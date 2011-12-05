(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Dec 5 European shares are expected to open higher on Monday, with sentiment helped by Italy's move to unveil a 30 billion euro ($40 billion) package of austerity measures and hopes that core euro zone leaders will agree on deeper fiscal integration in an effort to help end the long-running debt crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Paris on Monday, ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Friday, under pressure to align their positions on centralising control of euro zone budgets to stem the debt crisis that threatens Europe's currency union.

"Bulls are hoping that several key events go as planned this week. Firstly, Merkel and Sarkozy must come together over differences about how to fiscally integrate," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

"Hopes are that they can iron out their differences and present a unified plan at the EU summit. Once a plan has been agreed by policymakers, the increased budgetary discipline is expected to allow the European Central Bank to unleash its full arsenal of monetary tools."

Asian investors reacted positively to Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's move to unveil a package of austerity measures on Sunday, raising taxes and increasing the pension age in a drive to shore up Italy's strained finances.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 1 percent to 1.3 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent, while U.S. stock index futures were up 0.8 to 1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1 percent higher at 985.34 on Friday to post a weekly gain of 8.5 percent, the biggest weekly gain since late 2008.

In spite of that, the market remains concerned about slowing global growth. The latest data to highlight this showed China's services sector cooled in November to its weakest growth in three months. The figures might put pressure on mining stocks as China is the world's largest metals consumer.

The market will wait for more economic numbers later in the session for near-term direction. In the United States, the November non-manufacturing ISM index, October factory orders and revised durable goods orders will be released at 1500 GMT.

COMPANY NEWS

SAP

The company announced a $3.4 billion cash deal to buy U.S. Web-based software company SuccessFactors, joining the scramble among technology firms to offer cloud-computing services to businesses.

The deal could help the company beat its 2015 revenues target of 20 billion euros by as much as 1 billion, SAP co-Chief Executive Bill McDermott told Reuters.

EDF

The French power group plans to invest 1.8 billion euros to build a coal-fired power plant in Poland, where electricity demand is rising 3 percent annually and old plants will need to be shut down.

The utility's competitors will buy 61 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in 2012 from the former power monopoly as part of a law to bolster competition, the French CRE energy regulator said.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Qatar signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell on Sunday to develop a $6.4 billion petrochemicals complex in the Ras Laffan industrial city in the Gulf Arab state.

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian financial services group said it had secured temporary guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg to cover its financing, which dried up before its second state bailout was agreed in October.

SILIC

French state bank Caisse des Depots said it was in talks to acquire a stake in real estate company Silic, held by mutual insurer Groupama, but a deal had not been reached yet.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank is to cut 700 jobs at its American and Asian operations as it pulls back on U.S. dollar lending to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet, two trade-union sources said.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner is under pressure to resolve a row in Chile or risk the wrath of leading shareholders, who will demand changes at the top of the mining group unless the dispute is settled quickly, according to people familiar with the situation, The Financial Times said on Monday.

GLENCORE

Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Monday that he would not sell any of his shares in the company as long as he worked, in an interview with Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten.

COMMERZBANK

Germany is open to a nationalisation of the country's second-biggest bank if it cannot raise sufficient capital next year, Der Spiegel weekly reported. The finance ministry declined to comment on the report. For related news, click:

ROLLS-ROYCE

General Electric Co and Rolls Royce have dropped their drive to build an alternate engine for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 joint strike fighter, giving up on what they had said could be a $100 billion market.

TUI TRAVEL

Europe's biggest tour operator TUI Travel reported an 18 percent rise in full-year profit, ahead of expectations, benefiting from increased sales of holidays to resorts it exclusively operates and an upturn in bookings online.

RWE

The German utility plans to cut up to 8,000 of its 72,000 jobs over the next few years, half of which could come from divestments, a company source said on Saturday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Will Waterman)