161.79 -2.21 % -26.25

NIKKEI 8,165.18 -1.8 % -149.56

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.25 % 1.11

EUR/USD 1.3387 0.33 % 0.0044

USD/JPY 77.10 -0.26 % -0.2000

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.888 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 2.117 -- 0.09

SPOT GOLD $1,695.60 0.17 % $2.81

US CRUDE $96.53 0.37 % 0.39

GLOBAL MRKTS-German bond sale shakes euro, stocks subdued

Wall St falls for 6th day; Bunds spark fear

Nikkei falls to lowest level since April 2009

Brent oil up above $107 as winter, Mideast support

LME copper off 1-month low; grim econ outlook weighs

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies; equities and firm dollar weigh

Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells

COMPANY NEWS:

GERMAN BANKS

Germany's banks have asked the European Banking Authority for an extension of the deadline to submit plans for meeting capital requirements to Jan. 13, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a letter sent to EBA head Andrea Enria by the country's financial services associations.

AXA

Groupama is expecting indicative offers for its GAN Assurances unit this week amid growing pressure from the French regulator to quickly restore solvency via asset disposals, several sources close to the transaction said.

AXA ALLIANZ

French insurers AXA and Covea, and Germany's Allianz have appointed advisers to review bids for the non-life GAN Assurances business and are seen as the most likely suitors, the sources said.

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL

The lender narrowed its medium-term return on equity (ROE) target to the lower end of its previous range and said it intended to boost the group's capital by the equivalent of up to 3.6 billion euros ($4.81 billion).

EADS

Some suppliers are having difficulty obtaining financing, and some banks are shying away from aircraft financing, Airbus Chief Executive Thomas Enders told Boersen-Zeitung.

BANCO DE VALENCIA

Shares in Banco de Valencia are due to resume trading on Thursday after the retail bank said it has identified an initial funding gap of 562 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The EU's antitrust regulator has asked rivals and customers of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext whether concessions offered by the merger partners to win regulatory clearance would be sufficient to ensure fair competition.

U.S. exchange Bats Global Markets has secured British backing for its $300 million purchase of rival Chi-X Europe to create the region's top trading venue.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility has joined other major European utilities in entering talks with Russia's Gazprom to renegotiate the price of oil-indexed gas supply contracts, the head of economic research at its trading arm said.

FERROVIAL

The Spanish infrastructure firm said it is part of a consortium chosen by London's Crossrail to build the Farringdon tube station in an order worth more than 200 million pounds, or 230 million euros.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Enrico Cucchiani, a board member of Allianz, is the frontrunner for the chief executive job at Intesa Sanpaolo, a senior source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis's costly eye drug Lucentis has been rejected for another new use by Britain's health cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, following a similar setback in July.

ABB

ABB India Ltd, a unit of Swiss engineering group ABB, sees continued growth in order inflows despite early-stage projects getting a little delayed, a top executive said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)