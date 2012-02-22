(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Feb 22 Futures signaled a steady open for European shares on Wednesday as concerns that Greece might struggle to implement harsh austerity measures agreed under a deal were offset by February data that shows China's manufacturing rose to a four-month high.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX futures were flat and France's CAC futures were up 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat.

European stocks were likely to be supported by a survey showing the HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, rose to 49.7 in February from 48.8 in January. The PMI has been below 50, which demarcates expansion from contraction, for most of the last eight months.

However, the positive sentiment was likely to be offset by growing scepticism about Greece's ability to meet tough conditions set out in the international bailout deal that avoided a messy default by the highly-indebted country.

"Whilst the agreement on paper sounds promising, the reality is that Greece has a habit of derailing from such vaunted plans. The bailout still depends on a debt swap with private sector bond holders that must be agreed before any money can be released," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

Euro zone finance ministers sealed the 130-billion-euro bailout for Greece this week, saying the plan would cut debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.

Financials will be in focus as banks are set to lose almost three-quarters of the value of their Greek government bonds. Investors previously expected to suffer a 70 percent hit. They now face an extra collective loss of up to 8 billion euros ($10.6 billion). The big bondholders include BNP Paribas and insurer Allianz.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares fell 0.5 percent to 1,085.38 points on Tuesday, retreating after a two-day winning streak to seven-month highs.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0755 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,362.21 0.07 % 0.98

NIKKEI 9,554.00 0.96 % 90.98

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.42 % 2.22

EUR/USD 1.3258 0.18 % 0.0024

USD/JPY 80.02 0.4 % 0.3200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.075 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.987 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,758.36 -0.04 % -$0.63

US CRUDE $106.38 0.12 % 0.13

COMPANY NEWS

REXAM

Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam reported full-year profits largely in line with expectations, as strength in its core beverage cans business offset continued weakness at its plastic packaging unit.

PSA PEUGEOT

Europe's no. 2 car maker said it was in talks over potential cooperations and alliances but did not name its possible partners, after media reports said it was in advanced discussions with General Motors.

BNP PARIBAS, KLEPIERRE

France's biggest listed bank is in talks to sell its 51 percent stake in the real-estate group to Norway's sovereign-wealth fund Norges Bank, according to business publication La Lettre de L'Expansion.

Separately, BNP Paribas announced the sale of an energy lending business to Wells Fargo as it seeks to shrink its balance sheet.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group said it was confident a recovery in demand for hotel rooms would continue this year and it handed investors a higher-than-expected dividend after it delivered forecast-beating 2011 profits.

SEB

The appliance maker reported an 8.5 percent rise in 2011 sales to 3.96 billion euros and a 14.7 percent rise in operating profit attributed to higher sales volumes and strong growth in emerging markets.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The power network equipment specialist said it targeted an adjusted EBITA margin of between 13 percent and 17 percent of sales by 2014 as part of its new strategic plan, but that its business in 2012 would be broadly flat due to slower growth in Europe.

FERROVIAL

British airport operator BAA, majority owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial posted a 17 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by continued growth at London's Heathrow airport, where passenger traffic is holding up despite global economic uncertainty.

FRANCE TELECOM

France's largest telecom operator is adopting a more prudent stance for 2012 given brutal competition in its home market after the arrival of a new mobile player, making its dividend payout policy more conservative and putting off a promised share buyback.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The telecom gear maker aspires to be as profitable as industry leaders such as Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei, Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen told Reuters in an interview.

UBS

UBS said it plans to sell further loss-absorbing capital to meet tougher rules for banks following a $2 billion Tier 2 note issue.

STRAUMANN

Straumann expects to outpace sector growth this year, the Swiss dental implant maker said after posting a 46 percent drop in full-year net profit that fell short of analysts' expectations. For related news, click on

ROCHE

The trail of counterfeit copies of the multibillion-dollar cancer drug Avastin leads to an address in a crowded Cairo suburb, with no sign of the firm named by international suppliers as the source of the product. For related news, click on

CARLSBERG

A number of large brewers including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, SABMiller PLC, Carlsberg and Heineken NV may be mulling a potential acquisition of StarBev, the owner of Czech lager Staropramen, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the situation said Anheuser-Busch and other beer brewers are mulling an of StarBev, a deal which according to The Wall Street Journal could be valued at roughly $3 billion. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)