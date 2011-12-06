(Recasts with futures; adds company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Dec 6 European stock index futures pointed to a drop early on Tuesday, halting a brisk 1-1/2 week rally after S&P warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone countries if leaders fail to agree on a plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit on Friday.

By 0710 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.0-1.5 percent.

S&P said ratings could be lowered by one notch for Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and by up to two notches for the remaining nine placed under review, including currently AAA-rated France.

"The stakes have been raised for this week's EU summit following the warning from S&P as any failure by European policy makers to reach an agreement or if they produce another unsatisfactory plan, could see swift action from the ratings agency," LCG trader Jonathan Sudaria said.

"Today's open though looks to be providing a good indication of how the market thinks things will pan out."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 15 percent since a low hit in late November, propelled by mounting hopes that euro zone leaders as well as the European Central Bank would come up with bold new measures to tackle the debt crisis.

"Technically, overbought conditions following last week's major rally may also be causing traders to be hesitant at current price levels," said Enis Mehmet, technical analyst at Autochartist.

"This makes sense since the charts indicate limited room to the upside and plenty of room to the downside."

Despite the brisk recovery rally started on Nov. 25, investors have been reluctant to increase their exposure to European equities, data from EPFR Global showed.

Outflows from European equity funds tracked by EPFR Global hit a 15-week high in the final week of November, and European bond funds had their worst week in over three years, while money market, U.S. bond and gold and precious metals funds continued to attract fresh money.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0710 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,257.08 1.03 % 12.8

NIKKEI 8,575.16 -1.39 % -120.82

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.33 % -6.37

EUR/USD 1.3365 -0.19 % -0.0025

USD/JPY 77.71 -0.06 % -0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.047 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.192 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,714.79 -0.39 % -$6.70

US CRUDE $100.68 -0.31 % -0.31

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro dip after S&P warning

Wall St up but warning on Europe chills rally

Nikkei falls 0.8 pct after S&P warning on Europe

FOREX-Euro stutters on S&P threat; Aussie dips on RBA

Gold steady after S&P downgrade warning

LME copper falls first time in 3 days after S&P warning

Brent dips towards $109 on euro zone downgrade risk

COMPANY NEWS:

S&P ON FRANCE, FRENCH BANKS

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there would not be a new round of austerity in France despite S&P's decision to place the country under negative watch and said the ratings agency had not taken into account a Franco-German plan to handle the crisis. He also said that France would not need to inject public money into its banks.

TOTAL

The French oil major has informed the Syrian authorities it will stop production in the country in accordance with European Union sanctions, a company spokesman said.

PHILIPS

The Dutch electronics group's healthcare unit expects to increase its share of the medical imaging market as hospitals replace older equipment in a slow but steady recovery in demand, the chief of the division said.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste management company has sold four subsidiaries to LBO fund Latour Capital for an undisclosed sum, Latour Capital said in a statement. Together the units represent annual revenue of around 300 million euros for 2011. Le Figaro reported that Veolia wants to sell its 50 percent stake in transport division Veolia Transdev.

FINMECCANICA

S&P said on Monday it had downgraded Finmeccanica to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The financial risk profile of the group has deteriorated as a result of lower earnings and restructuring measures, it said, adding the suspension of dividends in 2012 is unlikely to counterbalance the weakened financial position.

EADS

The outgoing chairman of the European aerospace group, Bodo Uebber, proposed instituting a cap on voting rights, effectively a poison pill to protect the company from hostile bidders and preserve state influence. He told Handelsblatt newspaper that would be a "good defence mechanism".

CANAL+

Television channel Al-Jazeera has won the French broadcasting rights for four out of five available batches of Champions' League football matches, making further inroads against French pay-TV channel Canal+.

RWE

German utility group sought to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.37 billion) to bolster its balance sheet by selling shares equivalent to 15 percent of its outstanding stock, sweetening the offer with the prospect of a retroactive dividend payout.

SWISS RE

Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Tuesday it estimated the cost of claims from flooding in Thailand at $600 million, after severe rains damaged industrial sites and disrupted production. For related news, click on (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)