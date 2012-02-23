(Adds futures, details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Feb 23 European shares were set for a steady open on Thursday following a two-session retreat which hasn't derailed the market's two-month positive trend, while financial stocks will be in focus as the Greek debt crisis knocks results of a number of banks and insurers.

At 0730 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, for Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent and for France's CAC were up 0.04 percent.

Commerzbank, whose quarterly earnings were spoiled by a 700 million euro ($927 million) hit on Greek sovereign debt holding, said it was hiking its capital by 10 percent by swapping hybrid capital instruments, subordinated debt securities and other capital instruments into shares.

Bailed out Dexia reported a staggering 2011 net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), hurt by its break-up and exposure to Greek debt and other toxic assets such as U.S. mortgage-backed securities, while Credit Agricole reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of 3.07 billion euros, hit by the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and the Greek debt crisis.

Similar story for Allianz, whose quarterly net profit missed expectations, hit by impairment charges on Greek sovereign bonds.

European stocks fell on Wednesday as weaker than expected economic data prompted investors to cash in recent profits, although the rising trendlines that have propelled indexes to near seven-month highs earlier this week remained intact.

On the downside, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has surged about 15 percent over the past two months, will find strong support at around 2,509 points, representing the lower band of an ascending channel started in mid-December.

On the data front, investors will focus on Germany's Ifo business climate index, due at 0900 GMT, seen edging up in February and adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is picking up steam.

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,357.66 -0.33 % -4.55 NIKKEI 9,595.57 0.44 % 41.57 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 527.87 -0.86 % -4.57 EUR/USD 1.3271 0.21 % 0.0028 USD/JPY 80.17 -0.07 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.023 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.903 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,774.40 -0.08 % -$1.39 US CRUDE $106.13 -0.14 % -0.15

COMPANY NEWS:

DEXIA

Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank reported a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion) due to hits from its carve up and to its exposure to Greece debt and other toxic assets such as U.S. mortgage-backed securities.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on Thursday, hit by the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and the Greek debt crisis.

ALLIANZ

The group missed expectations with net profit of 492 million euros ($651.46 million) in the fourth quarter, hurt by impairment charges on Greek sovereign bonds.

COMMERZBANK

The lender wrote down its Greek sovereign a cumulative 74 percent by the end of last year, leaving it with a fourth-quarter operating profit of 163 million euros as Germany's second largest lender planned to shore up its capital reserves.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

State-owned posted a fourth quarter loss of nearly 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), hurt by writedowns on assets and restructuring costs, although it still paid out 2.5 billion pounds to its investment bankers in 2011.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The company on Thursday said it had posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) as impairments on its activities in the United States and Greece weighed on the group.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re raised its dividend and tripled its profit for 2011 despite unusually severe natural disasters, and said the current year had started well with a rise in policy prices. For more, click on

NATIXIS

The French investment bank reported a 32 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday as it became the latest lender to grapple with weak capital markets and wrote down more of its Greek sovereign debt exposure.

CASINO

The French retailer launched a public broadside on Wednesday against Galeries Lafayette, accusing the retailer of taking their joint venture, Monoprix, "hostage" after talks over a possible buyout of the unit hit a brick wall.

SAFRAN

Defiant growth in civil aviation despite fears of recession and demand for security systems in developing countries pushed core profits at Safran up 35 percent in 2011, as the French group predicted further sharp growth in 2012.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group on Thursday handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend after robust demand in Latin America boosted 2011 profits.

IBERDROLA

The Spanish power utility posted net profit of 2.8 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in the full-year to December, broadly in line with forecasts for 2.89 billion euros from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

The world's second-biggest cigarette maker increased its share buyback to 1.25 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) on Thursday after it raised prices and saw strong growth in emerging markets to help boost its annual earnings. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)