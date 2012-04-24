PARIS, April 24 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, halting the previous session's sharp sell-off, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 19 points higher, or 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 41 to 45 points higher, or 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or 0.6 percent.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 2.9 percent on Monday to its lowest level since late December, as a raft of gloomy macro data and political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France threatened to deepen the euro zone's crisis.

The benchmark index, which has tumbled 14 percent in about a month, has now wiped out all the gains made since the European Central Bank's first long-term refinancing operation late last year. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,366.94 -0.84 % -11.59 NIKKEI 9,459.48 -0.87 % -82.69 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 508.97 -0.35 % -1.77 EUR/USD 1.3155 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 80.86 -0.37 % -0.3000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.926 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.655 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,635.35 -0.14 % -$2.28 US CRUDE $102.80 -0.3 % -0.31

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares capped by Europe political uncertainty

US STOCKS-Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower

Japan's Nikkei falls, investors unsettled by Europe

Aussie at 2-wk low as inflation data opens door to rate cut

METALS-Copper rises on arb trades, short-covering

Brent crude steady under $119; Europe, Iran eyed

PRECIOUS-Gold barely moves amid euro zone worries; Fed eyed

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)