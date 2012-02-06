(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Feb 6 European shares are expected to open lower on Monday, retreating from the previous session's six-month high, as a pressing deadline for Greece to secure the bailout it needs to avoid a messy default keeps investors in a cautious mood.

Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in Athens over implementing reforms.

"Despite the expectation-busting (U.S.) non-farm payrolls on Friday, the optimism has faded quickly as the storm clouds surrounding Greece continue to gather," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads, said.

"The failure between Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and fellow unity government leaders to agree on the Troika's austerity measures has left traders feeling hot under the collar. The stakes are clear: either accept the austerity measures or default."

Talks on the new bailout, which would be Greece's second since 2010 - and an accompanying deal to ease the country's huge debt burden via its private creditors accepting deep losses on the bonds they hold - have dragged on for weeks.

At 0722 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were 0.4 to 0.5 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 1.6 percent higher at 1,076.70 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly rise since late December, after forecast-beating U.S. jobs data raised hopes about an economic recovery that could boost company earnings.

Mining shares could come under pressure as key metals prices fell on Greece concerns. However, Xstrata could gain further after the Financial Times reported that commodities trader Glencore International was set to offer a bigger-than-expected premium to seal its proposed $88 billion merger with the global miner.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0722 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,344.90 1.46 % 19.36

NIKKEI 8,929.20 1.1 % 97.27

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.09 % -0.46

EUR/USD 1.3063 -0.37 % -0.0049

USD/JPY 76.64 0.04 % 0.0300

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.915 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.900 -- -0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,730.49 0.27 % $4.69

US CRUDE $97.24 -0.61 % -0.60

* Stocks rise as U.S. jobs gain outweighs fears over Greece

* Nasdaq vaults to 11-yr high on surge in US jobs

* Japan's Nikkei hits 3-month high on U.S. jobs data

* Euro softens as Greek deadline looms

* Brent slips towards $114 on stronger dlr, Greece risk

* Gold rebounds after heavy loss; Asia rushes to buy

* Copper slips as Greece worries outweigh U.S. jobs

COMPANY NEWS

XSTRATA, GLENCORE

Commodities trader Glencore International is set to offer a bigger-than-expected premium to seal its proposed $88 billion merger with global miner Xstrata Plc, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Chief Executive Reto Francioni should step down following the collapse of its $7.4 billion plan to merge with NYSE Euronext, a member of the German exchange operator's supervisory board told a newspaper.

Deutsche Boerse does not believe it can survive in the long term without a new partner despite the collapse of its proposed $7.4 billion merger with NYSE Euronext, its chief executive told a German newspaper. ID:nL5E8D50LK]

RANDGOLD RESOURCES

The miner plans to double its dividend after profit surges 259 percent.

BARCLAYS

Barclays is set to reveal that it has exceeded the lending targets agreed with the British government when it unveils its annual results on Friday, The Independent reported.

VODAFONE

Telecoms giant Vodafone is set to abandon attempts to merge its Greek business with rival Wind Hellas over concerns that the deal would not meet EU regulations, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

French trade unions called for a four-day strike across the aviation sector from Monday to protest against a draft bill aimed at ensuring a minimum service for air travellers during industrial action. The main pilots' union and Air France's top unions asked all staff on Friday to stage a walkout from Feb. 6-9.

RWE

The incoming chief executive of the German utility plans to extract an additional 1 billion euros in savings on top of the 1.5 billion already envisioned for 2013 and 2014.

SIEMENS

The company expects its power generation, transmission and distribution businesses to grow slightly this year as the group targets annual revenue of 100 billion euros ($131 billion) by the middle of the decade.

THYSSENKRUPP

Outukumpu CEO Mika Seitovirta told a German Sunday paper that he agreed with labour representatives to review in 2015 the business prospects for the endangered German stainless meltshop in Bochum as part of the deal to acquire Inoxum.

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

The two German carmakers are considering extending their cooperation in the field of large delivery vans to Renault, Automobilwoche reported on the weekend. The two currently build the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VW Crafter jointly.

SAP

WirtschaftsWoche reported that SAP plans to increase sales from software licenses by 25 percent, or 1 billion euros, to five billion this year.

EADS

The European aerospace and defence group is confident about its chances for 2012 thanks to growth at its civilian aeronautics unit Airbus, a healthy cash cushion and an order backlog that insures it against weakness.

ENI

Italy is importing more gas from Algeria to offset lower supplies from Russia, the group's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Sunday, adding he saw no shortage problems for the next few days. (Reporting by Toni Vorobyova and Atul Prakash)