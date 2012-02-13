(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Feb 13 European share prices are expected to bounce back from a one-week low on Monday after Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and IMF to avoid a chaotic default on its debt.

Altogether 199 of the 300 lawmakers backed the bill, but 43 deputies from the two parties in the government of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, the socialists and conservatives, rebelled by voting against it.

"European equity markets are set to open higher as the Greek parliament swallows the Troika's austerity diktat," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said. "Concerns now shift to the implementation risk of the austerity measures."

"Despite protestors laying waste to Athens in a sign of how unpopular the proposed bill was, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos's far darker image of Greece without the bailout was grim enough to coerce a majority out of the parliament."

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.8 to 1.2 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent lower on Friday after hitting a one-week low. They suffered their steepest daily fall since January, with financial shares featuring among the worst decliners.

Focus will be on European banks, many of which have significant exposure to peripheral euro zone countries and have taken a hit on their balance sheets following the region's long-running debt crisis.

Standard & Poor's downgraded 34 of the 37 Italian banks it covers late on Friday, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, following its downgrade of Italy's debt rating last month.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index, which slumped 32 percent in 2011 to become the worst performing sector, has gained more than 16 percent so far this year.

Mining shares are expected to track a strong rise in key base metals prices, which have gained on expectations of good demand for raw materials.

European equities were still cheaper, compared to their historical averages. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, stocks on the STOXX Europe 600 index traded at 10.1 times their one-year forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 12.8.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0743 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,342.64 -0.69 % -9.31

NIKKEI 8,999.18 0.58 % 52.01

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.47 % 2.43

EUR/USD 1.3253 0.35 % 0.0046

USD/JPY 77.61 0.09 % 0.0700

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.004 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.954 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,729.51 0.59 % $10.12

US CRUDE $99.55 0.89 % 0.88

* GLOBAL-Markets gain as Greece passes austerity bill

* S&P suffers year's biggest loss as Greek deal falters

* Nikkei gains after Greece austerity bill approval

* U.S. bonds slip after Greece plan passes

* Euro gains as Greece passes austerity steps

* Gold rises on Greek austerity bill, off 2-week low

* Copper on front foot, Greece deal fuels rebound

* Brent rises above $118 after Greece passes bill

COMPANY NEWS

ITALIAN BANKS

Standard & Poor's downgraded 34 of the 37 Italian banks it covers late on Friday, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, following its downgrade of Italy's debt rating last month.

VODAFONE

The British mobile phone operator is considering a 700 million pound ($1.1 billion) bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide although no offer is imminent, the Sunday Times reported, citing industry and City of London sources.

Vodafone declined to comment on the article, which also reported that private equity firm Apax was "running the rule over Cable & Wireless Worldwide."

GLENCORE

The commodities trader's boss Ivan Glasenberg will personally champion its proposed $90 billion mega merger with Xstrata to disgruntled investors this week after a series of big-name funds vowed to vote down the tie-up, according to various newspapers.

BILFINGER BERGER

Germany's Bilfinger Berger said it would pay shareholders a special dividend of 0.90 euros per share to pass on to shareholders capital gains from the sale of its Australian business.

SAAB

Brazil is "very likely" to choose French firm Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jet to refurbish its air force, government sources say, a decision that would award one of the emerging-market world's most coveted defense contracts to a jet whose future was in doubt only two weeks ago.

The other two bidders are Boeing's F-18 and the Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab's Gripen. For more on the company, click on

FRANCE TELECOM

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology said on Sunday it was in talks with France Telecom over a potential change in ownership structure at Egyptian joint venture Mobinil, hours after shares in both Orascom and Mobinil were suspended.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker will decide by mid-year where in North America it will build its new production plant for premium unit Audi, VW group head of production, Michael Macht, told Automotive News Europe.

Separately, the head of sales at VW's Skoda unit, Juergen Stackmann, told the same publication that by 2018 Skoda aims to derive 60 percent of sales from outside Europe, up from 40 percent currently.

TUI AG

The travel and logistics group looks set to agree this week on a sale of its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to its majority shareholder, the Albert Ballin consortium.

AIRBUS

The planemaker's Chief Executive Tom Enders said that the supply chain was near its limit, and the plane maker was monitoring it closely.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest listed construction group, reported a 4.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and said its year-end order book was up 25 percent on the previous year.

COMMERZBANK

The number of the bank's retail and business clients stands at a stable 11 million, the head of Commerzbank's Private Customers unit, Martin Zielke, told Sunday paper Euro am Sonntag. As planned, the number of bank branches would decline to about 1,200 by the end of the year, he added. Related news

EADS

EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois aims to generate savings of 350 million euros this year by unifying functions such as personnel and procurement, he has told a German weekly.

Dealing with the wing cracks found in Airbus A380 superjumbos could cost the European plane maker up to 100 million euros, a German magazine reported. Related news

NOVARTIS

Novartis has received a Complete Response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its application for the expanded use of Menveo. For more, click on (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Greg Mahlich)