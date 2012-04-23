(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, April 23 European shares are expected to fall on Monday as a political crisis in the Netherlands and the result of the first round of the French presidential election threatened to hamper the euro zone's efforts to contain the debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would open 23 to 25 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 29 to 34 points, or as much as 0.5 percent and France's CAC-40 to drop 17 to 19 points, or as much as 0.6 percent.

The focus will be on the Netherlands, a core euro zone member, which was drawn into Europe's debt crisis at the weekend when the government failed to agree on budget cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support for future euro zone measures.

In France, the first round election results showed Socialist candidate Francois Hollande marginally ahead of incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy. Some analysts said that a defeat for Sarkozy in the May 6 second round could weaken the cooperation between France and Germany in dealing with the debt crisis.

However, the market could derive some support from the International Monetary Fund, which secured $430 billion to erect a higher firewall in case the euro zone's debt crisis spreads.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,378.53 0.12 % 1.61

NIKKEI 9,553.62 -0.08 % -7.74

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.35 % -1.82

EUR/USD 1.3192 0.01 % 0.0001

USD/JPY 81.31 -0.28 % -0.2300

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.703 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,641.64 -0.01 % -$0.23

US CRUDE $103.78 -0.1 % -0.10

Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Tim Pearce