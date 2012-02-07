(Adds details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Feb 7 European shares were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday as poor results by bellwethers UBS and ArcelorMittal rekindle worries about the outlook for corporate profits as the euro zone debt crisis threathens to push the region back into recession.

At 0728 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to down 0.1 percent.

On Tuesday morning, UBS warned of a poor first quarter due to the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone, as it posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker which makes around 7 percent of global steel, said on Tuesday its core profit (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter tumbled 29 percent, although the group said it sees an improvement of earnings in the first half of 2012.

As of Monday, 23 percent of the STOXX 600 companies had reported results, and 54 percent of them have missed forecasts, while 46 percent have met or beaten forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

The figures represent a sharp contrast with Wall Street, where 58 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have reported results so far and 66 percent have posted in-line or better-than-expected results while 34 percent have missed forecasts.

Lingering concerns over debt-troubled Greece was also denting investor appetite for equities, with the country's political leaders facing crunch talks on Tuesday to reach a deal on unpopular reforms that have prompted the country's biggest labour unions to walk off the job.

Failure to hammer out a deal to secure the 130-billion-euro ($170 billion) bailout package risks pushing the country into a chaotic debt default which would have a serious ripple effect on other euro zone peripheral countries.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 15 percent over the past seven weeks, while the DAX has soared 20 percent, but the red-hot German index has shown signs of overheating, and Societe Generale Cross Asset Research strategists recommend initiating a pairs trade with a long position on euro zone banking stocks and a short position on the DAX.

"ECB financing operations have a clear impact on the banking industry. As tension on Italian and Spanish bond markets is easing following the recent auction, eurozone bank solidity is no longer in question," they write in a note.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0728 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,344.33 -0.04 % -0.57

NIKKEI 8,917.52 -0.13 % -11.68

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.57 0.1 % 0.50

EUR/USD 1.3128 -0.03 % -0.0004

USD/JPY 76.66 0.2 % 0.1500

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.919 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.888 -- -0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,727.19 0.46 % $7.99

US CRUDE $97.09 0.19 % 0.18

GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece wrangling tempers market momentum

Wall St edges lower after string of gains

Nikkei eases from a three-mth high; shippers rise

Euro softer on Greece; Aussie jumps after RBA surprise

U.S. bond prices steady, Greece woes support

Brent rises on cold snap, tighter Iran sanctions

Copper eases as China buyers out for the count

Gold steady; traders watch Greece developments

COMPANY NEWS:

UBS

The Swiss lender warned of a poor first quarter as uncertainty surrounds the eurozone, its banks and U.S. deficit issues, as it posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations on Tuesday.

Also, a former broker of a UBS unit can keep $1 million of a signing bonus he received when joining the firm, despite leaving earlier than terms of the bonus required, according to a ruling by an arbitration panel.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker forecast on Tuesday an improvement in earnings in the first half of 2012 after a weak end to last year, with a pick-up of steel shipments and further cost control. The company, which makes around 7 percent of global steel, said its core profit (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter fell 29 percent to $1.71 billion, roughly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

GLENCORE AND XSTRATA

The two groups agreed an all-share merger worth $90 billion on Tuesday in the industry's largest ever deal, creating a commodities powerhouse spanning mining, agriculture and trading. Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trading house, will issue 2.8 new shares for each Xstrata share in a deal they said was a "merger of equals".

SWATCH

The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group posted an 18 percent rise in 2011 net income, broadly in line with expectations, that will allow it to boost its payout to shareholders, and said it had seen 2012 start successfully. For related news, click on

ALFA LAVAL

Swedish engineering group posted fourth-quarter core earnings and order bookings below market expectations on Tuesday but said it expected demand to be in line or somewhat higher in the first quarter from the fourth.

LAGARDERE

French media-to-aerospace conglomerate posted stable full-year revenues of 7.66 billion euros ($10.02 billion) on Tuesday and confirmed its 2011 profit goal.

SAP

Oracle Corp rejected a potential $272 million award against SAP AG over copyright infringement allegations, instead opting for a new trial after a U.S. judge had slashed over $1 billion from a previous verdict.

ITALIAN BANK RATINGS

Fitch Ratings said on Monday, following its downgrade of the Republic of Italy, it had cut its ratings on Banco Popolare and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to BBB from BBB+. UBI was cut to BBB+ from A- and Intesa Sanpaolo to A- from A. UniCredit remained A-.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Monday it bought back a nominal 1.86 billion euros worth of bonds, as it moves to shore up its balance sheet.

ENI.MI

Italy introduced a series of emergency measures on Monday to offset the impact of reduced natural gas imports from Russia as cold weather bit into supplies and sent gas demand to record high levels. Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni said he expected things to return to normal as of next weekend.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French carrier will cancel up to 30 percent of its flights on Tuesday, after cancelling 20 percent of Monday's flights, because of a pilots' strike in protest at government plans to make strikers give at least two days' notice when they plan to walk out.

SEB

The Swedish banking group posted fourth-quarter operating profits that were largely in line with analyst forecasts on Tuesday and said it would not make any further release of credit loss provisions in the Baltics.

CAR MAKERS

Toyota Motor Corp reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit, shrugging off a firm yen and the damaging impact of flooding in Thailand, and raised its annual forecast, helped by cost cuts and Japanese government subsidies.

AREVA, EDF

The French nuclear group and power group EDF were expected to sign a long-term contract this week for the supply of uranium, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Tuesday without identifying its sources. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Cowell)