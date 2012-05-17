PARIS, May 17 European stock index futures pointed to a slight rebound on Thursday following an almost uninterrupted three-week drop, but gains could be limited by intensifying worries over Greece's finances and its ailing banking sector.

At 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.6 percent.

Investors found some relief, however, in the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting, released late on Wednesday, showing that several policymakers last month thought the central bank might need to do more to support the economy if the recovery stumbles.

The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised.

Greece's bank support fund will allocate 18 billion euros by next week to the country's four biggest lenders as an interim recapitalisation, its head said on Wednesday. Significant bond swap writedowns to cut the country's debt nearly wiped out the capital base of National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank and Piraeus, which need to meet a 9 percent Core Tier 1 capital ratio target by September.

The head of the World Bank said on Wednesday that a decision by Greece to leave Europe's common currency zone would raise big questions about the impact on Spain, Italy and other euro zone countries with big debt loads that are undergoing structural reforms.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled about 8 percent in three weeks, and 17 percent since mid-March, hit by the return of fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

Spain's IBEX benchmark has plunged to a level not seen since 2003, while Greece's ATG index has hit a 20-year low. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,324.80 -0.44 % -5.86 NIKKEI 8,865.12 0.73 % 63.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.25 1.26 % 5.98 EUR/USD 1.2746 0.24 % 0.0031 USD/JPY 80.25 -0.09 % -0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.791 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.461 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,550.05 0.76 % $11.75 US CRUDE $93.61 0.86 % 0.80

COMPANY NEWS:

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank said it has made sustainable cost savings of $2 billion after one year of a 3-year turnaround plan, and is on target to meet its return on equity and other financial targets.

BANKIA

Clients of the troubled Spanish bank that was nationalized last week have taken out over 1 billion euros from their accounts since last Wednesday, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday citing information from a board meeting held yesterday and seen by the paper.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Berlin's new airport will probably not open before March 2013 because of problems with fire regulations, sources said on Wednesday, further embarrassing authorities who had predicted a three-month delay from the original date of June 3.

ADIDAS

The company has sued to stop a U.S. sporting goods retailer and a skateboarding equipment maker from selling sneakers with three parallel diagonal stripes, a design it contends looks too much like its own.

RWE

The Nabucco Consortium has submitted a proposal for the smaller Nabucco West version of its pipeline project to the Shah Deniz 2 group that plans to ship 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Azeri natural gas to Europe, the Nabucco group said on Wednesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)