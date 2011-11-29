(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 29 European stocks were set to inch higher on Tuesday as a sharp two-session recovery rally loses steam, hit by a batch of bearish ratings agency views ahead of the latest meeting of euro zone finance ministers, as the region battles to overcome the long-running debt crisis.

French stocks were set to dip, hit by a report in French newspaper La Tribune saying Standard & Poor's could change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to "negative" within the next 10 days, citing several sources. Such a move would signal a possible downgrade.

At 0730 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX were up 0.05 percent and the French CAC 40 were down 0.12 percent.

Moody's said on Tuesday it could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 European Union nations on concerns that governments would be too cash-strapped to bail out holders of riskier bank debt in times of stress.

Fitch Ratings gave the United States until 2013 to come up with a "credible plan" to tackle its ballooning budget deficit or risk a downgrade of its coveted AAA rating.

European shares surged on Monday, led by banks and insurers, on hopes euro zone leaders will soon unveil fresh measures to help resolve the region's debt crisis, ahead of a summit next week.

"Some of the euphoria has worn off as investors seek confirmation of some of the reports from Europe before committing to longs," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.

Meeting on Tuesday, euro zone finance ministers are expected to agree on the details of a bolstered bailout fund.

U.S. President Barack Obama pressed European Union officials on Monday to act quickly and decisively to resolve their sovereign debt crisis, which the White House said was weighing on the American economy.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index soared 5.2 percent on Monday, ending right on the 50 percent retracement of its sharp rally from late September to late October. The index's next resistance level is at 2,234 points, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the drop from late October to last Friday.

But despite the sharp bounce, indexes remain in a negative trend and are likely to be setting up another short selling opportunity once they retrace 50 percent to 61.8 percent retracement of the recent drop, said James Hyerczyk, technical analyst at Autochartist.

"The absence of a solid support base is the first clue that Monday's rally was fueled by short-covering," the chartist said.

"This usually means the first leg up from a bottom is followed by a significant retracement. Only if buyers step in following this correction to form a secondary higher bottom can one say that a bottom is forming. Otherwise consider the rally a shorting opportunity and look for a move to new lows."

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0727 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,192.55 2.92 % 33.88

NIKKEI 8,477.82 2.3 % 190.33

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.56 % 7.04

EUR/USD 1.335 0.29 % 0.0039

USD/JPY 77.93 -0.06 % -0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.998 -- 0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 2.247 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,711.29 0.04 % $0.70

US CRUDE $97.97 -0.24 % -0.25

COMPANY NEWS:

IG GROUP

British spread-betting company IG Group said first-half revenue should rise 23 percent, with trading volumes lifted by market volatility.

UNICREDIT

An Italian court has annulled the seizure of assets at Italy's biggest bank UniCredit worth 245 million euros, judicial sources said on Monday, in a new development of a tax fraud probe.

BANKIA

Spanish bank Bankia said on Monday that it is offering to buy back up to 750 million euros of subordinated debt and preferential shares in order to shore up its balance sheet.

ENI, SARAS, ERG

Italy's government will give diplomatic help to the country's oil companies to find alternative sources of crude if sanctions are imposed on imports from Iran, a senior industry official said on Monday, adding Saudi Arabia could make up the shortfall.

MAN, ALLIANZ

The insolvency administrator of Manroland, Werner Schneider, said he would hold initial talks with a few parties interested in buying the printing machinery producer, whose shareholders are truckmaker MAN and insurer Allianz, Financial Times Deutschland reported in a prerelease of its Tuesday edition.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The judge hearing the Justice Department's challenge of AT&T Inc's plan to buy Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA unit has postponed a status conference set for this week until early December, the court said in an order issued on Monday.

QIAGEN

The genetic-testing specialist said it would shed up to 10 percent of its 3,800 jobs globally, following sluggish sales of its best-selling test kit in the United States.

EDENRED

French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred reiterated its aim to grow issue volume --the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards -- by 6-14 percent a year and to speed up the transition to digital products. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)