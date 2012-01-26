(Adds futures, more company items; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Jan 26 European shares were set to rise on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after a promise from the Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years.

At 0734 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were 0.7 percent higher, those for Germany's DAX were 0.6 percent higher and those for France's CAC-40 were 0.6 percent higher.

"European markets look destined to open with gusto thanks to the Federal Reserve and its commitment to keep rates low through late 2014," said Chris Weston, Institutional Trader at IG Markets.

Wall Street reversed earlier losses to end the session higher after the Fed's statement. Apple shares hit an all-time high on results issued after Tuesday's market close that sailed past expectations.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 0.5 percent to close at 1,039.64 points on Wednesday.

The index is up more than 21 percent from the 2011 low it hit in September, on an improved economic outlook in the United States, and with euro zone banks benefitting from the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operation.

However, the euro zone sovereign debt crisis remains a key concern for investors. Greece hopes to wrap up tortuous negotiations on a debt swap this week when private creditors return to Athens for a fresh round of talks to avert a chaotic default.

Investors will look for the results from a debt in auction in Italy on Thursday, where 10-year bond yields are above 6 percent, though they are down from peaks late last year of more than 7 percent.

Clothing chain Hennes & Mauritz, one of several companies reporting results, posted a surprise drop in profit. Mobile phone maker Nokia reports at 1100 GMT.

Later, investors will focus on weekly U.S. labour data, for further signs of recovery in the world's biggest economy.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0711 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,326.06 0.87 % 11.41 NIKKEI 8,849.47 -0.39 % -34.22 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.92 % 4.60 EUR/USD 1.3123 0.14 % 0.0019 USD/JPY 77.54 -0.3 % -0.2300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.981 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.925 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,712.89 0.2 % $3.50 US CRUDE $100.16 0.76 % 0.76

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets cheered by Fed rate outlook

* US STOCKS-Fed, Apple restart Wall Street's advance

* Nikkei falls from 3-month high, Fanuc disappoints

* TREASURIES-Fed's low-rate vow lifts bond prices

* FOREX-Dollar stays off its post-Fed levels

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 6-week high on Fed rate vow

* METALS-Copper up 2nd day as Fed signals low rates

* Brent up above $110 as Fed sees low interest rates

COMPANIES

HENNES & MAURITZ

The world's second-largest fashion retailer, posted a surprise drop in fourth-quarter pretax profit and said market conditions were challenging.

WACKER CHEMIE

The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon said it saw customer demand rebound in the first weeks of 2012, after weak business at its units catering to the semiconductor and solar sectors led to lower-than-expected 2011 results.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner posted a 10 percent rise in copper output in the final three months of 2011, boosted by its flagship Los Bronces mine as it recovered from a tough third quarter hit by blizzards and lower ore grades.

PETROPAVLOVSK

The Russia-focused gold miner said its full year output will rise 11 percent to 680,000 ounces in 2012, having beaten last year's target on the back of higher output at its flagship Pioneer mine.

SWISS BANKS

UBS and Credit Suisse must not be given too much leeway by Swiss regulators over capital standards designed to prevent another financial crisis, an international body said, adding the housing market risked overheating due to low interest rates.

3I

The private equity firm said it had seen softening earnings in some of its portfolio, giving a clear signal that euro zone worries and the threat of another recession is hampering the performance of some of the companies it owns.

ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Swiss insurer said it expects to take a net hit of between $200 million and $250 million in the fourth quarter as a result of the floods in Thailand and the increased cost of earthquakes in New Zealand.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The European Commission will meet on Feb. 1 to decide on the merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse, according to NYSE Euronext filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

The British restaurants and pubs group reported a better than expected first quarter sales rise, benefiting from milder weather over the Christmas and New Year period and strong demand for casual dining.

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators said drugmakers Celgene Corp and Novartis AG misrepresented their cancer drugs to doctors, overstating how well the medicines targeted tumors without having evidence to support it.

For related news, click on: (Reporting by Brian Gorman)