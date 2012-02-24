(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Feb 24 European shares were set to rise on Friday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia, with the European Central Bank's likely move to lend a huge amount to banks and recent positive data prompting investors to buy equities ahead of the weekend.

The ECB will lend nearly half a trillion euros to banks at rock-bottom rates next week through its latest three-year refinancing operation, Reuters polls showed this week.

"Greek issues seem to have taken a backseat, and really the talk on the trading floors is the upcoming ECB three-year LTRO (long term refinancing operation)," Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets, said.

"The impact on stocks and sovereign yields should be relatively straightforward ... a heavy takeup by European banks would be considered good. This will provide further confidence that they are better capitalised and are ringfenced, should Greece not live up to the demands being asked by Northern Europe."

Greece took its first step towards reaping urgently needed funds agreed in a 130-billion-euro rescue package on Thursday as its parliament endorsed a bond swap for private holders of its debt.

Banks will remain in focus after Lloyds warned that its 2012 revenues would decline and pushed back a key financial target as the part-nationalised British bank joined rival Royal Bank of Scotland in posting a hefty loss for 2011.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose 0.6 to 0.8 percent, pointing to a higher open for European equities. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.3 percent higher.

The FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher on Thursday as data underscored a recovery in the battered U.S. labour and housing markets, while the German Ifo survey of business climate sentiment in February was at its strongest in seven months. ID:nL5E8DN5H2]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average was up 0.5 percent.

On Thursday, U.S. shares rose 0.4 to 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares pared lossed to end 0.2 percent lower at 1,075.32 points.

Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 index had potential to gain further after hitting seven-month highs this week. The index remained within an uptrend channel that started in mid-December, but might face strong resistance at around 1,113 and 1,132 - its highs in July.

On the downside, support was seen at 1,067, its 21-day moving average.

Investors awaited some key U.S. economic data, including the final reading for the February Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, due at 1455 GMT, and January U.S. new home sales numbers, to be released at 1500 GMT.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,363.46 0.43 % 5.8

NIKKEI 9,647.38 0.54 % 51.81

MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 0.17 % 0.89

>

EUR/USD 1.3367 -0.04 % -0.0006

USD/JPY 80.57 0.73 % 0.5800

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.003 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.890 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,775.24 -0.26 % -$4.55

US CRUDE $108.49 0.61 % 0.66

* Shares inch up but growth worry caps

* Euro hovers at 2-1/2 mth highs after short squeeze

* Nikkei steady, fails to hold above 9,600

* Euro hovers at 2-1/2 mth highs after short squeeze

* Brent rises above $124 on Iran jitters, US data

* Gold off 3-month high; dollar weakness supports

* Copper struggles as economic woes drag

* Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs

COMPANY NEWS

BASF

The world's largest chemical maker by sales dismissed market expectations of a shrinking business this year, saying sales and earnings would rise as it banks on a rebound in the second half.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds warned that its 2012 revenues would decline and pushed back a key financial target as the part-nationalised British bank joined rival Royal Bank of Scotland in posting a hefty loss for 2011.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company cut its dividend by 25 percent, reversing its pledge for a 15 percent increase and mirroring moves by peers, as it battles to reduce over 30 billion euros of ($41 billion) of debts in the midst of an economic downturn.

VOLKSWAGEN

German carmaker Volkswagen has more than doubled its profit after tax in 2011 to 16 billion euros ($21.3 billion), a German paper reported on Friday.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker might have to pull out of two of its five plants in Italy should plans to export to the U.S. market fail to happen as demand in Europe remains flat, CEO Sergio Marchionne said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

TELEFONICA

The company reported 2011 net profit of almost half the amount posted the previous year on Friday as restructuring costs in crisis-hit Spain and slowing revenues in some of its mature markets bit hard.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest listed construction group reported an 11.6 percent slide in 2011 profits but forecast stronger earnings this year due to rising sales and better margins at its public works unit.

IBERDROLA

Spain's biggest utility, Iberdrola, cut 2012 targets after growth in Brazil and expansion into markets with regulated tariffs barely offset weakness in its home market and the UK, where it owns Scottish Power.

BAYER

The drugmaker said former CEO Werner Wenning would become chairman of the supervisory board in October. It also announced a dividend of 1.65 euros for 2011 earnings.

NATIXIS, BANKS

French bank BPCE, parent of investment bank Natixis, does not plan to take part in a fresh round of long-term funding offered by the European Central Bank to bolster liquidity in the banking sector during the euro zone debt crisis, Chief Executive Francois Perol told BFM radio.

DANONE

Mead Johnson and Danone have secured permission to bid together for Pfizer Inc's infant nutritionals business, pitting them against Nestle in the next auction round due March 5, sources familiar with the situation said.

SAP

The software maker said it would increase its 2011 total dividend by 83 percent to 1.10 euros per share, which includes a special dividend of 0.35 euros a share.

STATOIL

Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil agreed to charter two new semisubmersible rigs from Songa Offshore for $2.66 billion to operate in mature fields offshore Norway, the two firms said on Friday.

SOLARWORLD

The solar panel maker reported an EBIT loss for 2011 after overcapacity and falling prices hit the sector and it took an impairment charge on old equipment. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)