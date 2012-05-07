PARIS, May 6 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to sink on Monday, adding to the previous session's sell-off as election results in Greece and France sparked worries over public support for austerity measures seen by most investors as key to fixing the euro zone's debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect Frankfurt's DAX to open 151-152 points lower, or down 2.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 60-65 points lower, or down 2.1 percent.

The market reaction will be exaggerated by a public holiday in Britain.

Japan's Nikkei average was down 2.6 percent, catching up with a sell-off on Friday on Wall Street and in Europe triggered by lower-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs data, and after elections in France and Greece raised concerns on whether euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures.

Greek voters shrugged off the risk of a euro zone exit and punished their ruling parties, which failed to win enough votes to form a ruling coalition in Sunday's election. With about 95 percent of the vote counted, conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK, who have dominated Greece for decades and are the only two major parties supporting an EU/IMF bailout program that keeps Greece afloat, won less than 33 percent of ballots and only 150 out of 300 parliament seats.

"It's an anti-Merkel vote. People across Europe are fed up with tough austerity measures imposed by German policymakers, and this could be a turning point," said Riccardo Designori, financial analyst at Brown Editore, in Milan.

France also elected a new president on Sunday, Francois Hollande, a Socialist who has pressed for an end to German-led austerity policies.

"The bigger story here is that this shows that politics is getting out of control in Europe, the gap between politicians and voters is widening, that's what you see in Greece, that's what you see in France," said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank, in Copenhagen.

"Clearly, voters across Europe have started to send the message: 'we are not ready to do the reforms', and that's worrying. We are on the brink of a major crisis in Europe, economically and socially."

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.10 -1.61 % -22.47 NIKKEI 9,132.23 -2.64 % -248.02 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 507.41 -2.18 % -11.31 EUR/USD 1.2981 -0.35 % -0.0045 USD/JPY 79.76 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.833 -- -0.05 10-YR BUND YLD 1.589 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,637.99 -0.25 % -$4.06 US CRUDE $96.99 -1.52 % -1.50

