(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Jan 23 European shares were set to open mixed on Monday, with uncertainty over talks between Greece and its private creditors on a plan to cut 100 billion euros from its debt offsetting strong earnings from firms like IBM and Intel.

Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.

After several rounds of talks, Greece and its private creditors are converging on a deal in which private bondholders would take a real loss of 65 to 70 percent on their Greek bonds, officials close to the negotiations said.

Banking stocks will be in focus as the Financial Times reported that France and Germany will call on Monday for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the real economy being choked off.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX futures fell 0.3 percent, while France's CAC futures rose 0.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.3 percent to 1,043.06 points on Friday. But over the week, it rose 2.5 percent, its fifth weekly advance in a row, having hit its highest in more than five months on Thursday.

Traders said recent encouraging macroeconomic numbers had been prompting investors to buy equities on dips.

"Momentum has certainly been towards the upside in equities of late, assisted in part by an improving U.S. economy and liquidity measures put in place by the ECB (European Central Bank)," Chris Weston, institutional trader at IG Markets, said.

"One may therefore expect to see dips being used by traders to accumulate, however we have a big week of event risk. We look forward to the FOMC meeting, in which the Fed will announce details on its new communications strategy."

After its first policy meeting of 2012 this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve will publish policymakers' individual forecasts for the path of overnight rates, including their views on when the first rate hike will come.

The Dow Jones closed 0.8 percent higher on Friday, supported by strong earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel. Investors await more company results, with some worries over revenue and growth being offset by sharp cost-cuttings to protect the bottom line.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0748 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,315.38 0.07 % 0.88

NIKKEI 8,765.90 -0.01 % -0.46

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.04 % 0.21

EUR/USD 1.2893 0.19 % 0.0025

USD/JPY 77.03 0.14 % 0.1100

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.995 -- -0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 1.896 -- -0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,668.99 0.68 % $11.23

US CRUDE $97.76 -0.58 % -0.57

* Markets pause on caution as Greece debt talk eyed

* Dow and S&P 500 post best week since Christmas

* Nikkei edges up for 5th day, Greek debt talks eyed

* Euro wobbles on Greek setback

* Brent steady above $110, Greek debt counters Iran

* Gold inches up despite euro, eyes on Greece

* Copper pulls away from 4-month top

COMPANY NEWS

BANKS

France and Germany will call on Monday for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the real economy being choked off, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Separately, Socialist presidential challenger Francois Hollande said in a keynote speech that stock options would be banned, big bonus payouts strictly limited and laws introduced to separate traditional retail bank business from risky investment banking if he was elected.

EADS

Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it had signed a deal to buy six Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a basic price of $1.628 billion for delivery between 2016 and 2017.

Separately, Venezuela's state carrier will buy four used Airbus A340-500 planes for $240 million from the United Arab Emirates, President Hugo Chavez said on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

Volkswagen is considering buying the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car business prior to November, when put-call options first foresee a deal, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday.

DAIMLER

Daimler's luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz aims to take out 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in costs every year by reducing the number of vehicle platforms and using more common parts across segments, its research chief said.

RWE

The German utility expects to issue 1.8 billion euros worth of hybrid bonds in various currencies over the course of this year, effectively rolling over debts maturing in the same amount, in order to maintain its current credit rating.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The Frankfurt stock exchange operator has offered discussing a legally binding agreement to protect the Frankfurt and Eschborn locations in order to gain German support for its planned merger with NYSE Euronext.

LUFTHANSA

Deutsche Lufthansa aims to save 1.5 billion euros in annual costs by bundling its subsidiaries' purchasing, human resources, controlling and IT at its Frankfurt headquarters, a magazine reported.

SIEMENS

Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), jointly owned by Siemens and Nokia, has raised more than 1.2 billion euros from a consortium of 14 European and U.S. banks, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

STADA

The German drugmaker's CFO told a German Sunday weekly that the company is confident it achieved its 2011 target of growing EBITDA by a high single-digit percent rate. He reaffirmed Stada was considering whether to raise its long-term forecasts.

AUDI

Due to lower labour costs, the company currently prefers Mexico to the United States as a site for its upcoming vehicle manufacturing plant in North America, Automobilwoche reported on the weekend. Related news

ITALY DEBT

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti wants the lending capacity of the euro zone's permanent rescue fund to be doubled to one trillion euros, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote on Saturday, without citing sources.

ENI

Italian group Eni's oil output in Libya is almost back to its pre-conflict levels at 260,000 barrels per day, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Saturday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse found homes for some of the $7 billion of mortgage bonds it was awarded on Thursday from an auction held by the New York Federal Reserve, a company spokesman said on Friday. For related news, click on (Reporting by Atul Prakash)