(Recasts with futures; adds company news, details; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Jan 24 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as stalled Greek debt talks revived worries of a chaotic default while Siemens's results sparked fears on the earnings front.

The German conglomerate, a bellwether for Europe's manufacturing industry, reported a 23 percent decline in its first-quarter core operating profit, missing the most pessimistic analysts' forecast as Europe's debt woes took their toll in the real economy.

At 0719 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.6 percent.

Late on Monday, euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board.

"It now appears that any deal might not be concluded until 13th February, despite Greek finance minister Venizelos insistence at the end of last week that a deal was in its final phase," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

"With this issue unresolved the latest talks about a second Greek bailout are also unlikely to make much progress either, given that the two are contingent on each other."

Bunds backed away from one-month lows on Tuesday while the euro struggled to stay above the $1.300 level against the dollar in Asia.

Tech shares will be in focus after U.S. bellwether Texas Instruments Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries replenished depleted inventories.

French banks will also be in the spotlight after S&P lowered its long-term counterparty credit ratings on BPCE, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale to 'A' from 'A+'.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0717 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,316.00 0.05 % 0.62 NIKKEI 8,785.33 0.22 % 19.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 497.83 0.27 % 1.34 EUR/USD 1.3013 -0.11 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 77.00 -0.03 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.051 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.969 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,676.39 -0.02 % -$0.41 US CRUDE $99.78 0.2 % 0.20

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro shaky as Greek debt talks stall

Wall St rests after rally; bellwether earnings ahead

Nikkei hits 3-month closing high; Elpida surges

FOREX-Euro gains evaporate after Greek setback

Gold steady near 6-week high, focus on Fed meeting

Copper slips after rally, firmer dollar weighs

Brent steady above $110 on Iran ban; Greece woes weigh

COMPANY NEWS:

SIEMENS

The German conglomerate, a bellwether for Europe's manufacturing industry, reported a 23 percent decline in its first-quarter core operating profit, missing the most pessimistic analysts' forecast as Europe's debt woes took their toll in the real economy.

PETROPLUS, OIL SECTOR

Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is filing for insolvency after lenders put the company on notice to pay off its debts, triggering its default on $1.75 billion of senior notes and convertible bonds.

KPN

The Dutch telecom firm lowered core profit expectations for 2012, scrapped its 2012 share buyback program and will expand its investment strategy to try to turn its struggling domestic business around.

TECH SHARES

Texas Instruments Inc reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries replenished depleted inventories. TI shares rose more than 3.4 percent in late trade on Monday after the maker of chips for a broad array of manufacturers in everthing from consumer electronics to industrial equipment said it saw a December demand improvement that continued in January.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The European chipmaker warned that revenues in the current quarter will fall as its wireless venture with Ericsson struggles to make up for less business from key customer Nokia.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by value posted fourth-quarter operating profit at the top end of expectations, with trouble areas in Denmark and shipping leading to a bigger credit loss than forecast.

SOFTWARE AG

The German business software maker said it expects revenue from its database software to decline by another 7-12 percent this year after plummeting 24 percent in the fourth quarter.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said on Tuesday its Genzyme unit had won U.S. regulatory approval for its Framingham-based plant that will produce rare disease drug Fabrazyme.

ROYAL DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals group late on Monday said it would set up a $250 million joint venture with ethanol producer POET LLC to make bioethanol from corn crop residue. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)