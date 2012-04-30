LONDON, April 30 European shares are set to extend gains for a fifth straight session on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data raised expectations for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, while firmer copper prices could support miners.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.7 percent, while Germany's DAX futures rose 0.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed up 0.7 percent at 1,051.50 points on Friday, notching up 0.5 percent rise over the course of the week.

Global stocks ended higher on Friday on strong earnings reports, while the dollar dipped as data showed growth in the U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter to a 2.2 percent annual growth rate, below a 2.5 percent forecast.

"The... lack of weakness on the open today (is) probably down to traders reasoning that (the U.S. GDP data) tips the likelihood in favour of the Fed embarking on QE3 some time soon," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads, said.

Investors were gearing up for a busy week, with a raft of economic data set for release, including U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday, while Sunday sees French presidential elections and parliamentary polls in Greece.

A victory for left-wing Francois Hollande in France could mean a relaxation of euro zone austerity. In Greece, if more populist parties win, they could renege on the terms of its bailout.

However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index, down 1.6 percent this month, looks set to record its worst monthly performance since September.

Confidence has deteriorated in recent weeks as concerns over Spain's economic and financial predicament have raised the prospect of the euro zone's fourth-largest economy joining Greece, Ireland and Portugal in seeking a bailout.

Reflecting this tension, Spain's IBEX 35 is off around 17 percent since mid-March peaks, whilst Germany's DAX, seen by some as safer, is only down about 5 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0644 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,403.36 0.24 % 3.38

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.98 % 5.02

EUR/USD 1.3256 0.14 % 0.0018

USD/JPY 80.07 -0.25 % -0.2000

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.945 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.708 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,664.26 0.12 % $1.94

US CRUDE $104.99 0.06 % 0.06

* Shares gain on hopes US data leaves scope for Fed easing

* Nikkei slips as BOJ impact shortlived

* Dollar hits fresh 2-month low vs yen after U.S. GDP

* S&P 500 rallies for week on Amazon, Expedia results

* Brent crude edges down towards $119 on slower U.S. growth

* Copper hits near 1-month top in holiday-thinned trade

* Gold near 2-week high on dollar, U.S. GDP data

COMPANY NEWS

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

The world's largest beer maker increased sales of beer in the United States for the first time in three years and said wage rises should ensure increased consumption in Brazil.

ERSTE GROUP

The bank has turned more cautious in its outlook for current year, saying it now expects stable rather than slightly higher operating profit for 2012 as provisions for business in Hungary and Romania continue to weigh.

ADIDAS

The sports apparel maker raised its outlook for 2012 even as it announced charges related to "commercial irregularities" in India.

ACTELION

Europe's biggest biotech company Actelion said on Monday big drug hope macitentan met its goal in a key late stage trial, giving a much-needed boost to its pipeline. For more, see

GENERALI

Europe's third largest insurer sees first quarter premiums growing 6.1 percent to 19.8 billion euros based on preliminary results, it said on Saturday at its annual shareholders' meeting.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Italian insurer Unipol and its advisor Mediobanca will defend their plan to create Italy's second largest insurance group to antitrust regulators on Monday, the same day a rival bidder is expected to announce its next move.

SIEMENS

The engineering conglomerate is eyeing a flotation of roughly 50 to 75 percent of its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the European autumn, its CEO told weekly Welt am Sonntag.

TERNA

An investment bank has put forward a plan that envisages Italian power grid operator Terna buying a controlling stake in gas transport group Snam in a 3.5 billion-euro ($4.6 billion) deal without using public money.

THYSSENKRUPP

Outokumpu expects a detailed scrutiny by European antitrust authorities of the takeover of ThyssenKrupp subsidiary INOXUM and a conclusion could expected in September or early October, Outokumpu's CEO told Handelsblatt Related news

TOTAL

The French oil group plans to start work next week on stifling a gas leak from its UK North Sea Elgin-Franklin field and views a gradual production restart later this year as possible.

RENAULT

The French automaker may sign an agreement in early May to build a factory in Algeria, an industrial source said.

CENTRICA

The owner of British Gas, was prepared to give Qatar a stake in its business and a board seat in return for a 20-year gas supply deal worth up to 30 billion pounds, documents seen by the Financial Times reveal.

NOKIA

Cellphone maker Nokia is in advanced talks to sell its UK subsidiary Vertu to private equity group Permira, the Financial Times reported in a piece published on its website on Sunday.

TELENOR

Norway's Telenor has written down the remaining fixed and intangible assets in India amounting to 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($680.9 million) the firm said on Monday. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)