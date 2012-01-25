(Adds company news, detail; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Jan 25 European shares are set to rebound on Wednesday to near six-month highs on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal interest rates continuing near zero for a long time, while strong results from Apple are seen helping tech stocks.

Given recent improvement in the U.S. economy, the Fed will probably remain non-committal regarding the prospect for additional bond purchases, but will leave the door open to further action if Europe's banking problems spill over into the United States.

"Despite European and U.S. markets putting in a rather lacklustre performance yesterday as Greek debt talks hit a stalemate and the IMF slashed global growth forecasts, markets are set to edge up on the open following surprise Apple earnings after the U.S. close," said Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads.

"Also adding to the firmer start is the positive reaction in Asia and expectations surrounding tonight's FOMC," he said. "Bulls are betting that now that three hawks have rotated off the FOMC and been replaced with three doves, the interest rate forecasts will be highly conducive to higher equity markets."

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 rose 0.5 to 0.7 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise about 0.3 percent. On Tuesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.3 percent.

Tech shares will be in focus after quarterly results from Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, blew past Wall Street's expectations thanks to U.S. consumers snapping up iPads and iPhones.

Mining shares are also expected to rise, tracking strong gains in key base metals prices, on hopes a potential boost to U.S. infrastructure spending will increase demand for raw materials.

In his State of the Union address, U.S. President Barack Obama proposed to divert half the money America will save from the end of its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan into high-speed rail lines and repairs to the nation's roads and infrastructure.

The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100 index index further fell to 15.2 percent on Tuesday, against a high of 29 percent about two months ago, suggesting that investors were gradually turning bullish on the market. The implied volatility for France's CAC-40 fell to 21.4 percent, compared with 36 two month earlier.

However, gains in equities could be capped on lingering worries that Greece could face a disorderly default after euro zone officials rejected this week a final bond-swap offer from the country's private bondholders.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0744 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,314.65 -0.1 % -1.35

NIKKEI 8,883.69 1.12 % 98.36

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.38 % 1.90

EUR/USD 1.3033 0.04 % 0.0005

USD/JPY 77.85 0.22 % 0.1700

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.072 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.000 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,668.40 0.17 % $2.80

US CRUDE $98.97 0.02 % 0.02

* Markets firmer as focus turns to FOMC from Greece

* Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run

* Nikkei hits fresh 3-month high, exporters surge

* Yen hits 1-month low on trade data

* Brent steady above $110 on Iran, demand outlook

* Gold edges lower before Fed decision, stuck in range

* Copper hits four-month top, supported by US spending plan

COMPANY NEWS

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said it is offering about $5.7 billion cash to buy U.S. gene sequencing device maker Illumina Inc to boost its position in the life sciences and diagnostics business, in a potentially hostile takeover bid. For related news click on

ERICSSON

World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported a much lower-than-expected core profit on Wednesday and said it expected weak margins and cautiousness from its operator clients to continue in the short term.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is planning to raise up to 25 billion euros ($32.45 billion) through the issue of so-called covered bonds as the bank moves to open up a new branch of funding, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG is bracing for lower profitability this year as key products like top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan face competition from cheaper rivals, the Swiss drugmaker said as it posted an 8 percent rise in quarterly core earnings. For related news click on

LONZA

Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza said 2012 would be a challenging year as it posted weaker-than-expected full-year sales and booted out its Chief Executive Stefan Borgas. For related news click on

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The European Commission will follow EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia's advice to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext next week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Separately, CEO Reto Francioni said the Frankfurt-based exchange operator remains optimistic about business in 2012, after having a "good year" in 2011.

SAP

The world's biggest maker of business software, aims to set a fresh profit record this year as it banks on robust corporate spending on technology.

E.ON

The German utility reached an agreement over cost savings in a deal that would protect workers from forced layoffs until 2016.

EADS

Engineers inspecting Airbus A380 aircraft for further wings cracks have found similar flaws on at least one aircraft, industry sources said on Tuesday.

BANKS

Europe's biggest banks are unlikely to use the funding made available through the European Central Bank's (ECB) three-year lending facility to buy sovereign bonds because of concern about their volatility, a Standard & Poor's bank analyst said on Tuesday.

BEIERSDORF

Nivea-maker Beiersdorf reported a 7.6 percent fall in 2011 core operating profit to 646 million euros ($838.5 million), as restructuring dented the skincare maker's earnings.

HOCHTIEF, VINCI,

Vinci, France's largest listed construction and concessions company, is still interested in bidding for the German construction firm's airport business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

PUBLICIS

General Motors said on Tuesday it had selected Carat, part of British advertising group Aegis, to handle its global media planning and buying, in a blow to incumbent France's Publicis. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)