LONDON, April 23 European shares are expected to fall on Monday as a political problems in the Netherlands and the result of the first round of the French presidential election threaten to hamper the euro zone's efforts to contain the debt crisis.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.7 to 1.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would open as much as 0.4 percent lower.

The focus will be on the Netherlands, a core euro zone member, which was drawn into Europe's debt crisis at the weekend when the government failed to agree on budget cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support for future euro zone measures.

In France, the first round election results showed Socialist candidate Francois Hollande marginally ahead of incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy. Some analysts said that a defeat for Sarkozy in the May 6 second round could weaken the cooperation between France and Germany in dealing with the debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed up 0.5 percent higher at 1,046.08 points on Friday on some encouraging data, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.2 percent to 2,311.27 points.

Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst at Trading Central, said the Euro STOXX 50 index faced tough resistance at 2,320 - around the 50-day simple moving average on a 60-minute chart and a declining trend line.

"The bearish opening gap this morning is likely to maintain a downward pressure. As long as 2,330 is not penetrated, the risk of a break below 2,271 - a previous low - remains high, with 2,252 as target," he said.

However, the market could derive some support from the International Monetary Fund, which secured $430 billion to erect a higher firewall in case the euro zone's debt crisis spreads, and from a report on China's factory output.

The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index showed China's factory output ticked higher, new business rose from multi-month lows and export orders perked up, though not sufficiently for a private sector survey of purchasing managers to flag a return to expansionary territory.

Investors will scrutinise macroeconomic numbers for hints about the market's near-term direction. The euro zone's manufacturing PMI for April, due at 0758 GMT, is forecast to rise to 48.1 from 47.7 previously, while services PMI is forecast to rise to 49.4 from 49.2.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,378.53 0.12 % 1.61

NIKKEI 9,542.17 -0.2 % -19.19

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.53 % -2.75

EUR/USD 1.318 -0.08 % -0.0011

USD/JPY 81.26 -0.34 % -0.2800

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.956 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.690 -- -0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,641.90 0 % $0.03

US CRUDE $103.75 -0.13 % -0.13

COMPANY NEWS

NESTLE

Swiss food group Nestle is to buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's nutrition business for $11.85 billion, beating out French rival Danone as both battle to gain preeminence in the lucrative baby food market.

ASTRAZENECA

The drugmaker has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Ardea Biosciences for $1.26 billion, giving it access to a new drug for treating gout patients in the latest deal to try and bolster its weak drug pipeline.

VODAFONE

The company has agreed to buy corporate telecoms company Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) for 1.04 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), in a deal that adds a British fixed line network to its wireless network.

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

THe company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, lifted by one-off gains and a stronger performance at its consumer and healthcare divisions.

AVIVA

Britain's second biggest insurer is expected to announce the sale of its American life assurance business Aviva USA next month, on which it will make a loss of one billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the Sunday Times reported.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner faces a $5 billion write-down after two ill-times acquisitions in America, raising doubts over the future of chief executive Marius Kloppers, The Sunday Times said.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS ELECTRONICS NV

The Dutch electronics group reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, lifted by one-off gains and a stronger performance at its consumer and healthcare divisions.

L'OREAL

The French cosmetics group is interested in buying soap and baby products company Cadum in a deal that could be worth 200 million euros ($264.16 million), Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

TOTAL

Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, has increased its stake in the French oil group to 3 percent and is undecided on buying more shares, Qatar Holding's chief executive said on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is shifting its expansion in China to the western region where Europe's largest car maker needs more production bases to strengthen its dominance in the world's biggest auto market. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Tim Pearce)