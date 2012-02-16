(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Feb 16 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Thursday, with shares set to reverse the previous session's gains as another delay in securing a rescue package for debt-stricken Greece rattled investors.

At 0729 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.9-1.3 percent.

The negative sentiment was also fuelled by Moody's warning on Thursday that it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions.

"Risk sentiment has quickly turned negative as investors lose patience on the Greece situation," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.

Late on Wednesday, several EU sources told Reuters that euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default.

The delays could possibly last until after Greece holds elections expected in April, they said, although it depends to what extent Greek political leaders make firm commitments on further spending cuts and labour reforms unpopular with voters.

"It all seems a bit of a mess really, however it has become clearer that Germany seem much more open to Greece defaulting, whilst Greece feel they are being victimised, with the terms of austerity too harsh and language directed at them too derogatory," Shamu said.

Banking stocks will be in the spotlight after Societe Generale said quarterly profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by toxic assets at its investment bank and further writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt.

Investors' focus will turn to Spain later in the day, with the country set to issue two bonds maturing in 2015 and one in 2019.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index will hit strong support at 2,473.84 points, or about 0.8 percent lower than Wednesday's close, a level representing the lower band of the index's upward channel started in mid-December.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0721 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,343.23 -0.54 % -7.27

NIKKEI 9,238.10 -0.24 % -22.24

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 523.23 -1.31 % -6.97

EUR/USD 1.3019 -0.36 % -0.0047

USD/JPY 78.45 0.04 % 0.0300

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.917 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.841 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,721.39 -0.35 % -$6.06

US CRUDE $101.48 -0.31 % -0.32

GLOBAL MRKTS-Stocks fall as Greek bailout delay dampens mood

Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower

Nikkei slips from 6-mth high but sentiment robust

Euro hits 3-week low vs dlr on bailout delay worries

Gold edges down on Greece aid delay concerns

LME copper hits 3-week low, Greece delay sours mood

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge up on Greece delay concerns

Brent slips on Greece woes; stays above $118 on supply fears

COMPANY NEWS:

BANKS

Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system. Among the banks that might be downgraded by two notches are BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's second-biggest listed bank said on Thursday quarterly profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by toxic assets at its investment bank and further writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt.

SocGen's CEO Frederic Oudea told CNBC on Thursday he was "prudent" overall on the outlook for 2012 despite a good start to the year for capital markets.

AXA

Europe's second-biggest insurer said on Thursday that its full-year net income rose 49 percent on a comparable basis as one-off gains from asset sales outweighed writedowns on sovereign Greek debt holdings.

NESTLE

Nestle echoed the cautious 2012 tone of other global food manufacturers on Thursday after reporting forecast-beating sales growth in the last three months of last year.

RENAULT

The French car maker conserved cash in 2011, beating analyst profit expectations even after the Japanese tsunami and European market decline hit earnings.

PPR

French luxury and retail group posted a 17 percent rise in full-year recurring operating income on Thursday, helped by buoyant luxury sales that compensated in part for weakness at its Fnac retail arm.

ABB

The Swiss engineering company expects an unfavourable business mix and price pressures to suppress margins in the first quarter, after net profit missed forecasts in the final three months of last year.

ZURICH FINANCIAL

The insurer reported a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit -- yet missed expectations-- and proposed another juicy payout to shareholders, making good on its commitment to paying a attractive dividend.

CAPGEMINI

Europe's largest computer consultancy said it saw full-year 2011 operating profit rise 21.7 percent rise due to strong demand for its technology services.

BAE SYSTEMS

Europe's biggest defence contractor reported a 7 percent fall in full-year profit, hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United States and Britain, a delay in key orders and the end of the Iraq war.

GIVAUDAN

The Swiss fragrance and flavour maker said it was on track to meet its midterm growth targets after posting an expected drop in full-year net profit due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.

AKZONOBEL NV

The world's largest paints maker, said on Thursday that it was now passing on to customers most of the rise in raw material prices that pulled down its fourth-quarter core profit.

UBS

UBS AG has suspended some of its traders in connection with an international probe of banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank lending rates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Bloomberg cited sources as saying the telecom company is evaluating options for an exit from Britain. A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said: "This is a long-term joint venture which has been very successful for us." He declined to comment further. Related news

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's largest retail bank said late on Wednesday it will buy back around 1.22 billion euros ($1.59 billion) of its bonds, following similar operations by competitors including UniCredit.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits giant raised its full-year profit goal on Thursday, saying it banked on strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market to outpace a soft economic climate in Western Europe.

RANDSTAD

Dutch staffing firm the world's second-largest, warned of slowing growth in Europe as the debt crisis hit business, leading to a goodwill charge and net loss in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)