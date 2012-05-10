PARIS, May 10 European stocks were seen mixed on Thursday, halting an almost uninterrupted 10-day drop, but the pause could be short lived as investors fret about Greece's political deadlock while Chinese trade data casts doubt over the country's economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 5 to up 3 points, Germany's DAX to open up 6 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 6 to 12 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new government on Wednesday, pushing the debt-stricken country closer to its second election in a few weeks and prompting impatient European governments to withhold part of the latest tranche of rescue funds to be paid on Thursday.

Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government, but chances are slim Venizelos can clinch a deal after both the conservatives and leftists tried and failed.

Investors were also rattled by macro data out of China showing headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled last month and exports were weaker-than-expected, raising doubts about the strength of the rebound in the world's second-biggest economy.

Annual growth in imports in April was just 0.3 percent, far below expectations for an 11 percent increase in a Reuters poll and also weaker than the 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in March.

European stocks dropped to a four-month low on Wednesday as mounting political uncertainty in Greece and fears over the Spanish financial system hit markets, with traders and analysts saying central banks might have to pump more liquidity into the system.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,354.58 -0.67 % -9.14 NIKKEI 9,043.57 -0.02 % -1.49 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 500.29 -0.1 % -0.50 EUR/USD 1.2946 0.11 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 79.67 0.03 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.864 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.531 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,594.09 0.23 % $3.64 US CRUDE $96.76 -0.05 % -0.06

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)