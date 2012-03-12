(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, March 12 European shares were set to inch lower on Monday, with soothing U.S. jobs data on Friday lowering expectations of more stimulus by the country's central bank, which meets this week, and with China's trade data seen prompting investors to trim riskier assets.

Figures on Saturday showed China's import growth of 39.6 percent on the year in February was the strongest in a year, well ahead of the 27 percent expected and more than twice the rate of export growth of 18.4 percent. Its quarterly growth is forecast to slow to just over 8 percent in the first quarter from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter.

"Chinese data has depressed sentiment. Equities could witness a sideways pattern in the near term as investors await a clearer picture to emerge," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"A lot of people are heavy on the defensive side, but it makes sense to add some cyclical companies in their portfolios to benefit from any improvement in the economic picture," he added.

Expectations of further monetary support by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting on March 13 diminished after data showed U.S. employers added more than 200,000 workers for a third straight month in February, while 61,000 more jobs were created in December and January than previously thought.

Futures signaled a drop in European shares, with futures for Euro STOXX 50 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC all falling 0.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,079.37 points on Friday, helped news that Greece had averted the threat of a messy default after a sufficient number of private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal.

However, Greece's deep recession and unpredictable elections threaten to turn the biggest debt restructuring in history into yet another short-lived reprieve.

Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 index faced resistance at its recent high of 1,090. Support was seen at around 1,055 - its 50-day moving average. The index's outlook became slightly bearish after it fell below its uptrend channel, which has been in place since mid-December.

Resource-related stocks might come under pressure as oil and metals prices fell on demand concerns after the China data. Brent crude fell 0.5 percent, while key base metals prices fell 0.3 to 0.7 percent.

Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.4 percent on Monday.

COMPANY NEWS

GLENCORE

Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a 3.5 billion pound (US$5.5 billion) approach for Canada's biggest grain handler Viterra, Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on its website on Saturday.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The French airports operator has emerged victorious in a bidding war for Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, agreeing to pay $874 million for a 38 percent stake in the company, sources familiar with the transaction said.

EADS

The World Trade Organisation has broadly upheld a ruling that Boeing benefited from billions of dollars of unfair subsidies, part of the world's largest trade dispute that has already revealed significant European aid to Airbus, people familiar with the matter said.

SWATCH GROUP

Swiss watchmaker Swatch said on Monday Tiffany & Co had served it with a 541.9 million-Swiss franc ($590 million)counterclaim in a legal dispute with the U.S. jeweller over a severed cooperation agreement.

TEMENOS

Swiss banking software company Temenos said on Monday its discussions about an all-share merger with Misys had been terminated after they failed to reach an agreement following to rival approaches for the British company. For more, see

AIRBUS, AIR FRANCE, SAFRAN

Seven leading European aviation companies have written to European political leaders warning about the implications of a recently introduced EU carbon tax, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

AREVA

The French nuclear group said the head of its mining business, Sebastien de Montessus, resigned in a bid to close the chapter of the botched $2.5 billion takeover of Canadian start-up UraMin in 2007.

LATECOERE

A second year of booming orders has not relieved pressure on the French aerospace supplier to find a buyer and bulk up in a growing sector, its chief executive said.

BAYER

German chemicals and drugs group Bayer can grow without resorting to more big M&A deals but won't shy from opportunities that emerge, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a newspaper interview.

BANKIA

The Spanish government believes Bankia will have to find a partner within weeks to ensure its survival and does not rule out a merger with Caixa, El Mundo reported, citing unnamed government sources.

SACYR

The builder and two savings banks are planning to sell their joint 45 percent in Itinere, Expansion reported, citing sources close to the motorway group. Sacyr has valued its 15 percent of Itinere at 173 million euros, it said.

ACCOR

Standard & Poor's said it was revising its outlook on the French hotel group to stable from negative and affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's top shareholder said on Friday it had reached a deal with a pool of 11 creditors to unblock shares in the bank it gave them as guarantee for their loans.

FIAT

Fiat could soon turn its attention to sealing an alliance with a European operator in commercial vehicles in which case the front runner would be Peugeot-Citroen, MF said on Saturday citing an industry source close to the company. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)