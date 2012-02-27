(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Feb 27 Futures pointed to a weaker open for Europen shares on Monday on concerns firm oil prices could hit company earnings and global growth, and as the Group of 20 countries said Europe must commit more money to fight the debt crisis before seeking their help.

The G20 leaders said they were "alert to the risks of higher oil prices", while a communique after a meetings of the group's finance ministers and central bankers on Sunday put pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.

Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said European equities were set to fall "as G20 nations express hesitancy towards further bailouts for Europe." He said it was difficult to see the political will for a bigger bailout fund changing following Germany's reluctance for such a move.

Euro zone countries pledged to reassess next month the strength of their bailout fund. The G20 communique said this would be "essential input" when it comes for the G20 countries to consider putting more money into the International Monetary Fund's crisis war chest.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.5 to 0.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.2 percent lower.

There were concerns that stronger oil could affect the pace of global economic recovery. Brent crude traded near 10-month highs due to concerns over supply disruption as tension rose over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. Crude prices have surged more than 12 percent this month.

Investors will keep an eye on the outcome of the European Central Bank's (ECB) offer, for the second time, this week for an unlimited volume of cheap three-year loans to European banks. A Reuters poll showed banks will take 492 billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first deal before Christmas.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,077.18 points on Friday, making up only some of its earlier weakness to finish 0.5 percent lower for the week in its second-worst showing for two months.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0737 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,365.74 0.17 % 2.28

NIKKEI 9,633.93 -0.14 % -13.45

MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS -1.24 % -6.58

>

EUR/USD 1.3444 -0.13 % -0.0018

USD/JPY 80.97 -0.36 % -0.2900

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.958 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.878 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,771.95 -0.49 % -$8.79

US CRUDE $109.23 -0.49 % -0.54

* Oil hurts stocks, Europe hopes underpin euro

* S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years

* Nikkei rises to fresh 7-month high as yen falls

* Yen hits 9-month low vs dollar, euro holds firm

* Brent slips, stays above $125 on supply concerns

* Gold slips as Europe concerns linger; oil supports

* LME copper slips, weaker global outlook weighs

COMPANY NEWS

AHOLD

The Dutch retailer is buying online retailer Bol.com from Cyrte Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million) in cash, in a deal that is due to close in the second quarter Of 2012, Ahold said in a statement on Monday.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

Primark-owner Associated British Foods expects growth in its half year profits to be driven by its discount fashion chain which has gained as under-pressure British shoppers seek out bargain prices and a strong performance from sugar.

HERMES

The luxury group has lost a lawsuit against China's Trademark Appeal Board over the board's refusal to cancel a trademark that bears similarities to Hermes' Chinese name, the Shanghai Daily reported on Monday.

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecom company's mobile unit Orange will launch a smartphone in France and the United Kingdom this summer designed by Intel and using its newest processor.

ROCHE

Roche said on Monday it had extended its tender offer for U.S. gene decoder Illumina at $44.50 per share, the same price as its existing offer. For related news, click on

NOVARTIS

The European Commission approved extending the use of Novartis's drug Glivec for treating people with gastrointestinal tumours for up to 36 months after surgery, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

ABB

The engineering firm aims to fill gaps in its portfolio and sees attractive acquisition targets in North America, though nothing like its $3.9 billion buy of Thomas & Betts, CEO Joe Hogan told French language Le Temps on Saturday. For related news, click on

NOKIA

Mobile phone maker Nokia is anticipated to unveil new Windows phones at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona that could help the firm claw back market share. For more on the company, click on

SWATCH GROUP

The chief executive of watchmaker Swatch Group Nick Hayek hopes revenues will touch around 8 billion Swiss francs this year and the firm aims to add 1,000 new jobs globally, he told a newspaper on Sunday. For related new, click on

CASINO

A dispute between the French retailer and Galeries Lafayette over control of their Monoprix venture heated up on Saturday as Casino said it was not interested in selling its 50 percent stake, which it viewed as a strategic asset.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A deal to secure an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) payment from Deutsche Bank to settle its long drawn-out case with the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch appears to be fading, threatening to delay an end to one of Germany's most bitter corporate disputes, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE POST

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to limit Deutsche Post's ability to influence the prices of stamps for bulk mail, in order to boost competition.

PORSCHE

Porsche said on Friday it was recalling around 100,000 SUV model "Cayenne" because the locking mechanism of the headlights have to be fixed. The recall will be for the Cayennes built in the middle of 2010. Related news (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)