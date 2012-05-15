PARIS, May 15 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound on Tuesday following the previous session's sell-off, helped by Germany's better-than-expected GDP figures, but gains could be capped as Greece's political deadlock continues to rattle investors.

At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.5 percent.

German gross domestic product grew a surprise 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - well ahead of a consensus forecast, as exports helped the economy bounce back from contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter. A Reuters poll of 41 economists had forecast growth of 0.1 percent on the quarter.

"This is a very strong comeback. The decline in the fourth quarter was not the start of a recession but just an economic dip," Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said.

"But I am not certain whether things will continue at this speed. The purchasing managers index (PMI) trend is downward."

Greece was still at the forefront of investors' minds, with the Greek president asking politicians on Tuesday to stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal and looked set to force a new election they reckon they can win.

Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told Dutch public broadcaster NOS that the Netherlands has studied the scenario of a Greek exit from the euro.

"As a cabinet we take into account different scenarios. Even if you don't expect it you still calculate things just for safety's sake. But it is not the policy of Europe," De Jager said.

Italian banks will also be in the spotlight after Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 26 Italian banks on Monday, citing the country's recession and rising bad debt levels, marking another blow for Italy's top five banks after they were asked to find some 15 billion euros by June to meet tougher capital requirements.

Steelmakers will also be in the spotlight after Thyssenkrupp forecast a slump in full-year adjusted operating profit after costs at its mills in Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis weighed on its earnings.

European shares tumbled on Monday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index sinking 2.3 percent to a near five-month low, as a political impasse in debt-stricken Greece following general elections a week last Sunday fuelled worries the country could leave the euro zone. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,338.35 -1.11 % -15.04 NIKKEI 8,900.74 -0.81 % -73.1 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 488.49 -0.15 % -0.72 EUR/USD 1.2846 0.17 % 0.0022 USD/JPY 79.86 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.781 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.472 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,552.66 -0.26 % -$3.99 US CRUDE $94.33 -0.47 % -0.44

COMPANY NEWS:

ITALIAN BANKS

Moody's downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 26 Italian banks on Monday, citing the country's recession and rising bad debt levels. The banks were all downgraded by at least one notch, and for some, by as many as four notches, Moody's said, adding all of the banks affected have a negative outlook.

THYSSENKRUPP

Germany's biggest steelmaker forecast a slump in full-year adjusted operating profit after costs at its mills in Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis weighed on its earnings. 

VIVENDI

The entertainment group posted lower revenue and operating profit in the first quarter, hit by weak video game sales and bruising competition for its SFR French telecom unit after the launch of a new low-cost mobile player.

SFR's marketing chief told Reuters in an interview that the operator plans to boost the importance of its low-cost offers sold without mobile phones to counter the rise of Iliad.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss lender cautioned investors that costs are edging higher and its private banking margins are sliding after four months, as a slump in risk appetite and client activity take their toll on profits.

SALZGITTER

Germany's second largest steelmaker, posted a slightly bigger than expected quarterly loss after the euro zone debt crisis rattled its customers and weighed on the price of steel.

ALLIANZ

The insurer reported a 60 percent rise in net profit after minorities to 1.371 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the first quarter, helped by a broad improvement across its insurance and asset management businesses and by a lack of big damage claims.

MERCK KGAA

The German drugmaker said its underlying core profit would rise to 2.8-2.9 billion euro ($3.6-$3.7 billion)this year, up from 2.73 billion in 2011.

CASINO

The French retailer took a key step on Monday in its plan to take control of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, stripping its estranged partner in the company of the right to name most of the board members at Brazil's largest retailer.

TF1

France's biggest private broadcaster posted an 8.9 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit that missed the average of analyst forecasts as ad revenue slipped and programming costs rose at its TF1 TV channel.

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators said on Monday they could not definitively link Novartis AG's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya with the deaths of people who took the drug. For related news, click on

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits maker, having lost its Havana Club rum trademark registration in the U.S., has vowed to launch a new Cuba-produced premium rum called Havanista if the U.S. lifts its trade embargo against the Caribbean island.

EULER HERMES

The French credit insurance services group posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 590 million euros, with net income up more than 20 percent to around 66 million, based on preliminary figures.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

German pay TV broadcaster on Tuesday reported quarterly results ahead of expectations as it added more customers than expected. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Berlin bureau)