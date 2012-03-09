(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, March 9 European stock index futures pointed to a stronger open for equities on Friday, with shares set to climb for a third straight day as 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a messy debt default.

The Greek finance ministry said the figure would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses to enforce the deal on creditors who refused to take part voluntarily. The result should clear the way for a 130 billion euro bailout package agreed for Greece.

Mining shares were expected to gain after prices of key base metals advanced 0.7 to 1.2 percent following data showing Chinese inflation hit a 20-month low in February. The data raised hopes for further monetary easing that could spur metals demand in the world's second-biggest economy.

Investors awaited U.S. monthly jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, for further insight on the health of the economy and hints for near-term market direction. Non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen 210,000 in February, after a rise of 243,000 in the previous month. The jobless rate is seen steady at 8.3 percent.

"The U.S. labour market report for February is still expected to play a major role as a market mover as the statistics might consolidate the idea that the U.S. economy is consolidating, albeit at a slow pace," Newedge strategist Annalisa Piazza said in a note.

Analysts said the jobs figure could surprise on the upside after recent above-forecast U.S. private payrolls data.

At 0722 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2 to 0.3 percent, pointing to a higher open for equities, a day after the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.5 percent stronger.

Japan's Nikkei average surged 1.7 percent on Friday, while U.S. stocks ended 0.6 to 1.2 percent on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0738 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,365.91 0.98 % 13.28

NIKKEI 9,929.74 1.65 % 160.78

MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 0.88 % 4.60

>

EUR/USD 1.3228 -0.38 % -0.0050

USD/JPY 81.62 0.06 % 0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.016 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.806 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,703.80 0.26 % $4.46

US CRUDE $107.08 0.47 % 0.50

COMPANY NEWS

BAYER

The company has made a preliminary offer for Pfizer's veterinary medicine unit, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources. The German company has entered the second bidding round, along with rival Novartis and at least another party, the paper added. Related news

LINDE

The world No. 2 industrial gases producer increased its full-year dividend by nearly 14 percent after operating profit grew faster than expected last year, thanks to demand in emerging markets and cost cuts.

AGGREKO,

Britain's Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, reported a higher full-year profit helped by growing demand from developing countries, and said it was on track for further growth in 2012.

EADS

Emirates Airline, the world's largest operator of Airbus' A380 superjumbo, plans to seek compensation from the aircraft maker after complaining of widespread disruption and an expected loss of revenue following the discovery of wing cracks, the airline's president told the Financial Times.

LVMH

The French luxury group's watch and jewellery division will keep price increases below 10 percent in 2012 as it offsets higher diamond and gold costs, its head said.

THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The London Stock Exchange is to buy a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet in a deal valuing the clearing house at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion), the two firms said on Friday.

LAGARDERE

The French media-to-aerospace conglomerate aims to keep its core operating profit stable this year after posting a steep net loss in 2011 triggered by write-downs at its fledgling sports unit and French pay-TV units.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's biggest lender took as much as 10 billion euros ($13.27 billion) of the ECB's emergency funding last week, Financial Times reported, citing investors briefed by the bank's finance director and investor relations executives.

BSKYB

The British satellite broadcaster BSkyB, part of Rupert Murdoch's UK media business, is facing an escalating investigation into whether it is a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence, Britain's telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

GLENCORE

Glencore, days into a campaign to win approval from recalcitrant Xstrata shareholders for a $36 billion bid, is facing a stand off as naysayers dig in their heels and the trader says it would walk away rather than overpay.

PSA PEUGEOT

The French automaker said it was determined to keep open a northern French factory where it jointly assembles light commercial vehicles with Italian automaker Fiat, France's Industry Ministry said.

VINCI

The French construction and concessions firm said it had been named preferred bidder for a 950-million-euro road maintenance contract with the London Borough of Hounslow.

ALLIANZ

German insurer Allianz plans to bid for Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French rival Groupama, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources in the insurance industry.

SIEMENS

The German industrial conglomerate has settled charges of bribery with the Greek government, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing unidentified people within the company. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Cowell)