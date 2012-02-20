(Recasts with futures, adds quotes, details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Feb 20 European stock index futures rose on Monday, boosted by China's move to increase banks' lending capacity to combat slowing growth in the world's second biggest economy and by mounting hopes that debt-stricken Greece is about to get a second bailout package.

At 0736 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up between 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, pointing to a higher open for equities. Trading could be muted, however, as U.S. markets remain closed for a public holiday.

On Saturday China's central bank cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves, by 50 basis points to 20.5 percent, boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion) as the country faces a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth.

On the euro zone front, senior officials held a conference call on Sunday to go over the final details of Greece's 130-billion-euro bailout, and the region's finance ministers are expected to approve the package later on Monday.

"After several backward steps and false dawns, traders are betting that Greece can finally get off the path towards a disorderly default, at least in the short term," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said.

Oil companies will be in the spotlight after Brent crude futures rose above $121 a barrel, the highest in eight months, as Iran cut its exports to Britain and France months ahead of a European Union embargo and as a policy easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout supported prices.

On the macro front, Standard & Poor's warned it could lower Japan's sovereign rating if the economy expands less than expected or if public debt continues to grow, as the country's unpopular government struggles to win support for higher taxes.

European shares rallied on Friday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index hitting a level not seen since before the market's early August nosedive, fuelled by renewed expectations of a bailout deal for Greece, seen as key to further ease tensions over the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which ended at 2,520.31 points on Friday, will face resistance at 2,543 points, its 2012 peak hit earlier this month, and Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier sees the index rising toward 2,615 points, which would represent the completion of the 'wave 3' of the Elliott wave chart pattern.

The Elliott wave theory is used to spot repetitive patterns of waves in prices, based on the assumption that the market moves in a direction in a series of five waves and into the opposite direction in a series of three waves.

"On the downside, the first strong support is at 2,470 points, and if the index breaks above its ascending channel, it could drop to 2,380 points, a level that would invalidate the recent rally," the chartist said.

Despite the strong gains made over the past three months, Europe equity funds saw outflows last week, with France equity funds recording outflows for the tenth straight week and Germany equity funds suffering net outflows for the sixth time in the seven weeks year-to-date, according to data from EPFR Global.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0740 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,361.23 0.23 % 3.19 NIKKEI 9,485.09 1.08 % 100.92 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 530.65 0.07 % 0.39 EUR/USD 1.3197 0.11 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 79.39 -0.28 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.000 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.941 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,733.24 0.58 % $10.05 US CRUDE $104.74 1.45 % 1.50

COMPANY NEWS:

EUROPEAN OIL FIRMS

Iran has stopped selling crude to British and French companies, the country's oil ministry said, in retaliation for fresh EU sanctions against the Islamic state. Total has already stopped buying Iranian crude.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer warned 2012 operating profit would be flat, capped by declining Northern and Western Europe markets, and it would take full control of its Baltika subsidiary in Russia for up to $1.15 billion.

TNT

The Dutch delivery firm said its board of directors rejected a 9 euro-per-share bid made by U.S-based peer UPS, although discussions with UPS were ongoing.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banks are sound, but have been hit by sovereign debt strains, the Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said in a speech on Saturday. He urged banks to reduce dividends and bonuses rather than restrict lending. Industry Minister Corrado Passera has asked for a meeting with the Italian Banking Association to discuss ways of providing more liquidity to businesses, Il Messaggero reported.

L'OREAL

The world's largest cosmetics maker will stop issuing stock options to executives this year, CEO Jean-Paul Agon said in a newspaper interview, also pledging to hand back half the stock options he received in 2010.

FRENCH BANKS

The French government would take stakes in banks receiving taxapayer-funded bailouts if the Socialists win power in election in the coming months, senior party figure Segolene Royal said.

SPANISH BANKS

BBVA, Banco Popular and savings bank Ibercaja are the most interested in taking over troubled banking group UNNIM in a state auction, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources. Today is the deadline for binding offers. Separately, Cinco Dias said Spanish lenders want to replace the Euribor as the main reference rate for mortgages with another interest rate less influenced by wholesale markets' performance, with an aim to improve margins.

DEUTSCHE BANK, IKB

Milan's city government has reached a tentative agreement with Deutsche Bank, Depfa, JPMorgan and UBS to drop a suit related to their roles in a disastrous derivatives contract sold to the city in 2005.

ROCHE

The European Commission has approved Roche's drug Zelboraf for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer.

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB has up to $8 billion available for takeovers in the next three years, Chief Executive Joe Hogan was quoted as saying on Sunday. For more, click on (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)